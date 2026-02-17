Cadence Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

14% Revenue Growth and ~45% Non-GAAP Operating Margin for 2025

Record Backlog of $7.8 Billion

Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Revenue of $1.440 billion, compared to revenue of $1.356 billion in Q4 2024
  • GAAP operating margin of 32.2%, compared to 33.7% in Q4 2024
  • Non-GAAP operating margin of 45.8%, compared to 46.0% in Q4 2024
  • GAAP diluted net income per share of $1.42, compared to $1.24 in Q4 2024
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $1.99, compared to $1.88 in Q4 2024

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Revenue of $5.297 billion, compared to revenue of $4.641 billion in 2024
  • GAAP operating margin of 28.2%, compared to 29.1% in 2024
  • Non-GAAP operating margin of 44.6%, compared to 42.5% in 2024
  • GAAP diluted net income per share of $4.06, compared to $3.85 in 2024
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $7.14, compared to $5.97 in 2024
  • Year-end backlog was $7.8 billion and revenue expected to be recognized in the next 12 months from remaining performance obligations was $3.8 billion

"Cadence delivered excellent results for the fourth quarter, closing an outstanding 2025 with over 14% revenue growth and 20% non-GAAP EPS growth," said Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer. "Strong customer demand for our expanding AI-driven product portfolio and the essential nature of Cadence's engineering software position us well to capture the massive opportunities in the AI era."

"Cadence closed 2025 with a strong finish and broad-based strength across the business," said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. "We delivered a 44.6% non-GAAP operating margin, reflecting continued productivity-driven profitability improvement. With strong Q4 bookings, we began 2026 with a record backlog of $7.8 billion and excellent momentum."

CFO Commentary

Commentary on the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results by John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations .

Business Outlook

Cadence's outlook does not include the impact of its pending acquisition of Hexagon's design and engineering business.

For fiscal year 2026, the company expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $5.9 billion to $6.0 billion
  • GAAP operating margin in the range of 31.75% to 32.75%
  • Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 44.75% to 45.75%
  • GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $4.95 to $5.05
  • Non-GAAP diluted net income per share in the range of $8.05 to $8.15

The company utilizes a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in the company's geographic earnings mix, or other changes to the company's strategy or business operations. The company expects to use the current normalized non-GAAP tax rate through fiscal 2026 but will re-evaluate this rate periodically for significant items that may materially affect its projections.

Reconciliations of the financial results and business outlook from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted net income per share to non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share, respectively, are included in this press release.

Business Highlights

  • The Cadence.ai portfolio continued gaining momentum with market shaping customers. Cadence introduced ChipStack, a groundbreaking agentic AI Super Agent for chip design and verification, built upon Cadence's foundational EDA platform. By leveraging intelligent agents that autonomously call the underlying Cadence tools, ChipStack is enabling faster design convergence and significantly improved engineering productivity
  • Cadence's Core EDA business grew 13% in 2025 driven by broad hyperscaler adoption, expanding digital full-flow deployments, and growing proliferation of its AI-driven products
  • Hardware delivered another record year, adding more than 30 new customers, with seven of the top ten customers purchasing both Palladium Z3 and Protium X3 systems, reflecting strong AI and hyperscale demand
  • Cadence's IP business grew nearly 25% year-over-year in 2025, driven by the superior performance and expanding adoption of its IP portfolio, including HBM, UCIe, PCIe, DDR, and SerDes
  • The System Design and Analysis business grew 13% in 2025, supported by strong demand for Cadence's 3D‑IC platform and simulation solutions that are increasingly critical for AI infrastructure, high‑performance computing, and advanced mobile applications

Audio Webcast Scheduled

Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results audio webcast today, February 17, 2026, at 2 p.m. (Pacific) / 5 p.m. (Eastern). Attendees are asked to register at the website at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archive of the webcast will be available starting February 17, 2026 at 5 p.m. (Pacific) and ending March 17, 2026 at 5 p.m. (Pacific). Webcast access is available at www.cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations .

About Cadence

Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design™ strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2024, Cadence was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the world's top 100 best-managed companies. Cadence solutions offer limitless opportunities—learn more at www.cadence.com .

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures contained within this press release with their most directly comparable GAAP results. Investors are also encouraged to look at the GAAP results as the best measure of financial performance.

To supplement Cadence's financial results presented on a GAAP basis, Cadence management uses non-GAAP measures that it believes are helpful in understanding Cadence's performance. One such measure is non-GAAP net income, which is a financial measure not calculated under GAAP. Non-GAAP net income is calculated by Cadence management by taking GAAP net income and excluding, as applicable, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration-related costs including retention expenses, income or expenses related to foreign currency forward exchange contract associated with a pending acquisition, investments, divestitures and Cadence's non-qualified deferred compensation plan, restructuring, loss related to contingent liability and other significant items not directly related to Cadence's core business operations, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments.

Cadence management uses non-GAAP net income because it excludes items that are generally not directly related to the performance of Cadence's core business operations and therefore provides supplemental information to Cadence management and investors regarding the performance of the business operations, facilitates comparisons to the historical operating results and allows the review of Cadence's business from the same perspective as Cadence management, including forecasting and budgeting.

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP operating margin, GAAP net income and GAAP net income per diluted share in the calculation of non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the periods shown below:

Operating Margin Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

(unaudited)

GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue

32.2

%

33.7

%

Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue:

Stock-based compensation expense

7.9

%

7.9

%

Amortization of acquired intangibles

2.1

%

2.0

%

Acquisition and integration-related costs

3.4

%

1.7

%

Restructuring

0.1

%

(0.1

)%

Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses

0.1

%

0.0

%

Special charges

0.0

%

0.2

%

Loss related to contingent liability*

0.0

%

0.6

%

Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue

45.8

%

46.0

%

*

Related to resolution of previously disclosed legal proceedings with the DOJ and BIS.

Operating Margin Reconciliation

Years Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

(unaudited)

GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue

28.2

%

29.1

%

Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue:

Stock-based compensation expense

8.6

%

8.4

%

Amortization of acquired intangibles

2.0

%

2.0

%

Acquisition and integration-related costs

2.5

%

2.1

%

Restructuring

0.6

%

0.5

%

Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses

0.3

%

0.2

%

Special charges

0.0

%

0.0

%

Loss related to contingent liability*

2.4

%

0.2

%

Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue

44.6

%

42.5

%

*

Related to resolution of previously disclosed legal proceedings with the DOJ and BIS.

Net Income Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Net income on a GAAP basis

$

388,136

$

340,210

Stock-based compensation expense

113,164

106,508

Amortization of acquired intangibles

30,229

26,776

Acquisition and integration-related costs

48,652

23,477

Restructuring

1,862

(1,020

)

Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses

2,064

293

Special charges

1,902

Loss related to contingent liability*

8,322

Other income or expense related to foreign currency forward exchange contract associated with a pending acquisition

10,666

Other income or expense related to investments, divestitures and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets

(49,111

)

14,654

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(2,505

)

(5,456

)

Net income on a non-GAAP basis

$

543,157

$

515,666

*

Related to resolution of previously disclosed legal proceedings with the DOJ and BIS.

Net Income Reconciliation

Years Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Net income on a GAAP basis

$

1,108,888

$

1,055,484

Stock-based compensation expense

455,175

391,219

Amortization of acquired intangibles

105,332

90,449

Acquisition and integration-related costs

135,073

95,562

Restructuring

29,194

23,765

Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses

14,029

11,145

Special charges

1,988

3,135

Loss related to contingent liability*

128,545

8,322

Other income or expense related to foreign currency forward exchange contract associated with a pending acquisition

29,227

Other income or expense related to investments, divestitures and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets

(83,286

)

(60,798

)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

27,497

17,162

Net income on a non-GAAP basis

$

1,951,662

$

1,635,445

*

Related to resolution of previously disclosed legal proceedings with the DOJ and BIS.

Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis

$

1.42

$

1.24

Stock-based compensation expense

0.41

0.39

Amortization of acquired intangibles

0.11

0.10

Acquisition and integration-related costs

0.18

0.08

Restructuring

0.01

Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses

0.01

Special charges

0.01

Loss related to contingent liability*

0.03

Other income or expense related to foreign currency forward exchange contract associated with a pending acquisition

0.04

Other income or expense related to investments, divestitures and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets

(0.18

)

0.05

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(0.01

)

(0.02

)

Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis

$

1.99

$

1.88

Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share

272,932

274,292

*

Related to resolution of previously disclosed legal proceedings with the DOJ and BIS.

Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation

Years Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis

$

4.06

$

3.85

Stock-based compensation expense

1.67

1.43

Amortization of acquired intangibles

0.38

0.33

Acquisition and integration-related costs

0.49

0.35

Restructuring

0.11

0.09

Non-qualified deferred compensation expenses

0.05

0.04

Special charges

0.01

0.01

Loss related to contingent liability*

0.47

0.03

Other income or expense related to foreign currency forward exchange contract associated with a pending acquisition

0.11

Other income or expense related to investments, divestitures and non-qualified deferred compensation plan assets

(0.31

)

(0.22

)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

0.10

0.06

Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis

$

7.14

$

5.97

Shares used in calculation of diluted net income per share

273,312

273,833

*

Related to resolution of previously disclosed legal proceedings with the DOJ and BIS.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,001,317

$

2,644,030

Receivables, net

944,939

680,460

Inventories

303,545

257,711

Prepaid expenses and other

419,872

433,878

Total current assets

4,669,673

4,016,079

Property, plant and equipment, net

517,004

458,200

Goodwill

2,749,143

2,378,671

Acquired intangibles, net

718,223

594,734

Deferred taxes

917,733

982,057

Other assets

581,372

544,741

Total assets

$

10,153,148

$

8,974,482

Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

856,856

$

632,692

Current portion of deferred revenue

778,435

737,413

Total current liabilities

1,635,291

1,370,105

Long-term liabilities:
Long-term portion of deferred revenue

155,997

115,168

Long-term debt

2,480,150

2,476,183

Other long-term liabilities

407,529

339,448

Total long-term liabilities

3,043,676

2,930,799

Stockholders' equity

5,474,181

4,673,578

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

10,153,148

$

8,974,482

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended Years Ended
December 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024 		December 31,
2025 		December 31,
2024
Revenue:
Product and maintenance

$

1,332,526

$

1,239,287

$

4,821,589

$

4,213,509

Services

107,588

116,694

475,170

427,755

Total revenue

1,440,114

1,355,981

5,296,759

4,641,264

Costs and expenses:
Cost of product and maintenance

144,001

157,249

518,673

436,600

Cost of services

44,753

62,742

203,576

210,902

Marketing and sales

206,778

200,406

802,633

757,483

Research and development

464,582

392,026

1,768,772

1,549,093

General and administrative

103,225

70,228

313,387

273,961

Amortization of acquired intangibles

11,578

9,153

39,937

30,375

Loss related to contingent liability

-

8,322

128,545

8,322

Restructuring

1,862

(1,020

)

29,194

23,765

Total costs and expenses

976,779

899,106

3,804,717

3,290,501

Income from operations

463,335

456,875

1,492,042

1,350,763

Interest expense

(29,440

)

(29,907

)

(116,541

)

(75,999

)

Other income, net

59,066

9,684

146,542

121,055

Income before provision for income taxes

492,961

436,652

1,522,043

1,395,819

Provision for income taxes

104,825

96,442

413,155

340,335

Net income

$

388,136

$

340,210

$

1,108,888

$

1,055,484

Net income per share - basic

$

1.43

$

1.25

$

4.09

$

3.89

Net income per share - diluted

$

1.42

$

1.24

$

4.06

$

3.85

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

270,924

272,069

271,333

271,212

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

272,932

274,292

273,312

273,833

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Years Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

$

2,644,030

$

1,008,152

Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income

1,108,888

1,055,484

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

227,828

196,935

Stock-based compensation

455,175

391,219

Gain on divestitures and investments, net

(69,089

)

(49,593

)

Deferred income taxes

66,048

(128,737

)

ROU asset amortization and change in operating lease liabilities

6,016

(1,920

)

Other non-cash items

7,166

6,138

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquired businesses:
Receivables

(274,894

)

(180,287

)

Inventories

(91,029

)

(82,771

)

Prepaid expenses and other

43,382

(81,529

)

Other assets

(18,569

)

11,866

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

184,897

33,676

Deferred revenue

69,411

66,478

Other long-term liabilities

13,551

23,592

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,728,781

1,260,551

Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of investments

(40,895

)

(4,982

)

Proceeds from the sale and maturity of investments

140,281

47,980

Proceeds from the sale of IP and other assets

11,500

-

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(141,871

)

(142,542

)

Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired

(429,538

)

(737,574

)

Net cash used for investing activities

(460,523

)

(837,118

)

Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of debt

-

3,196,595

Payments of debt

-

(1,350,000

)

Payments of debt issuance costs

-

(23,828

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

145,901

204,237

Stock received for payment of employee taxes on vesting of restricted stock

(169,842

)

(237,737

)

Payments for repurchases of common stock

(925,034

)

(550,026

)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(948,975

)

1,239,241

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

38,004

(26,796

)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

357,287

1,635,878

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$

3,001,317

$

2,644,030

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
(Unaudited)
Revenue Mix by Geography (% of Total Revenue)

2024

2025

GEOGRAPHY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year
Americas

46%

49%

50%

49%

49%

48%

49%

43%

47%

47%

China

12%

12%

13%

13%

12%

11%

9%

18%

12%

13%

Other Asia

20%

19%

17%

17%

18%

19%

19%

18%

20%

19%

Europe, Middle East and Africa

17%

14%

14%

15%

15%

16%

16%

14%

14%

15%

Japan

5%

6%

6%

6%

6%

6%

7%

7%

7%

6%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Revenue Mix by Product Category (% of Total Revenue)

2024

2025

PRODUCT CATEGORY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year
Core EDA

76%

73%

70%

68%

71%

71%

71%

71%

69%

70%

Semiconductor IP

12%

13%

14%

13%

13%

14%

13%

14%

15%

14%

System Design and Analysis

12%

14%

16%

19%

16%

15%

16%

15%

16%

16%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Operating Margin
As of February 17, 2026
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ending

Year Ending

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2026

Forecast

Forecast

GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue

30% - 31%

31.75% - 32.75%

Reconciling items to non-GAAP operating margin as a

percent of total revenue:

Stock-based compensation expense

10%

9%

Amortization of acquired intangibles

2%

2%

Acquisition and integration-related costs

2%

2%

Non-GAAP operating margin as a percent of total revenue†

44% - 45%

44.75% - 45.75%

†The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Diluted Net Income Per Share
As of February 17, 2026
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ending

Year Ending

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2026

Forecast

Forecast

Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis

$1.16 to $1.22

$4.95 to $5.05

Stock-based compensation expense

0.50

2.04

Amortization of acquired intangibles

0.12

0.46

Acquisition and integration-related costs

0.11

0.36

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

0.00

0.24

Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis†

$1.89 to $1.95

$8.05 to $8.15

†The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments on Forward Looking Net Income
As of February 17, 2026
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ending

Year Ending

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2026

($ in millions)

Forecast

Forecast

Net income on a GAAP basis

$317 to $333

$1,355 to $1,382

Stock-based compensation expense

137

557

Amortization of acquired intangibles

32

125

Acquisition and integration-related costs

31

100

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

1

66

Net income on a non-GAAP basis†

$518 to $534

$2,203 to $2,230

†The non-GAAP measures presented in the table above should not be considered a substitute for financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.

