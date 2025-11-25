C4 Therapeutics to Participate in the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced that C4T management will participate in a fireside chat at the 8 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference taking place from December 2 - 4, 2025 in Coral Gables, Florida.
Fireside Chat Details:
Event: 8 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, December 3 rd , 2025 at 3:25 pm ET
A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at www.c4therapeutics.com . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients' lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO ® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T's degrader medicines are designed to harness the body's natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.c4therapeutics.com.
