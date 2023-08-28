Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brunswick Exploration Provides Update on Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan Projects

Brunswick Exploration Provides Update on Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan Projects

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on all 2023 exploration programs that were completed in the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "All exploration programs were successful in rapidly testing multiple targets by prospecting, diamond drilling and stripping. Our teams visited the majority of the grassroot targets despite adverse conditions caused by worsening forest fires in Western Canada and the Northwest Territories, constraining the extent of our work. With the recently announced discovery at our Mirage Project and in tandem with the limited exploration success in Central and Western Canada, we have decided to pause all activities in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan in order to redeploy and refocus all efforts towards our James Bay area projects. We remind shareholders that, outside the successful Mirage Project, we have the Anatacau Project as well as 56 other untested grassroots properties in James Bay that all host pegmatites. We are very excited to begin this aggressive campaign of prospecting and exploration throughout the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay starting next month."

Ontario

A 565 meter, 5-hole diamond drill program was completed in Hearst to determine the depth and strike extent of the lithium bearing Decoy pegmatite. Two scissor holes were drilled below the surface expression of the spodumene zone followed by by 25, 50 and 100 metre step-outs eastward and along strike. The Decoy Spodumene zone is interpreted as being a lens pinching out at depth with the pegmatite itself having a strike length not much larger than its surface expression of 65 metres as confirmed by drilling. Only Hole 23-Decoy-02 intersected the Decoy pegmatite, over 13.4 metres, but did not result in any significant lithium assays.

Located roughly 2 kilometers southwest of Decoy, stripping at Firefly and Mantis confirmed similar pXRF results to Decoy however no spodumene mineralization was identified. As more logging and roads are completed, access will greatly improve along with outcrop exposure and more prospecting can be conducted along the 8-Kilometer evolved corridor while evaluating additional historically mapped pegmatites and newly identified lidar targets throughout the package.

Saskatchewan

Teams were unable to locate the historically mapped spodumene occurrences in the Hanson Lake pegmatite field. Most of the dykes in the region yielded poor pXRF results and were proved to be unevolved overall. Consequently, a decision was made to terminate the option agreements with Searchlight Resources and Eagle Plains Resources in the Hanson Lake area.

Helicopter supported prospecting took place on many claims throughout Saskatchewan. Unfortunately, many of the historically mapped pegmatites turned out to be unevolved light granites or pegmatitic granites. Nonetheless, two lepidolite-bearing pegmatites (lithium mica) in the Reindeer Lake and La Ronge area were discovered. The Company will evaluate its next step for this new discovery in 2024.

Manitoba

Prospecting took place on all claims within the Trans-Hudson and Lynn Lake regions of Manitoba. All visited outcrops were either unevolved pegmatites, granites or pegmatitic granites. Nothing of significance was discovered.

Shift in exploration strategy

BRW will be putting all projects in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan on pause and assessing the next steps while refocusing all of our manpower and exploration efforts in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay for the coming months. BRW's strategy has been to generate and acquire targets that could be rapidly tested and discarded if initial results were not encouraging, so that efforts could be focused on the best assets. This efficient and cost-effective strategy remains ongoing and has resulted in several lithium discoveries within the James Bay Region.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager Atlantic Canada. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ( info@BRWexplo.com )

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held on August 24 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3OQDJmP

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Announces Update at Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, since the restart of exploration work at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, field crews have successfully extended the length of the spodumene-bearing pegmatite boulder field and discovered several spodumene-bearing pegmatite outcrops. The previously announced boulder field (see June 14, 2023 press release) now extends over 3.0 kilometres in a northeast direction and well-mineralized pegmatite outcrops have been observed along a 2.7 kilometre-long trend further to the northeast. Both the extent of the outcrops and boulder train remain open in all directions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 24th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3qyBIUc

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3qyBIUc

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Announces Restart of Exploration at Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, due to improving conditions in the Eastern half of the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, prospecting has restarted at the Mirage Project. The area was not impacted by forest fires and all equipment on site was undamaged. Access remains restricted to the rest of the Company's portfolio in the James Bay, however visual inspection confirms that BRW's camps are largely untouched with only the PLEX camp suffering minimal damage.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "The Mirage Project is among our most exciting targets and a core focus of Brunswick Exploration. The restart of exploration will initially focus on finding the source of the abundant angular, spodumene-mineralized boulders first identified in June. Compilation work has highlighted multiple possible sources across the project which will be field checked with teams onsite. Furthermore, permit application for drilling at Mirage is underway and we are well-positioned to begin drilling in late Q3."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 25.1 Meters Grading 1.00% Li2O From Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received all results from its drilling campaign at the Anatacau West project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The final results are from the six remaining holes. In total, 17 out of 18 holes intercepted pegmatites and, importantly, the pegmatites remain open a depth and with potential for new pegmatites further south and to the east.

Drill result highlights from this release:

Drill result highlights from this release:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW REPORTS 1.82% Li2O OVER 4m AT THE DESTAFFANY LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to report channel sample assay results from its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Property, Northwest Territories . Highlights include:

  • Results have been received for 68 rock sawn channel samples collected from 20 channels testing four pegmatites.
  • Significant lithium mineralization has been returned from 9 of 14 channels (54 samples) testing a 260m strike extent of the Moose 1 pegmatite , including 1.81% Li 2 O over 4m and 1.42% Li 2 O over 4m from channels MS1-1 and MS1-2, respectively.
  • 0.84% Li 2 O over 4m was returned from Channel MS2-1 in an area of the Moose 2 pegmatite previously mapped as lacking lithium (spodumene) mineralization.
  • The Moose 3 pegmatite returned 1.10% Li 2 O over 2m , supporting observations of abundant spodumene mineralization at this newly discovered locality.
  • Location and length of individual channels was restricted to available outcrop exposures and do not reflect the full width of each pegmatite. Moose 1 and Moose 2 range up to 11m and over 30m in width, respectively.

Ken Armstrong , President and CEO of North Arrow commented, "Ongoing evaluation work at the DeStaffany property continues to support the significant lithium potential of the Moose pegmatites. Systematic channel sampling of the Moose 1 pegmatite has confirmed extensive zones of spodumene mineralization. Zonation within Moose 1 is very similar in character to the Moose 2 pegmatite, where spodumene mineralization has also been extended southwards into an area that had been previously mapped as unmineralized. We now look forward to receiving results of mineral characterization samples from Moose 1 and Moose 2 that are currently being processed, and North Arrow is also making plans to move forward with a drilling program to test the depth extent and along strike continuity of spodumene mineralization in the Moose 1, 2 and 3 pegmatites."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×