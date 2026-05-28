C3 AI to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 on June 3, 2026

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced it will issue its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year, which ended April 30, 2026, following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

C3 AI will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results. The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. PDT / 5:00 p.m. EDT on June 3, 2026. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

To access the conference call via a dial-in number and personalized PIN code, participants should register here: telephone registration .

To listen to the conference call via webcast, participants should register here: webcast registration .

Access to the conference call is also available on the C3 AI Investor Relations website events page. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days on the C3 AI Investor Relations website.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.

C3 AI Public Relations
Axicom
Mindy Nelson
830-214-4823
pr@c3.ai

Investor Relations
ir@c3.ai

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