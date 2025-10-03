Cadence Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Webcast

Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS) will hold its third quarter 2025 financial results webcast on Monday, October 27, 2025 .
Participating in the webcast will be Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer.
The webcast will begin on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 2:00 pm Pacific Time. A recording of the webcast will be available online for replay at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations until the company's webcast to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results.
About Cadence
Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design ™ strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2024, Cadence was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the world's top 100 best-managed companies. Cadence ® solutions offer limitless opportunities—learn more at www.cadence.com .
