Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the final results from the Mirage winter drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometres south of the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect wide and well mineralized intervals within the MR-6 dyke.

Highlights include:

  • New interval at the MR-6 dyke with 1.64% Li2O over 69.3 meters in drill hole MR-24-61 and 1.17% Li2O over 28.3 meters in drill hole MR-24-50 both starting from surface .
  • New MR-9 dyke, located approximately 600 meters northeast of MR-6, with 1.07% Li2O over 14.4 meters in drill hole MR-24-45 and 2.00% Li2O over 4 meters in drill hole MR-24-51, now drill traced over 400 meters.
  • Further evidence of significant dyke stacking located 350 meters southeast of MR-6 where drill hole in MR-24-59 intersected several mineralized pegmatite dykes and all remain open in every direction.
  • Brunswick Exploration to announce its 2024 summer exploration program in the coming weeks including its program for Mirage, northern Quebec, Labrador and Greenland.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Drilling once more confirms the scale and high-grade nature of the MR-6 dyke at surface. The dyke remains open in several direction and will be the focus of a future drilling campaign to better define its extent.

After two small drill campaigns and approximately 12,000 meters drilled, we have already identified over 9 major dykes, all near surface, within an initial 2.5km by 2.5km area. There exists significant potential to expand all of these dykes both along strike and down-dip. Our work also highlighted several new pegmatite discoveries that were previously unknown and which only have a single intercept indicating strong opportunities for continued exploration success beyond the nine major dykes.

I look forward to announcing our plans for the summer where Brunswick Exploration is, once again, expected to be one of the largest grassroot explorer globally."

Figure 1 : Surface Map of the Mirage Project and Drill Holes Completed to Date

Surface Map of the Mirage Project and Drill Holes Completed to Date

Table 1 : Highlights from 2024 Winter Drilling Program Mentioned in this Release

Hole ID Zone Dyke From To Length Li 2 O% Ta 2 O 5
(m) (m) (m) (ppm)
MR-24-45 Central MR-9 119 133.4 14.4 1.07 96
and 161 162.9 1.8 0.96 171
MR-24-47 Central 143.65 145 1.3 1.12 143
and MR-9 200 209.1 9.1 1.11 146
and 236.2 239.3 3.1 0.82 143
and 274.5 278.1 3.6 0.85 105
MR-24-50 Central MR-6 7.75 36 28.3 1.17 148
and 51 53.4 2.4 1.42 151
MR-24-51 Central MR-9 109 113 4.0 2.00 174
and 119.95 122.7 2.8 0.58 200
and 144.95 149.5 4.5 0.84 122
MR-24-52 Central MR-5 102.5 103.5 1.0 2.15 255
MR-24-59 Central 152.6 155 2.5 2.27 273
and 172 177 5.0 1.43 213
and 246.1 250.9 4.8 1.77 195
and 256.45 259.4 2.9 0.70 132
and 298.7 300.5 1.8 1.27 177
and 308.2 311.3 3.1 1.47 166
and 314.15 340.9 26.7 0.75 93
MR-24-61 Central MR-6 7.0 76.3 69.3 1.64 147
MR-24-66 Central MR-6 146 165 19.0 0.62 127
and 190.55 191 0.4 1.68 234
and 235 236 1.0 1.18 275
and 253.15 259.7 6.5 1.02 173
and 281.55 282.7 1.1 1.09 317
MR-24-67 Central 32.0 35.0 3.0 0.39 308
MR-24-69 Central MR-6 57.9 70.35 12.5 N/A 171

Mirage Project Drilling Overview

The Mirage Project comprises 427 claims located roughly 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Highway in Quebec's James Bay region and 34 kilometers northeast of Winsome Resources' Adina Project. At Mirage, a spodumene-bearing pegmatite boulder field extends over 3.0 kilometers in a northeast direction and several dozen well-mineralized pegmatite outcrops have been observed along a 2.5 kilometers-long trend further to the northeast. Both the extent of the outcrops and boulder train remain open in all directions (see August 21, 2023 press release).

The Central Zone sits on a synformal fold hinge axis, oriented east-northeast, where multiple wide high grade pegmatite dykes were intercepted by drilling, including the major dykes MR-3 and MR-6. MR-6 is interpreted to be a large, thick, sub-horizontal dyke with a higher-grade core with potential evidence of zonation to the northwest. Latest results confirm a thickening of the MR-6 dyke to the southwest in MR-24-62 where drilling intercepted 93.45 meters at 1.55% Li2O (see May 8, 2023 press release).

This new release confirmed the MR-6 dyke further 40 meters to the southwest with 1.64% Li2O over 69.3 meters, starting from surface, in drill hole MR-24-61. The dyke remains open to the northeast and to the southwest where it presents coarser and more prevalent spodumene mineralization and is thicker than other portions of the dyke. MR-6 dyke extends to the northwest for more than 400 meters with 19 meters at 0.62% Li2O intersected in drill hole MR-24-66. In this region, the MR-6 dyke appears to be more heterogenous with changing mineralogy and highly variable spodumene concentration (Figure 3).

Further to the southeast, drill hole MR-24-50 extends the MR-6 dyke 40 meters as seen in cross sections B-B' with 28.3 meters at 1.17% Li2O (Figure 4). The dyke is open to the southeast where it maintains its very shallow dip. It is believed the dyke becomes sheeted towards drill holes MR-24-31 and 32, however, further drilling will be required to confirm this interpretation.

There is potential to extend MR-6 350 meters to the west where it remains open towards the MR-3 dyke. The MR-3 dyke demonstrates significant apparent thicknesses of up to 50.6 meters at 1.06% Li2O (See December 4, 2023 press release) in core with a moderate dip of 50 degrees towards the south with true thickness estimated at 95% in all reported holes. MR-3 is oriented NE and reaches the surface where it can be traced continuously for more than 400 meters of strike with consistent thickness of 40 meters.

Drill hole MR-24-59, located 350 meters east of MR-6, shows evidence of significant dyke staking. At least seven dykes were intersected in the hole with varying thickness and spodumene concentration with the largest zone measuring 26.7 meters of semi-continuous pegmatite mineralization. This new sheeted dyke system is believed to be associated to the high grade, near surface dykes intersected in MR-24-60, located 250 meters to the northwest (See April 25, 2023 press release).

Figure 2 : Cross Sections A to A'

Cross Sections A to A'

Figure 3 : Cross Sections B to B'

Cross Sections B to B'

New dyke MR-9, located 600 meters northeast of MR-6, was significantly extended . This new dyke has now been drill traced for over 400 meters with an apparent steep dip to the south. Importantly, the latest drilling returned improved mineralized intersections including 1.07% Li2O over 14.4 meters in drill holes MR-24-45 and 2.00% Li2O over 4 meters in drill holes MR-24-51.

Figure 4 : Surface Map of the MR-6 and MR-9 Dykes Projections

Surface Map of the MR-6 and MR-9 Dykes Projections

QAQC

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of BRW employees and contractors. The drill core was transported by helicopter and by truck from the drill platform to the core logging facility in Val-d'Or. Each core was then logged, photographed, tagged, and split by diamond saw before being sampled. All pegmatite intervals were sampled at approximately 1-meter intervals to ensure representativity. Samples were bagged; duplicated on ¼ core splits, blanks and certified reference materials for lithium were inserted every 20 samples. Samples were bagged and groups of samples were placed in larger bags, sealed with numbered tags, in order to maintain a chain of custody. The sample bags were transported from the BRW contractor facility to the ALS laboratory in Val-d'Or. All sample preparation and analytical work was performed by ALS by ICP-AES according to the ALS method ME-MS89L. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab and all inserted standard and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits. All reported drill intersections are calculated based on a lower cutoff grade of 0.3% Li2O, with maximum internal dilution of 5 meters. Host basalts adjacent to the dykes may grade up to 0.3% Li2O but were excluded from the reported intersections.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Simon T. Hébert, VP Development. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ( info@brwexplo.ca )

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ea0d63e-8490-4e6f-bc6d-252541c5fa75

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59af35a9-3fbf-49ad-bc05-3291342ba941

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b6e9055-2070-42c3-a948-0af7da1f89ba

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe8ca4ed-0927-4de9-999a-13f93002afda


Battery Metals Investing
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW)

Brunswick Exploration


