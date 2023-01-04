iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brunswick Exploration Provides 2022 Lithium Exploration Review and Corporate Update

Brunswick Exploration Provides 2022 Lithium Exploration Review and Corporate Update

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a brief review of its inaugural 2022 grassroot lithium exploration campaign as it prepares for a broader $6 million exploration program in 2023, focused on the Hearst area of Ontario and the James Bay region of Quebec. Details thereof, including two drilling programs, will be announced in early February. The Company also wishes to announce management changes to better accomplish its objectives.

Mr. Killian Charles, CEO & President of BRW, commented: "The work completed in 2022 allowed us to refine our exploration model and test our targeting system. In only a few short months, we have identified several high-priority targets in Quebec and Ontario. These targets will see more work throughout 2023 starting with drilling at our Hearst project in Ontario and the recently optioned Anatacau project in James Bay, Quebec. We have considerably more work to accomplish this year and, with the recent closing of our brokered financing, we are prepared to launch the largest exploration campaigns in our Company's history. I invite shareholders to remain attentive for a more fulsome announcement in early February concerning our 2023 program."

2022 Exploration Review

Ontario

Hearst

Since consolidating and optioning the project in late Q3, a first pass ATV, truck and helicopter supported prospecting program was conducted at the Hearst Project in Northern Ontario over a period of five weeks. Multiple new and evolved pegmatites of varying length and widths, up to eight kilometres away from the Decoy showing, were discovered that have similar pXRF field measurement values and mineralogy as the LCT ("Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum") Decoy pegmatite. The area is being actively logged which will only serve to further improve access and exposure. More prospecting, stripping and trenching are planned in H1 2023 for these newly discovered pegmatites. A maiden program is being prepared to drill the Decoy pegmatite and details will be disclosed in the February update.

Quebec

Abitibi – Pontiac project

The Company prospected 14 claim blocks in the Pontiac geological subregion of the Abitibi in 2022, covering an equal number of large pegmatite fields. All but two projects were hosted within the Descelles S-type granite batholith. Evolved pegmatites were identified on several blocks but no LCT pegmatites were uncovered. However, in Q4 2022, BRW field teams identified several pegmatites south of Rouyn-Noranda (the Kinojevis project) which returned pXRF field measurements typically associated with highly evolved LCT pegmatites. These pegmatites will be mechanically uncovered as soon as weather permits in order to expose complete cross-sections across the dykes prior to channel sampling and assaying.

North Shore

Prospecting in summer 2022 located a region measuring approximately six square kilometers of highly evolved pegmatitic sills on wholly-owned BRW claims. PXRF field measurement values reported within the sill were similar to those commonly observed in LCT pegmatites. This area was more closely mapped in early Q4 2022 and, although certain indicator minerals were identified, no lithium mineralization was uncovered. The sills are generally gently dipping and less than 10 metres in thickness. More regional prospecting is planned in 2023 to better explain the highly anomalous field measurement values identified.

James Bay ( Eeyou Istchee)

The Company has now secured 46 claim blocks (over 3,100 claims) in the James Bay (Eeyou Istchee) region through direct staking and options agreements. These blocks collectively host over 250 outcropping, untested S-type pegmatite dykes with strike lengths ranging from 600 to 3,600 meters. The James Bay region will be the top priority for the 2023 exploration program in Quebec, testing multiple pegmatite targets for LCT mineralization and starting a drill program that tests potential extensions to Allkem's James Bay Lithium deposit (historically known as the Cyr deposit) in Q1 2023.

Nova Scotia

Prospecting was conducted on the South Mountain Batholith project in Western Nova Scotia in late Q2 2022. The Company identified several promising areas of interest with certain grab samples returning up to 580 ppm lithium and re-sampling of historical diamond drill core producing up to 730 ppm lithium. In addition, a 385-sample soil survey was conducted near the New Ross area in central Nova Scotia to expand on elevated historical soils and prospecting. Highlights from the survey include 96 samples with results between 100 and 149 ppm lithium as well as a further 35 samples between 150 and 310 ppm lithium. These results were clustered in several areas neighboring highly evolved pegmatitic boulders potentially indicating the presence of new LCT pegmatites in the New Ross region. The highly prospective area is spread over a 1.8-kilometer trend and remains open to the North, South and West. Soils were taken at 25 metres spacing on lines spaced 100 metres apart. Prospecting, soils and stripping are planned for H1 2023 centered on the highly anomalous zone.

New Brunswick

Prospecting was conducted at the Caledonia, Hawkshaw and Catamaran projects in early Q2 2022 over a six-week period. BRW began focusing on the Catamaran project as grab samples returned anomalous lithium content potentially indicating the presence of LCT pegmatites. A limited 280 sample till program was completed in Q3 and results were received in late Q4. 19 samples returned anomalous lithium values between 58 ppm and 90 ppm in tills. This program has a sample spacing of roughly 500 metres. The grab samples, till results and pXRF field measurement values are being evaluated for next steps.

Newfoundland

Helicopter supported prospecting took place at the Port-Aux-Basques, Hermitage and Rencontre East projects in early Q3 over a three-week period. Numerous pegmatites were evaluated using pXRF field measurements and 35 samples were sent to the lab for further analysis and confirmation. No prospective pegmatites were identified with the pXRF, which was confirmed following receipt of sample analyses.

Management Changes

Brunswick Exploration wishes to announce that Killian Charles, President of BRW, has assumed the role of CEO & President as of January 1 st . He is concurrently leaving his role of Vice President Corporate Development at Osisko Metals to better his focus his time on BRW. He will remain at Osisko Metals in an advisory capacity. Robert Wares, currently Chairman & CEO of BRW, is now Executive Chairman effective January 1 st .

The Company would also like to announce that Mr. François Goulet, MSc., P. Geo., has joined the BRW team as Exploration Manager – Quebec. Mr. Goulet holds a master's degree in structural geology from the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQÀM). In recent years he was President and CEO of Harfang Exploration Inc., a gold project generator in the James Bay region. He has extensive experience working in the James Bay region of Quebec as well as international experience in a variety of exploration projects. Mr. Goulet has worked for Virginia Mines Inc, Unigold Inc, Maya Gold and Silver, the Canadian Malartic Partnership, Glencore Canada and several other junior companies. He is a member of the Board of Directors of l'Association de l'exploration minière du Québec (AEMQ) and a registered geologist with the Ordre des géologues du Québec since January 2011.

Robert Wares, Executive Chairman, stated: "These changes will align the management team more closely with company needs following the rapid growth of our exploration program in 2022 and the increased pace expected in 2023. We are now fully funded for the coming year and I look forward to continuing to work closely with Killian and the team, which now includes Mr. François Goulet, as we launch an exciting year for Brunswick Exploration."

QAQC and Pegmatite Filtering Methodology

Samples were sent to various ALS Laboratories preparation facilities throughout Canada and were analyzed in Vancouver, British Columbia. Whole rock samples were analyzed using methods ME-MS89L or ME-MS81. Till and soil samples were analyzed using methods ME-MS81 and ME-ICP82b. Details of analytical methods, precisions and detection limits are available under the Geochemistry Section on the ALS Laboratories website ( www.ALSglobal.com ).

Pegmatites are filtered for prospectivity in the field through direct pXRF ("portable XRF spectrometers") outcrop measurements on the basis of rubidium (Rb) and potassium (K) ratios in feldspars and micas. Both elements are easily detectable by calibrated pXRF spectrometry with a relatively high degree of precision. Rb values in excess of 3,000ppm in feldspars and 10,000ppm in micas and K/Rb ratios below 30 in feldspars and 20 in micas are reliable indicators of an evolved pegmatite offering potential LCT mineralization. Multiple measurements are taken on every pegmatite outcrop to minimize user errors. The pXRF measurements are used in combination with observed mineralogy to determine whether the pegmatite is prospective and merits further work. Pegmatites with low Rb values and hence high K/Rb ratios are rejected.

Qualified Person

For information pertaining to Quebec, the scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jeff Hussey, Director of Brunswick Exploration. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec. Going forward, Mr. François Goulet, P. Geo., will take over the role of Qualified Person for BRW's Quebec projects.

For information pertaining to Ontario and Atlantic Canada, the scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager Atlantic Canada. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Ontario, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Eastern Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium project portfolio in Canada with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, CEO & President ( info@BRWexplo.com )

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick ExplorationTSXV:BRWBattery Metals Investing
BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration Logo

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Noram Lithium Appoints New Chief Executive Officer To Lead Next Stages of Development at Zeus

Noram Lithium Appoints New Chief Executive Officer To Lead Next Stages of Development at Zeus

Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM )(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) announces that, effective immediately, the Board of Directors has appointed Greg McCunn as Chief Executive Officer to lead the Company through the next stages of development at its wholly-owned high grade Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram's Founder and current Chief Executive Officer, Sandy MacDougall, will continue with the Company as Chair of the Board of Directors

"The previous 12 months have been incredibly productive for the Company" stated Mr. MacDougall. "On the back of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Zeus Project, we started 2022 with a strategic financing that has put the Company in a strong financial position with approximately CAD$14 million in the treasury at calendar year end and no debt. During the year we completed a successful infill drilling program consisting of 12 drill holes which all intersected high-grade lithium over significant lengths, and from which we anticipate a significant conversion of Inferred Resources to Measured and Indicated".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone to Present at Future Mineral Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Pursue Lithium Projects in Central Africa

Infinity Stone to Present at Future Mineral Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Pursue Lithium Projects in Central Africa

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone to participate as an exhibitor at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 10-13, 2023
  • Focus on presenting Infinity Stone as a diversified platform for investment in battery metals exploration, alongside developing partnerships for the Company's current and future project portfolio
  • Infinity Stone management to meet with project owners and strategic investors regarding the Company's intent to acquire a lithium, tin, tantalum project located in one of the most prospective lithium belts in Central Africa

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce its participation in the Future Minerals Forum being held from January 10-13, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (the "Forum"). Infinity Stone will be exhibiting in the Main Hall at Stand 43A. Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone, and Michael Townsend, Executive Chairman of Infinity Stone, will both be present, and meeting with industry leaders in the critical mineral sector, with a focus on building strategic relationships for financing, alongside potential partnerships for the Company's current and future projects.

Saudi Arabia has recently announced plans to invest in the production of battery metals as part of its push to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oil exports. The country is planning to develop a $2 billion EV battery metals plant and a $4 billion steel plate mill complex as part of $32 billion of investments targeting the kingdom's mining sector amid economic diversification in the world's biggest oil exporter.[1]

"The Forum will facilitate new partnerships for Infinity Stone. The Middle East is playing an increasingly integral role in the global energy transition as countries in the region make hallmark investments in all aspects of the battery metal supply chain", said Mr. Kalyan. "States in the Middle East, led by the KSA, are driving global economic growth, and are actively seeking battery metals projects to invest in as they move to diversify their economies away from fossil fuels. Infinity Stone's portfolio is strategically positioned to support this transition and is an ideal candidate for investment from countries in the region", furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Beyond the participation in the Forum, the Company will also be meeting with project owners and strategic investors regarding the Company's intent to acquire a lithium, tin, tantalum project located in one of the most prospective lithium belts in Central Africa ("Africa Project"). The area of interest is located in Manono, DRC, which has seen a number of recent major, high-grade, hard rock lithium discoveries, and has become a considerable area of interest for lithium exploration. AVZ Minerals Limited (AVZ:ASX), has defined a resource of 401 Mt 1.86% Li2O at its Roche Dure Project in Manono. AVZ's recent drill results included intersecting high-grade spodumene lithium mineralisation (including 144.5m @ 1.75% Li2O & 934ppm Sn and 172.3m @ 1.57@ Li2O & 702ppm Sn), and 58 samples returned values greater than 2% Li20 including two individual samples grading greater than 3% Li2O.[2] The Company hopes to provide a further update on the Africa Project in coming weeks.

About the Future Minerals Forum

The Future Minerals Forum offers unrivalled mining business in a dynamic, emerging part of the world. These vast lands of untapped resource endowment comprise minerals vital to a growing and prosperous world economy.

The conference and exhibition will promote strategic leadership and technical knowledge sharing, showcase advanced technologies and innovations, and facilitate new partnerships.

These countries are open for business, are actively seeking true investment partners and want to work with mining experts across the spectrum to transform the industry.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with its well-established infrastructure, G20 status and central geographic location, is pleased to convene this critical summit to advance the mining goals of countries across the Middle East, Central Asia and North and East Africa.

Learn More about the Future Minerals Forum

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

Connect with Infinity Stone

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram |

Infinity Stone Contact

Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Provides Supplemental Disclosure Relating to Its Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Provides Supplemental Disclosure Relating to Its Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that further to the Ontario Securities Commission's request to provide supplemental disclosure concerning the background of the Company's substantial issuer bid (the "SIB").

On October 18, 2022, the Company announced the SIB and proposed to purchase for cancellation up to 7,500,000 of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") at a purchase price of $0.45 per Share (the "Offer Price") in cash. Prior to the announcement of the SIB, the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") was $0.30. At the time of the announcement of the SIB, the Offer Price was at a 50% premium to the last closing price of the Shares on the TSX-V.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Closes Financings for Gross Proceeds of C$5.5 Million

Brunswick Exploration Closes Financings for Gross Proceeds of C$5.5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced private placements for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,500,240.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Stock Option Plan & Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Stock Option Plan & Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce that it has adopted a stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"), subject to receipt of shareholder approval at the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company

In line with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the maximum number of new ordinary shares which may be issued under the Stock Option Plan is 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares at the time of grant. Currently the Company has 8.3% of its issued share capital under option. The Stock Option Plan has a "rolling" limit, as the number of ordinary shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the grant of stock options will automatically increase as the Company's issued and outstanding share capital increases. The limit includes outstanding stock options previously granted. A copy of the Stock Option Plan has been filed on SEDAR and is available on the Company's website.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Files Technical Report for the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project, Alberta

LithiumBank Files Technical Report for the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project, Alberta

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") announces the filing of the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project Technical report entitled "Updated Indicated and Inferred Resource Estimates for LithiumBank Resources Corp.'s Boardwalk Lithium-Brine Project in West- Central Alberta, Canada" effectively dated December 20, 2022, originally announced November 7, 2022 .

The Technical Report includes NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates of 393,000 tonnes of Indicated Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at a grade of 71.6 mg/L and 5,808,000 tonnes of Inferred LCE at 68.0 mg/L lithium. The report is available on www.sedar.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

iMetal Announces New Director and Extends Agreement with European Marketing Firm

Eclipse Commences Trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Sylla Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Related News

Lithium Investing

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2023

Copper Investing

How Market Trends in the Critical Minerals Space are Influencing M&A Deals

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow Through Share Units

rare earth investing

Large Zone Of Rare Earth Mineralisation Emerging West Of Cowalinya South Deposit

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Cobalt in 2023

Zinc Investing

Top 3 Canadian Zinc Stocks of 2022

Precious Metals Investing

New Break Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

×