Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held on June 22, 2022.

Shareholders holding a total of 62,309,179 common shares of the Company attended the AGM in person or were represented by proxy, representing over 47.1% of the 131,381,712 common shares issued and outstanding.

Robert Wares, Amy Satov, Jeffrey Hussey, Pierre Colas, Mathieu Savard and André Lebel were re-elected to the board of directors. The shareholders also re-appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors for the ensuing financial year.

Following the AGM, the Company approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,500,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.21. The stock options have been granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and are subject to applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroot exploration for metals necessary to decarbonization and energy transition with a particular focus on lithium, tin, nickel and copper. The company is focused on rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium exploration claim package in Eastern Canada.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. 


Investor Relations/information Mr. Killian Charles, President (info@BRWexplo.com)

ACME Lithium Provides Drilling Update at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project: Successfully Completes DH-1 at 1400 Feet

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has successfully completed hole DH-1 at the Clayton Valley lithium brine project to a total depth of 1400 feet or 427 meters below ground surface.

Prospective basin sediments have been encountered and delineated as highly probable for aquifer units based on permeability features, lithology and color. The core is consistent with the known basin stratigraphy. Most notably, an upper volcanic ash unit was encountered from 181 feet to 195 feet which is consistent with the depth and composition of the Main Ash Unit (MAU) in Clayton Valley. Multiple permeability features consisting of coarse sands and gravels, and sand and gravel with weak clay matrix were encountered from approximately 479 feet to 1400 feet TD. From the logged core, these permeability features increased in frequency and in depth below the silt and clay dominated stratigraphy higher in the hole above 479 feet. A second ash layer or lacustrine tuff was encountered from 1,180 to 1,250 feet which also exhibits characteristics of a potential lithium bearing aquifer deeper in the depositional sequence in Clayton Valley.

Electra Evaluates Development of Second Battery Materials Refinery in North America; Appoints 30 Year Industry Veteran to Lead Study

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today announced that as part of its growth strategy in support of the onshoring of electric vehicle supply chains in North America it has begun preliminary discussions with the Government of Quebec to build a new cobalt refinery in Bécancour, Quebec that will integrate with an emerging battery materials park in the province.

Electra Battery Materials Logo (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

"Given a forecasted deficit in domestic cobalt sulfate production by 2025, we have received significant interest from industry and government stakeholders to build a second refinery in North America ," said Trent Mell , CEO of Electra Battery Materials.  "The industrial park in Bécancour, Quebec is quickly becoming an important future hub for EV battery materials in North America given its numerous advantages, including a deep-water port, extensive infrastructure, hydro-electric power, strong support from the Quebec government, and a qualified work force. In light of the considerable progress Electra has made towards commissioning its first cobalt sulfate refinery north of Toronto , we are a logical partner for the Bécancour industrial park."

Bécancour is emerging as an important hub for the supply of low-carbon battery materials to the EV supply chain in North America . To date, the Bécancour industrial park has attracted commitments and investments from global automotive and chemical processing companies to establish facilities to produce precursor cathode active materials (PCAM) and cathode active materials (CAM) essential in the production of lithium-ion batteries. Materials needed for PCAM and CAM production would originate from nickel and cobalt sulfate refineries not yet available in the Bécancour industrial park.

In support of the preliminary discussions the Company has undertaken with the Government of Québec, Electra will undertake a study to determine annual production requirements for the industrial park, capital costs for the refinery, flow sheet modifications for alternate sources of feed material, permitting requirements, synergies from integration with other battery materials companies in Bécancour, and potential funding opportunities from the federal and provincial levels of government.

Earlier this year, the Canadian government earmarked C$3.8 billion towards the development of a Critical Minerals Strategy. Electra's study is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

In support of today's announcement and the upcoming study, Electra is pleased to announce the appointment of David Marshall as Vice President, Engineering.  Mr. Marshall is a 31-year industry veteran with extensive experience in engineering studies, project management and project delivery for mineral processing and mining operations. He spent 29 years with Vale in a number of senior project management roles, including Project Director for the Sudbury Clean AER Project, a C$1 billion project with a 1,000-person team aimed reducing sulphur dioxide and metals particulate emissions from existing operations in Sudbury . Mr. Marshall was also Project Director for the Copper Cliff Mine South Shaft Project, a project aimed at reconditioning and refurbishing existing mine workings to support future operations. Most recently, he was a project manager with BBA Consultants.

"We are delighted to have a senior industry executive of Dave's calibre join Electra," said Mr. Mell. "He brings a wealth of experience and has successfully led a number of large, multimillion dollar projects involving hundreds of personnel, contractors and suppliers, ensuring that projects were completed on time and delivered expected internal rates of return. Dave's first project with Electra will be completion of the Quebec study to determine the viability of a battery materials refinery in Bécancour. We look forward to Dave's many contributions to the Electra team."

Mr. Marshall is a Professional Engineer, having obtained a B.Sc. in civil engineering from the University of Waterloo . He also holds an MBA from Laurentian University .

In accordance with the Company's long term incentive plan, Electra has granted Mr. Marshall incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 30,000 common shares of Electra exercisable at the previous day's closing price of $4.38 for a period of five years. The stock options will vest in three equal tranches on the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date. Long-term incentive grants are a key retention and incentive tool for key employees and new hires and remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Electra's core strategy is to produce low carbon, ethically sourced battery materials for the North American electric vehicle supply chain. Electra is specifically focused on creating the first integrated battery materials park in North America , providing refined cobalt, nickel and recycled battery materials to North American battery precursor manufacturers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA .

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Joe Racanelli
Vice President, Investor Relations

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are set forth in the management discussion and analysis and other disclosures of risk factors for Electra Battery Materials Corporation, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although Electra Battery Materials Corporation believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Electra Battery Materials Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cypress Development Announces Positive Direct Lithium Extraction Results

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce positive results from the Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") portion of its Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada . Assays received from samples collected during continuous operating cycles in March, April, and May, 2022, revealed an average lithium recovery of 99.5% within the DLE portion of the Pilot Plant. These high lithium recoveries were accompanied with high levels of impurity rejection.

Cypress Development Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

"We are very pleased with the DLE results from the Pilot Plant" said Bill Willoughby , Cypress President, and CEO. "Thanks to Chemionex, vendors of the DLE process, and the work of our team, the results are consistent over time and sufficient to give Cypress confidence in this part of our overall process. The information gained from the testing along with the license to the technology are important steps for Cypress and the ongoing Feasibility Study."

The DLE area is one part in the Pilot Plant and consists of a proprietary process and equipment acquired from Chemionex, Inc. Overall, lithium extraction begins in the Pilot Plant with acid leaching a slurry of lithium-bearing claystone. The lithium solution obtained from leaching then passes through several steps before entering the DLE process. In continuous 24-hour-per-day tests from the end of March through mid-May 2022 , lithium recoveries in the DLE portion were consistently above 99%. These high lithium recoveries were observed in 76 sets of feed and discharge samples. The samples were collected at 6-hour intervals over the operating periods and were assayed at ALS Global for lithium and other elements. Rejection of major cations, calcium and magnesium, during the period was also above 99%.

Based on these results, Cypress' Board of Directors has authorized the release of one million Cypress shares being held in escrow to Chemionex, thereby satisfying the terms of its July 5, 2021 , Share Purchase and License Agreement. With the completion of the purchase agreement, Cypress acquires full ownership of the equipment and a royalty-free license in perpetuity to use the Chemionex technology at its Pilot Plant and at the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The shares released are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP, is the qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have approved of the technical information in this release.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Cypress is in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a feasibility study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Cypress Development Corp.
 WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Brunswick Exploration Announces $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("Brunswick" or the "Corporation") ( TSX-V : BRW ) is pleased to announce non-brokered private placement of $700,000, consisting of 4,000,000 units of the Corporation (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.175 per Unit (the " Offering ").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Corporation (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.23 for a 36-month period following the closing date of the Offering.

Brunswick Exploration Announces an Amendment to Its Stock Option Plan and Extension of Expiry Date of Warrants

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" Brunswick" or the "Corporation ") ( TSX-V: BRW ) is pleased to announce that on April 26, 2022, its Board of Directors of Brunswick approved an amendment to the stock option plan of Brunswick (the "Stock Option Plan") to increase the number of common shares of the Corporation reserved for issuance under the Stock Option Plan from 5,000,000 to 13,000,000.

The Corporation has also received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange on the extension of 3,071,199 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") which were issued as part of the private placement of the Corporation on May 17, 2022. The Warrants, originally set to expire on May 17, 2024, will now expire on May 17, 2025. Holders of Warrants will not receive an amended Warrant certificate.

CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 22 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 33 rd Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

