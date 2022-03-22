Brunswick Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce that it has staked multiple claim groups in west central Nova Scotia, totaling 115,837 hectares, all within the huge peraluminous South Mountain Batholith located roughly 30 kilometers west of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “We have further expanded our grassroot lithium portfolio with additional properties in Nova Scotia. ...

BRW:TCM