/C O R R E C T I O N -- RTX/

/C O R R E C T I O N -- RTX/

In the news release, Omnia Training Selected to Deliver £2bn Army Training Contract, issued 10-Jul-2026 by RTX over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph should read "Army's Collective Training Service" rather than "Army's Collective Training System" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Omnia Training Selected to Deliver £2bn Army Training Contract

Raytheon UK-led consortium of industry partners set to deliver the Army's next-generation training system

Omnia Training has been awarded a £2bn contract by the UK Ministry of Defence to serve as the British Army's Strategic Training Partner and deliver the Army's Collective Training Service (ACTS).

The Raytheon UK-led consortium, consisting of Capita, Cervus, Rheinmetall UK and Skyral, will deliver the ACTS in partnership with the British Army. The 15-year contract will provide soldiers with an integrated, digitally enabled collective training system that transforms how they train, prepare and adapt for future missions. Raytheon is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

By combining virtual, synthetic and data-driven environments, it upgrades traditional live exercises to better prepare soldiers for complex, modern warfare, enabling training whenever and wherever required.

"We launched Omnia Training over three years ago to deliver cutting-edge training systems to help the British Army effectively prepare for operations," said James Gray, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Raytheon UK. "Our UK‑based team of innovators, engineers and experts will give soldiers and commanders a new level of training realism and set an example for effective collaboration between the Army and industry".

The Omnia team will enhance operational readiness and transform how the British Army trains by making greater use of synthetic technologies, advanced analytics and next-generation training platforms that integrate virtual, synthetic and data-driven environments. Using UK-developed technology and working with a team of UK-based partners and suppliers, Omnia Training will prepare soldiers for warfighting through realistic, integrated, immersive and adversarial collective training.

270 jobs will be created as a result of the contract award, with a further 150 jobs sustained. 

About Omnia Training

Omnia Training brings together the combined expertise of five organisations with a strong track record in multi‑domain training and defence innovation. Across the team they have more than 1,500 personnel in defence training roles, and during the preparation for this contract the partners have worked as a co‑located, integrated team for over two years, driving a unified vision for training transformation in the UK and beyond.

About Raytheon UK

With over 2,000 employees, Raytheon UK is a major supplier and systems integrator to the UK Ministry of Defence, designing, developing, and manufacturing defence and space technologies. The company is also a leading provider of training transformation services and continues to invest in research and development to advance innovation across the UK. Raytheon UK is part of RTX's Raytheon business.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnia-training-selected-to-deliver-2bn-army-training-contract-302822737.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

RTX NYSE:RTX
RTX
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Acquires Strategic Titanium Assets from Rio Tinto in Quebec

SAGA Metals Acquires Strategic Titanium Assets from Rio Tinto in Quebec

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) , a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide an update on the 2024 field program at the Legacy... Keep Reading...
Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA RTX ™ technology to power AI assistants and digital humans running on new GeForce RTX ™ AI laptops. NVIDIA unveiled Project G-Assist — an RTX-powered AI assistant technology demo that provides context-aware help for PC games and apps. The Project... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced the general availability of NVIDIA ACE generative AI microservices to accelerate the next wave of digital humans, as well as new generative AI breakthroughs coming soon to the platform. Companies in customer service, gaming and healthcare are the first to adopt... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Completes Acquisition of Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-REE Mineralized Potential Similar to Strange Lake and Tanbreez

JZR Gold Inc. Provides Operational Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

Trading Halt

Completed Drilling Strengthens Lo Herma Resource Upgrade

Related News

uranium investing

Australia and India Finalize Uranium Trade Deal

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Completes Acquisition of Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-REE Mineralized Potential Similar to Strange Lake and Tanbreez

precious metals investing

JZR Gold Inc. Provides Operational Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

base metals investing

Trading Halt

energy investing

Completed Drilling Strengthens Lo Herma Resource Upgrade

gold investing

Top 5 Junior Gold Mining Stocks on the TSXV in 2026

precious metals investing

Golconda Gold Releases Q2 2026 Production Update at Galaxy And Announces Mobilisation of Mining Contractor at Summit