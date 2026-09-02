By Popular Demand: Tilray Beverages Makes Popsicle Hard Firecracker a Permanent Flavor

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, in partnership with The Magnum Ice Cream Company, today announced that Popsicle Hard Firecracker will transition to a permanent, year-round flavor in the Popsicle Hard portfolio, following an overwhelmingly positive response from consumers.
Originally introduced as a limited-edition seasonal flavor, Firecracker quickly became a fan favorite. Inspired by one of Popsicle's most recognizable frozen treats, the flavor captures the classic red, white and blue combination of cherry, lemon-lime and blue raspberry notes. Following its successful debut, Popsicle Hard is adding Firecracker to its permanent lineup, giving U.S. consumers 21+ year-round access to the fruity, refreshing flavor they know and love, with a 5% ABV twist.
"Popsicle Hard Firecracker has quickly proven the power of pairing an iconic, nostalgia-driven flavor with the growing consumer demand for fun, flavor-forward adult beverages," said Carrie Shafir, VP of Brand at Tilray Beverages. "The response to our limited-edition launch showed us that Firecracker had become more than a seasonal offering, it had earned a permanent place in the Popsicle Hard portfolio. By adding it year-round, we're giving 21+ consumers more opportunities to enjoy a flavor they know, love, and clearly want more of."
Firecracker joins the existing year-round Popsicle Hard flavors including Hard Cherry, Hard Grape and Hard Orange, with each flavor capturing the taste and joy of Popsicle. Popsicle Hard is available at retail stores nationwide.
To learn more about Popsicle Hard flavored malt beverages, please visit: www.popsiclehard.com or on Instagram @drinkpopsiclehard.
About The Magnum Ice Cream Company
We are the world's largest ice cream company, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands, with a global team of 16,500 employees, operating thirty factories, 12 R&D centres and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets, we generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2025. From Magnum and Ben & Jerry's to Cornetto, Popsicle and the Heartbrand, our ice cream portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com
About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.
For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.
For further information, please contact:
Media: news@tilray.com
Investors: investors@tilray.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4a63443-4408-47ad-ac24-cc3edc7c9bce