Battery Metals Investing News
Brunswick Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce that it has staked multiple claim groups in west central Nova Scotia, totaling 115,837 hectares, all within the huge peraluminous South Mountain Batholith located roughly 30 kilometers west of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “We have further expanded our grassroot lithium portfolio with additional properties in Nova Scotia. ...

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has staked multiple claim groups in west central Nova Scotia, totaling 115,837 hectares, all within the huge peraluminous South Mountain Batholith located roughly 30 kilometers west of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "We have further expanded our grassroot lithium portfolio with additional properties in Nova Scotia. Once more, we are the first to assemble comprehensive regional critical metals properties and we believe we have secured the best targets throughout the province. Nova Scotia is a great jurisdiction with a storied mining history and current operating mines. BRW has now secured a host of exciting targets in Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and we continue to see multiple opportunities to expand our portfolio. Our Phase 1 exploration program will focus on prospecting and soil/stream sampling and is expected to begin in Q2 in all three provinces. We look forward to putting Eastern Canada on the map for critical metal exploration and discovery."

The combined critical metals land package in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia ( see map ) includes 2000 claims covering a surface in excess of 150,000 hectares. This rapidly growing portfolio contains multiple historical showings and over 150 peraluminous pegmatite dykes coincident with lithium till and rock anomalies that have seen no exploration.

Nova Scotia Critical Metals Project Overview

The properties comprise 87 licenses and 6,524 claims with a total surface area of 105,624 hectares, located roughly 30 kilometers west of Halifax. The properties contain over 100 pegmatite dykes within the South Mountain Batholith ("SMB") that have seen no exploration for lithium (spodumene mineralization). Government of Nova Scotia till samples were taken at roughly 2-kilometer spacing over areas underlain by multiple Devonian granitoids of the SMB as well as Cambrian Meguma sediments. Multiple till and rock samples from the government database returned highly anomalous lithium and tin values. It is important to note that the East Kemptville Tin mine (Rio Algom 1985 – 1992) and the Brazil Lake lithium deposit are within, or in close proximity to, the SMB.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager New Brunswick of Brunswick Exploration. He is a Profession Geologist registered in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroot exploration for metals necessary to decarbonization and energy transition with a particular focus on lithium, tin and copper. The company is focused on rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroot lithium exploration claim package in Eastern Canada.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President ( info@BRWexplo.com )

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccc4e922-8af8-4c0a-98b5-595cb12aa185


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration TSXV:BRW Battery Metals Investing
BRW:TCM
amy satov

Brunswick Exploration


Keep reading... Show less
SPEY RESOURCES COMPLETES SCHEDULED PAYMENT FOR CANDELA II PROJECT

SPEY RESOURCES COMPLETES SCHEDULED PAYMENT FOR CANDELA II PROJECT

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has paid the U.S. $1 million option payment, and completed U.S. $500,000 in exploration expenditures, in respect of the Candela II project in the Incahuasi Salar in Argentina. Accordingly, pursuant to the terms of the option agreement with A.I.S. Resources Limited (AIS), Spey has exercised the option to acquire 80% of the Candella II project. Spey has also, as a result of exercising the option, acquired the further right, but not the obligation, to acquire the remaining 20% interest by making a payment of U.S. $6-million on or before March 18, 2023, which payment amount is subject to adjustment pursuant to the terms of the option agreement.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Keep reading... Show less
ACME Lithium Inc. Closes US$3 Million Funding with Lithium Royalty Corp. and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

ACME Lithium Inc. Closes US$3 Million Funding with Lithium Royalty Corp. and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of February 3rd, 2022, it has closed its US$3 Million funding agreement (the "Transaction") with Lithium Royalty Corporation ("LRC"), a leading battery metals royalty and streaming company, and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd ("Waratah"). The Transaction consists of a private placement financing and a royalty sale on ACME's two projects in Manitoba, Canada. As a result of the funding, ACME's working capital is approximately C$7.2 million with no debt.

The Transaction

Keep reading... Show less
a closeup of a compass pointing to "invest"

Battery Metals in Australia

The energy sector is shifting away from carbon-based fuels and toward renewable alternatives, with the electric vehicle (EV) boom being an especially salient example of this trend.

This means battery metals, which are used for a variety of renewable energy ventures, including lithium-ion batteries, are quickly becoming critical raw materials.

Investors have likely already heard about lithium and cobalt, darlings of the EV industry, but other common battery metals include graphite, vanadium and manganese. Lithium is a soft, silver-coloured metal that is most notably used in the lithium-ion batteries used to power EVs. Australia is currently the world’s largest supplier of this popular metal, positioning the country as a major player in the renewable energy sector.

Keep reading... Show less
How to Invest in Battery Metals

How to Invest in Battery Metals

As the world begins to shift away from carbon-based energy and toward renewable energy, new investment opportunities are emerging alongside advancements in battery technology.

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is a key part of this energy transition, and many market watchers are interested in the battery metals that are making it possible. While lithium and cobalt are currently getting the most attention, battery materials like graphite, vanadium and manganese are also popular.

Read on for a quick go-to guide on the battery metals sector.

Keep reading... Show less
Electra Provides Update on Refinery Construction and Commissioning

Electra Provides Update on Refinery Construction and Commissioning

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") today provided an update on the construction of North America's only battery grade cobalt refinery, confirming that the project remains on budget and on schedule for a December 2022 commissioning.

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated battery materials park, leveraging the Company's hydrometallurgical refinery asset. Electra plans to build a Battery Materials Park hosting cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and a battery precursor materials partnership, which will support North American and European electric vehicle production.

Keep reading... Show less
Electra Announces Receipt of Key Permit for its Ontario Refinery

Electra Announces Receipt of Key Permit for its Ontario Refinery

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce it has received its Industrial Sewage Works permit and has filed its final Closure Plan for its refinery expansion project.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×