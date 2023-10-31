Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $5M

Brunswick Exploration Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of $5M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") to raise gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 from the sale of the following:

  • up to 869,565 Common Shares of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") to be sold to Québec purchasers as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ") and the Taxation Act (Québec) (the " Québec Tax Act ") (each, a " Québec FT Share ") at a price of $1.15 per Québec FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000; and
  • up to 3,636,364 Common Shares to be sold to Canadian purchasers as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Tax Act (each, a " National FT Share ", and collectively with the Québec FT Shares, the " Offered Shares ") at a price of $1.10 per National FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000.

Killian Charles, President & CEO of BRW, commented: "Over the previous weeks, we have identified multiple spodumene bearing outcrops at Mirage and our inaugural drilling campaign has barely begun testing the potential of the Project. With initial drill results forthcoming, this financing will enable the Company to continue its aggressive drilling campaign at Mirage into Q1 2024 and beyond. Concurrent to our plans at Mirage, we will also complete follow-up drilling at our latest discovery at the Elrond Project."

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering to accelerate drilling at the Mirage Project and begin testing the recently announced discovery at the Elrond Project. Proceeds from the sale of Offered Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Tax Act, "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act and, for Quebec-eligible proceeds using the two 10% enhancements under section 726.4.9 and section 726.4.17.1 of the Québec Tax Act. Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2023, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the sale of Offered Shares.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or around November 17, 2023 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ").

The Offered Shares will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period. The Offered Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO ( info@brwexplo.ca )

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning the Corporation's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering; the completion of the Offering and the date of such completion. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BRW:TCM
Brunswick Exploration
Brunswick Exploration Investor Kit

Brunswick Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Brunswick Exploration Amends 1Minerals Agreement

Brunswick Exploration Amends 1Minerals Agreement

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF " BRW " or the " Company ") announces an amendment to its Option Agreement with 1Minerals Corp.

The Option Agreement is now dated September 29, 2023 and milestone payments, which apply only to the claims under agreement with 1Minerals, are payable in cash, under the following schedule:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Launches 5,000 Metre Drill Program At Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Launches 5,000 Metre Drill Program At Mirage Project, Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a minimum 5,000 metres drill program has begun at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The Phase One, 26-hole program, will test continuity and widths of the six widest spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes that have been discovered to date on the property (see August 21, 2023 press release) over a total cumulative strike length of 2,500 metres. Furthermore, the Company wishes to announce that further prospecting has identified additional spodumene-bearing outcrops approximately 4.5 kilometres northeast of the center of the previously defined dyke field. The trend of mineralized dykes now extends for about 6 kilometres with the boulder field extending for an additional 2.7 kilometres to the southwest. Both the extent of the outcrops and boulder train remain open in all directions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces Start of Major Prospecting Campaign in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay

Brunswick Exploration Announces Start of Major Prospecting Campaign in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has begun a major helicopter-supported prospecting initiative in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay (" James Bay ") region of Quebec. BRW will operate from three camps simultaneously to aggressively prospect its portfolio. Currently, BRW controls one of the most prospective lithium portfolios in the James Bay with over 250 pegmatite dykes, measuring over 500 meters, across 60 projects.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following the rapid discovery of multiple, sizeable spodumene-bearing outcrops at Mirage, we have begun an aggressive campaign to field check the rest of our portfolio. With the end of restrictions related to forest fires, we have redirected all our efforts to the James Bay. Work will initially focus on the Mythril, PLEX, Elrond and Anatacau projects before moving to the other across our other projects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Provides Update on Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan Projects

Brunswick Exploration Provides Update on Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan Projects

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on all 2023 exploration programs that were completed in the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "All exploration programs were successful in rapidly testing multiple targets by prospecting, diamond drilling and stripping. Our teams visited the majority of the grassroot targets despite adverse conditions caused by worsening forest fires in Western Canada and the Northwest Territories, constraining the extent of our work. With the recently announced discovery at our Mirage Project and in tandem with the limited exploration success in Central and Western Canada, we have decided to pause all activities in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan in order to redeploy and refocus all efforts towards our James Bay area projects. We remind shareholders that, outside the successful Mirage Project, we have the Anatacau Project as well as 56 other untested grassroots properties in James Bay that all host pegmatites. We are very excited to begin this aggressive campaign of prospecting and exploration throughout the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay starting next month."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held on August 24 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3OQDJmP

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Announces Quebec Flow-Through Private Placement

Canada Silver Announces Quebec Flow-Through Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

October 30, 2023 - TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces a non-brokered private placement offering by issuing 10,000,000 Quebec Flow-Through Units ("QFT Units") at a price of $0.04 per QFT Unit raising gross proceeds $400,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Obtains Transport Canada Dewatering Exemption Necessary for The Development of The Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Obtains Transport Canada Dewatering Exemption Necessary for The Development of The Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce having obtained an order from the Minister of Transport of Canada (the "Order") exempting the Corporation from the prohibition to dewater navigable waters under the Canadian Navigable Waters Act ("CNWA") impacting 28 navigable waters located either on top of or around the perimeter of the future open pit mine site for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project

Indeed, Subsection 23(1) of the CNWA prohibits taking any action, such as dewatering, that lowers the water level of a navigable water or any part of a navigable water to a level that extinguishes navigation for vessels, unless the Minister of Transport receives an application for an exemption and the Governor in Council is satisfied that it would be in the public interest to permit the dewatering that extinguishes navigation. Following a detailed review and analysis of the Corporation's request, Transport Canada concluded that it would be in the public interest to permit the dewatering, thereby reducing water levels in the 28 navigable waters and making navigation impracticable. As a result, an exemption was granted to the Corporation pursuant to subsection 24(1) of the CNWA.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Engages Market One Media Group for Marketing Contract

Argentina Lithium Engages Market One Media Group for Marketing Contract

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V):  LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a media services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Market One Media Group (" Market One "). Market One, with offices in Vancouver and Toronto is a multi-platform media solution for the capital markets operating in editorial, video and digital media. The media message is distributed via broadcast, digital, and social media channels including media platforms such as BNN Bloomberg.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

Market One's engagement is for a term of six months. Market One will provide services including investor lead generation buildout, a social media campaign, banner ads and articles. The company will pay Market One a fee of $160,000 plus GST for the services provided. The Market One agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and Market One will not receive common shares or options as compensation. Further, Market One and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the Agreement, neither Market One nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-engages-market-one-media-group-for-marketing-contract-301970640.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE CLOSES FINAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) announced today the closing of the second and final tranche of the previously-reported non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ", see Nevada Sunrise news releases dated August 16, 2023 and September 15, 2023 ) consisting of 6,110,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $488,800 (the " Second Tranche "). A total of 9,672,500 Units were sold in the Offering in two tranches for gross proceeds of $773,800 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources CEO Provides Comprehensive Update and Future Plans for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources CEO Provides Comprehensive Update and Future Plans for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster ") CEO provides an update on Lancaster's recent exploration activities and upcoming milestones related to the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA.

"We are thrilled to share the significant progress we have made over the last few months and outline our strategic plans for the upcoming quarters," says Penny White, Lancaster's CEO and President. "Our team has worked diligently to ensure that each phase of our project has made valuable use of resources, and we are confident that our efforts will result in substantial value creation for our stakeholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Samples 12 of the Numerous New Pegmatites at the Ongoing St-Denis Lithium Exploration Program

Canada Silver Cobalt Samples 12 of the Numerous New Pegmatites at the Ongoing St-Denis Lithium Exploration Program

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Advancement of the Lithogeochemical Mapping of the Area supported by 36 samples covering two distinct areas over 1.5km and 2km long near Circle Lake Road in St-Denis Claim Block

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×