C4 Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

C4 Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) science, today announced that C4T management will participate in upcoming investor conferences in November.

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

  • Management will participate in a fireside chat on November 9, 2026, at 11:00 am ET, taking place in Boston, MA

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

  • Management will participate in a presentation and fireside chat on November 17, 2026, at 9:30 am GMT/4:30 am ET, taking place in London UK.

The live webcasts will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at www.c4therapeutics.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days following the events.

About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients' lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T's degrader medicines are designed to harness the body's natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.

Contacts:
Investors:
Courtney Solberg
Associate Director, Investor Relations
CSolberg@c4therapeutics.com

Media:
Loraine Spreen
Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy
LSpreen@c4therapeutics.com


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