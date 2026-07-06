Cadence Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Webcast

Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS) will hold its second quarter 2026 financial results webcast on Monday, July 27, 2026 .

Participating in the webcast will be Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

The webcast will begin on Monday, July 27, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A recording of the webcast will be available online for replay at investor.cadence.com until the company's conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results.

About Cadence

Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2024, Cadence was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the world's top 100 best-managed companies. Cadence ® solutions offer limitless opportunities—learn more at cadence.com .

© 2026 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Financial

For more information, please contact:
Cadence Investor Relations
408-944-7100
investor_relations@cadence.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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