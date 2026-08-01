Building the Ultimate Gaming Experience, Omniverse Upgrade: Dodge Brings the Viper ACR to Forza Horizon 6 and LEGO Technic

- Dodge, LEGO and Microsoft have come together to create a unique experience for gamers and car enthusiasts on Forza Horizon 6, featuring the legendary 2016 Dodge Viper ACR, the fastest street-legal Viper track car ever. The Dodge Viper takes center stage across digital and physical experiences with a LEGO Technic liveried Viper ACR available in-game for Forza Horizon 6 and a LEGO Technic Dodge Viper GTS-R Sports Car #42234 available worldwide.

Built for play. Dominating speed. Dodge, Forza Horizon 6 and LEGO are unleashing the Dodge Viper ACR.

"Working with Forza Horizon and LEGO is an exciting opportunity to bring the Dodge brand to fans in a completely new way," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "From the adrenaline rush of virtual high-performance driving to the creativity of building iconic Dodge vehicles with LEGO bricks, we're connecting enthusiasts with our performance heritage through experiences that are built to inspire the next generation of muscle-car fans."

Starting today, August 1, the 2016 Dodge Viper ACR, with exclusive LEGO Technic livery, is available for players to download online in Forza Horizon 6, giving gamers immediate access to this collector vehicle-exclusive livery. The 2016 Viper ACR features a hand-built 8.4-liter V-10 engine with 645 horsepower and 600 lb.-ft. of torque. The LEGO Technic Dodge Viper GTS-R Sports Car is available online and at LEGO retailers globally.

Whether it's competing on the tracks in-game or assembling the LEGO Technic model piece by piece, fans can now experience one of Dodge's most recognizable vehicles.

Dodge Viper ACR
The Viper ACR was introduced for the 1999 model year, following as the second-generation from the Dodge Viper GTS. ACR, an acronym for American Club Racer, was created to be an aerodynamic monster. Over multiple generations, the ACR was engineered to maximize capability, creating a reputation of aggressive aerodynamics and record-setting performance.

Dodge Viper ACR models combined the Viper's massive V-10 power with advanced racing suspension. Considered by some as the "ultimate Viper," the Dodge Viper ACR set records at six racetracks in North America, including Laguana Saca, Sonoma Raceway and Virginia International Speedway. Famous for its side-mounted exhaust pipes, the Dodge Viper ACR is known as one of the most capable track-focused American cars ever produced and stands as a symbol of American performance engineering.

Dodge
For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

  • SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car
  • 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production
  • Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 14 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Dodge brand: dodge.com
Direct Connection: DCPerformance.com
Facebook: facebook.com/dodge
Instagram: @dodgeofficial
X: @dodge and @StellantisNA
YouTube: youtube.com/dodge, youtube.com/StellantisNA

 

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SOURCE Stellantis

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