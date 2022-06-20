The Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.
Figure 2 - Location Map
Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; " The Bronson property comprises 4 mineral tenures covering approximately 2,524.6 hectares where the key objectives of the 2021 work program were to:
- Carry out a field campaign consisting of reconnaissance prospecting across the Bronson claims.
- Complete a focused program at the Book 6 vein target consisting of detailed sampling, Very Low Frequency Electromagnetic and ground magnetometer geophysical surveys and a UAV photogrammetry survey.
- Conduct alteration mineral mapping and targeting using Visible Near Infrared (VNIR), Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) and Thermal Infrared (TIR) Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) multispectral satellite data." See Figure 3 below.
Figure 3 - Bronson Property, Book 6 Location
A total of 56 person days were spent on the property with 199 rock samples taken on 7 areas prospects which are the; Book 6, Book 9, B00k 10, 428 Central, 428 South, PJ105 and PJ100. See Figure 4 below.
Figure 4 - Bronson Property, Area of 2021 Prospecting
We previously reported on the Book 6 property where an unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) photogrammetry survey was conducted over the Book 6 vein target resulting in
- Generate high resolution photogrammetry datasets for the vein target to better understand bedrock controls on copper mineralization.
- Generate high resolution Digital Terrain Models (DTMs) to assist with 3D modelling of the targets.
- Generate baseline imagery to record current state of surface disturbance at sites that will be actively explored in coming years.
The data generated was used for in-field targeting of visual copper occurrences on the color orthophoto due to the 3 cm resolution which led to field examination of the mineralization and the sampling of the Book 6 vein where a total of 113 samples were collect as a first pass evaluation. Press link here to view Bronson Property Book 6 Vein drone flight mission.
The Book 6 veining is exposed striking southward along a relatively flat-lying valley at elevations of 1,988 to 1,912 meters. A total of 113 rock samples, 11 grab samples, (7 float samples and 95 chip samples), were collected along the exposed veining and in the surrounding areas. See Photo 1 below.
Photo 1 - Bronson Property, Book Vein as Seen by Helicopter
Two veins, labelled the Main & the West, were systematically chip sampled at various locations south along the veining. Each section was chained (measured) southward from sample D-723035 at the north end of the mineralized Main Vein. The section assays and averages are presented in Table 1 below.
The Main Vein was chip sampled along 68 meters, at widths of 0.50 to 1.60 m. (sections 0 to 68 meters South). The Main Vein strikes 177 to 181 degrees through sheared sediments and dips steeply to the west. At its southern end where it is intruded by a northwesttrending dyke, the vein slightly bends to the east-southeast. Chalcopyrite concentrations of up 10% were observed in the samples, but generally the chalcopyrite content is around 1%. See Figures 5, 6 below.
Figure 5 - Bronson Property, Book 6 - Northern Sample Locations and Copper Values
Figure 6 - Bronson Property, Book 6 - Southern Sample Locations and Copper Values
Twelve sections were chip sampled (D-723035-042 & 044-055) along 68 meters. Nine of the 12 sections averaged 0.13 to 0.47% Cu, across widths of 0.65 to 1.40 meters.
Three sections averaged 2.10 to 6.40% Cu:
- section 31S (samples D-723042 & 044) - 2.83% Cu across 0.70 meters;
- section 55S (samples D-723052 & 053) - 2.10% Cu across 1.00 meter; and
- section 68S (samples D-723054 & 055) - 6.36% Cu across 1.60 meters.
Four individual chip samples contained a Cu content of over 1%:
- samples D-723042 & 044 along section 31S assaying 1.57 and 3.77 % Cu across 0.30 and 0.40 meters, respectively;
- sample D723053 across 0.60 meters on section 55S assayed 3.44% Cu; and
- sample D723054 collected across 1.10 meters on section 68S contained 7.73% Cu, See Photo 2 below.
Photo 2 - Bronson Property, Book 6 North Mineralized Vein
The mineralized West Vein is exposed at numerous locations along a length of approximately 400 meters. This vein strikes 175 to 183degrees and dips 85 degrees to the west, is 0.20 to 3.60 meters wide and contains up to 75% massive chalcopyrite & 2% bornite.Galena concentrations of
Photo 3 - Bronson Property, Book 6 North Mineralized Vein
Of the 34 sections sampled, 13 sections, collected across widths of 0.20 to 4.70 meters, contained > 1% Cu.
Table 1 - Bronson Property, Book 6 Copper Occurrence
SAMPLENUMBERS
NAD83E
NAD83N
ELEV.
SECTION LOC.
meters
WIDTH
meters
CU
%
VEIN
(for each section)
(center)
(center)
(S. from D-723035)
D-723035
366156
6449512
1988
0
0.65
0.41
Main
D-723036
366156
6449508
1988
4
1.10
0.15
Main
D-723037
366155
6449504
1988
8
0.80
0.13
Main
D-723038
366155
6449501
1988
11
0.80
0.37
Main
D-723039, 040
366155
6449492
1988
20
1.50
0.25
Main
D-723041
366153
6449486
1988
26
1.00
0.39
Main
D-723042, 044
366155
6449481
1988
31
0.70
2.83
Main
D-723045, 046, 051
366154
6449470
1988
42
1.00
0.33
Main
D7-23047
366153
6449467
1988
45
0.90
0.37
Main
D-723048, 049, 050
366153
6449463
1988
49
1.40
0.47
Main
D-723052, 053
366153
6449457
1988
55
1.00
2.10
Main
D-723054, 055
366154
6449444
1988
68
1.60
6.36
Main
D-723057
366153
6449481
1988
31
0.40
0.26
West
D-723058
366153
6449472
1988
40
1.20
0.06
West
D-723059
366148
6449463
1988
49
0.50
0.01
West
D-723060
366147
6449460
1988
52
0.50
0.00
West
D-723061, 062, 063
366148
6449454
1988
58
2.20
0.09
West
D-723064, 065
366147
6449448
1988
64
1.30
0.10
West
D-723066
366147
6449444
1969
68
1.10
0.01
West
D-723067, 068
366142
6449399
1969
113
1.00
2.31
West
D-723069, 077
366133
6449337
1954
175
1.50
0.49
West
D-723078, 079
366134
6449334
1954
178
1.30
1.03
West
D-723080
366133
6449323
1954
189
1.00
1.25
West
D-723081, 082
366132
6449317
1954
195
1.20
1.03
West
D-723083
366130
6449305
1954
207
0.80
0.20
West
D-723084
366129
6449298
1954
214
0.50
0.25
West
D-723086
366128
6449293
1954
219
1.00
0.35
West
D-723087
366128
6449283
1954
229
0.80
0.16
West
D-723088
366127
6449274
1954
238
0.80
0.15
West
D-723089,090
366126
6449268
1954
244
2.40
0.17
West
D-723091, 092
366125
6449255
1954
257
1.30
0.51
West
D-723093
366124
6449237
1954
275
1.00
0.40
West
D-723094
366123
6449229
1954
283
0.90
3.04
West
D-723095, 097
366123
6449220
1954
292
0.90
1.40
West
D-723098, 099
366123
6449217
1954
295
0.80
5.38
West
D-723100
366124
6449209
1954
303
0.80
0.68
West
D-723102
366103
6449190
1917
322
0.20
2.62
West
D-723103
366103
6449187
1917
325
0.25
4.18
West
D-723104, 105
366102
6449182
1917
330
0.35
0.12
West
D-723106, 107, 108
366102
6449182
1917
335
1.00
0.26
West
D-723109, 110
366102
6449177
1917
338
0.65
0.93
West
D-723111
366100
6449149
1922
363
0.40
3.19
West
D-723112
366088
6449109
1912
403
1.50
0.52
West
D-723113, 115, 116, 117
366089
6449105
1912
407
4.70
2.10
West
D-723118, 119, 120, 121
366090
6449103
1912
409
2.30
1.26
West
D-723122, 123
366091
6449101
1912
411
2.30
2.38
West
Sections of interest with Cu % / widths include, See Photo 4 below:
- section 113S - 2.31% Cu/1.00 m.; section 178S - 1.03% Cu/1.30 m.;
- section 189S - 1.25% Cu/1.00 m.; section 195S - 1.03% Cu/1.20 m.:
- section 283S - 3.04% Cu/0.90 m.; section 292S - 1.40% Cu/0.9m.;
- section 295S - 5.38% Cu/0.80 m.; section 322S - 2.62% Cu/0.20 m.;
- section 325S - 4.18% Cu/0.25 m.; section 363S - 3.19% Cu/0.40 m.;
- section 407S - 2.10% Cu/4.70 m.; section 409S - 1.26% Cu/2.30 m.;
- section 411S - 2.38% Cu/2.30 m.
Photo 4 - Bronson Property, Book 6 North Mineralized Vein Sections of Interest
Eighteen individual chip samples assayed higher than 1% Cu. Of the 56 chip samples taken, 7 (D-723062, 90,107,108,109,117 and 119)were collected from sheared sediments surrounding the vein. Samples D-723117 & 119, of sheared sediments, on sections 407S &409S, contained 0.43% Cu across 1.10 meter and 0.88% Cu across 0.50 meter, respectively.
Lead and Zinc amounts of over 1% and silver amounts over 10 ppm (g/t) were observed in samples:
- D-723080 - 1.20% Pb across 1.00 m.; D-723084 - 12.90 ppm Ag across 0.50 m.;
- D-723092 - 7.33% Pb & 55.90 ppm Ag across 0.50 m.; D-723095 - 14 ppm Ag across 0.50 m.;
- D-723098 - 1.46% Zn across 0.30 m.; D-723099 - 28.40 ppm Ag across 0.50 m.;
- D-723116 - 1.50% Pb across 1.10 m.; D-723120 - 19.10 ppm Ag across 0.30 m.
Along strike, 30 to 90 meters north of the Main Vein and 30 to 150 meters south of the West Vein, non- mineralized exposures ofquartz-carbonate veining were prospected. In the north, 5 samples (D-723026-028 & 031-032) were collected and to the south 4 samples (D-723124-127) were taken. All these samples assayed
An exposure of irregular shaped, mineralized (up to 10% chalcopyrite), quartz-carbonate veining was discovered at elevations of 1,871-1,873 meters, 270 meters southeast of the south end of the West Vein. The veining appears to be up to 3.60 meters in width. See Photo 5 below
Photo 5 - Bronson Property, Book 6 West Mineralized Vein
Nine chip samples (D-723128-128 & 131-137) were collected at various orientations, across 3 sections of veining and sediments. Sample D-723131 of vein across 0.80 meters, contained the highest Cu content of 5.42%. The remaining samples assayed
North and northeast of the Main Vein, numerous, mainly northwest striking tension veins, were sampled. The veins are not mineralized and the 8 samples collected (D-723019-025 & 030 assayed low in Cu,
Mineralized (1% chalcopyrite) float sample (D-723035) collected in a creek, at the south end of the Main Vein assayed 2.45% Copper.
All samples taken were photographic and GPS location taken plus a metal sample tag left in place for future reference if required. All this data plus the assay results were geotagged and placed in a .kml /.kmz file for use such as google earth for easy reference. See Photo 6 below.
Photo 6 - Bronson Property, Book 6 Geotagged data
Going Forwards
Additional releases on the geophysics and structural interpretation results of the Bronson Property, Book 6 copper occurrence will be forth coming in the following weeks.
QA QC Procedure
Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.
Over Limit Methods
For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:
Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.
Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.
Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.
