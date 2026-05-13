BULLION Completes Terragold Historical Compilation and Uploads Leapfrog 3D Geological Model on YouTube

Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD,OTC:TTEXF) ("Bullion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive compilation and reinterpretation of historical drilling, geological and structural data culminating in the development of a 3D Leapfrog geological model for its 100%-owned Terragold Project located within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, 12 km south of the municipality of Senneterre, Québec. The resulting interpretation highlights the continuity and scale potential of the quartz-feldspar porphyry system and associated gold mineralization identified across the property.

The Terragold Leapfrog 3D geological model is available on Bullion's YouTube channel: LINK

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Compilation Highlights:

  • 116 diamond drill holes ("DDH") total - 107 DDH compiled - 100 DDH with assays;
    • 98 DDH returned at least one interval grading a minimum of 0.30 g/t Au over 0.6 m
    • 21 DDH return at least one interval grading greater than 10.0 g/t Au over 0.6m
  • Gold mineralization interpreted over approximately 2.2 km of strike length and to a depth of 250 m, remaining open in all directions;
  • Higher-density drilling concentrated over a core zone approximately 300 m in strike length and extending to a depth of 250 m;
  • 237 kg surface bulk sample grading 3.64 g/t Au;
  • DDH J-17 returned 1.5 m grading 6.86 g/t Au from 70.1 m; subsequent half-core verification sampling returned 9.26 g/t Au

Simon Britt, president and CEO: "I cannot understand how a road accessible, gold-mineralized quartz-feldspar porphyry system within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt is overlooked for the last 40+ years. Even with the limited extent of historical assaying, all DDHs except 2 return a least one interval grading a minimum 0.30g/t Au over 0.6m. To top it off, historical core logs contain multiple references to chalcopyrite and blue metallic streaks indicative of a potential copper and/or molybdenum enrichment for which no assays were found. We are not looking for drilling intervals grading oz/t Au anymore. Hats off to the previous management team for securing a high-quality project last January."

Next Steps

The current 3D modelling will serve as the basis for decision-making regarding the deployment of a confirmation drilling campaign aimed at validating high-grade zones and converting these historical data into current mineral resources.

Data Modernization

This marks the first application of Leapfrog 3D modelling on the project, which had not been the subject of any significant exploration work since 1984.

Vertical Potential

Mineralization identified to depths of up to 250 m represents only the upper portion of the system, which remains open at depth in a region recognized for its deep mineral deposits.

Technical Disclosure

The comprehensive compilation of historical drilling results culminating in the development of a LeapFrog 3D geological model was managed by Explo-Logik of Val-d'Or, Québec. Historical exploration results referenced in this news release are derived from prior operators and have not been verified by a Qualified Person on behalf of Bullion. The historical exploration results have not been validated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and should not be relied upon as current mineral resources, reserves or mineralized material estimates. While the Company considers the historical data relevant for exploration targeting and geological interpretation, additional work, including drilling and verification sampling, will be required to confirm the results and their reliability.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Suzie Tremblay, a member in good standing of the Ordre des géologues du Québec (OGQ No. 10664) and considered a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. All geoscientific activities related to the Terragold project are carried out under the supervision of Ms. Suzie Tremblay, Vice President of Explo-Logik.

About Bullion Gold Resources Corp.

Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD,OTC:TTEXF) is a junior mining exploration company conducting exploration activities in Quebec, specifically in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Terragold (Au), Langlade (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag), and Bodo (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag) projects. The Bousquet (Au) project is under option to Olympio Metals (ASX: OLY).

On February 2, 2026, Bullion completed the acquisition of the Terragold project (38 claims - 2,058 ha), located 12 km south of the municipality of Senneterre in Abitibi (Québec, Canada). The main gold showing, known since the early 1960s, has been intersected by drilling over a cumulative strike length of approximately 2 kilometres and has not been the subject of exploration work since 1984. The gold mineralized corridor, associated with a quartz-feldspar porphyry system, remains open in all directions. Access and Infrastructure: In addition to its proximity to Senneterre, the project benefits from direct road access, facilitating logistics for upcoming drilling campaigns. Surface Proof of Concept: The validity of the system is supported by a historical 237 kg bulk sample grading 3.64 g/t Au, demonstrating mineralization outcropping at surface.

For further information, please contact:

Simon Britt
President and CEO
Bullion Gold Resources Corp.
sbritt@bulliongold.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "aims", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Corporation 's ability to predict or control. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address future events, developments or performance that Bullion expects to occur are forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297247

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