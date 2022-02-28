Gaming Investing News
Amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine BullPerks and GamesPad released the official statement to support the peaceful resolution of this conflict. Many say that the world of crypto should remain out of politics, and both companies follow this vision, as well as the desire for peace in the entire world. Teams behind BullPerks and GamesPad emphasize the apolitical position in this situation, as companies bring ...

Amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine BullPerks and GamesPad released the official statement to support the peaceful resolution of this conflict. Many say that the world of crypto should remain out of politics, and both companies follow this vision, as well as the desire for peace in the entire world.

Teams behind BullPerks and GamesPad emphasize the apolitical position in this situation, as companies bring together talents from different corners of the world, including Ukraine and Russia . However, they are also concerned that many Ukrainians, including their team members, will be forced to leave their homeland in search of refuge in other countries in these times of uncertainty.

For the sake of global peace, BullPerks and GamesPad will support the Unchain Fund and other charity projects created by blockchain activists to collect cryptocurrency donations for civilians exposed to danger during the events in Ukraine . Also, companies encourage the community to raise funds for Ukrainian hospitals , humanitarian aid , and childcare .

"Now our goal is to break the chain of war and scatter its links far away from each other. So that they could never meet again. Our main fundraising tool is NFT. You can buy any of the artworks below or make a simple donation. Important! We don't raise money for weapons. We raise money for medicine, evacuation and repair needs, food, and clothes. Our priority is to help civilians." - Unchain.

"I was born and raised in Kyiv , the capital of one of the biggest European countries. It's heartbreaking to see what is happening. Many Ukrainians might have to relocate to protect their lives. Among them are top blockchain developers, project managers, designers, scientists, young and ambitious people with families as well as elderly people." - commented Constantin Kogan , BullPerks and GamesPad Co-Founder.

Supporting charity organizations, GamesPad and BullPerks intend to unleash the power of blockchain and crypto to help peaceful people in these challenging times. The blockchain industry is fast-developing, and every country brings its invaluable contribution to this evolution. Many talented Ukraine -born people have already made an immense input, including Valery Vavilov (Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Bitfury Group), Anatoly Yakovenko (Co-Founder of Solana and LinkedIn), Illia Polosukhin (Co-founder of NEAR Protocol), Stan Kladko (Co-Founder & CTO of Skale Network) and many others.

About BullPerks and GamesPad

GamesPad is the world's first holistic gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem that incubates the most impactful crypto gaming projects. It is backed by industry experts from BullPerks , a decentralized VC and multichain launchpad. Both companies aim to help the best crypto projects raise funds, build communities, and provide the opportunity for retail buyers to invest in the deals on equal terms with VCs.

Visit us on social media:

Twitter
YouTube
Telegram Official Announcements
Medium
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bullperks-and-gamespad-support-the-peaceful-resolution-of-the-russia-ukraine-conflict-301491470.html

SOURCE GamesPad

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Quixant, the leading global provider of gaming technology announces rebrand and the launch of the Quixant Hub, its enhanced customer support area

Today Quixant announced a corporate rebrand, with a new logo, visual identity, and enhanced product and support platform, the Quixant Hub . Over the past year, Quixant has undergone a complete brand refresh to reflect its position as an innovative, and forward-thinking specialist technology provider to the gaming industry, constantly enhancing its product, service, and support offering.

Keep reading... Show less

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Pricing of $15 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one common warrant at a combined effective offering price of $1.00. The common warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $1.00 per share of common stock and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock and the accompanying common warrants can only be purchased together in the offering, but will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance. Esports Entertainment Group has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock andor additional warrants to purchase up to 2,250,000 shares of common stock.

Maxim Group LLC and Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC are acting as book-running managers for the offering.

Keep reading... Show less

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase common stock. All of the securities in the offering are to be sold by the Company. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

Maxim Group LLC and Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Keep reading... Show less

Mobile Game "B: The Beginning Episodio-Zero" Released

Players can enjoy playing the Netflix Original Anime series "B: The Beginning", produced and operated by D-techno Co., Ltd., as a mobile game.

Keep reading... Show less

Puzzles & Survival Wins Best Gameplay Innovation at the APAC Awards 2021 One Year After Its Release

The fact that Puzzles & Survival by 37GAMES won an award for Best Gameplay Innovation at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2021 on February 18, 2022 merely rubber stamps the phenomenal success of this zombie-themed match-three game. The fact that it also recently topped 38 million downloads worldwide and still ranks as one of the top-grossing games in the U.S., Europe and Japan a whole year after its release doesn't seem particularly surprising considering how many times it has been recommended by both the App Store and Google Play.

Keep reading... Show less

Esports Entertainment Group's iGaming Momentum Continues

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") highlighted today the strong start to calendar year 2022 for its iGaming division. The Company's iGaming division, which holds five Tier-1 gaming licenses across Europe and the United States, has delivered seven consecutive weeks of Net Gaming Revenue in excess of $1 million to begin the quarter and 10 straight weeks in total dating back to December. In January, the iGaming division achieved their highest revenue month with more than $6 million. This month, the Company's casino brands have reported record levels of first-time depositing users since the acquisition of Lucky Dino a year ago. Additionally, cross-selling initiatives across brands have been a strong tailwind to-date in 2022.

"Despite the challenges reflected in our second quarter fiscal 2022 results announced earlier this week, our iGaming business continues to see strong momentum to start the calendar year," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "Consistently eclipsing net gaming revenue of $1 million per week is a testament to the success of our work to migrate off of Bet Construct and onto our proprietary Idefix platform."

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×