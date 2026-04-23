Brompton Funds Declares Split Share Fund Distributions

 Brompton Funds (TSX: DGS) (TSX: ESP) (TSX: GDV) (TSX: LBS,OTC:LFBCF) (TSX: LCS) (TSX: LCS.PR.) (TSX: PW) (TSX: SBC)  announces distributions payable on May 8, 2026 to class A shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2026 for each of the following funds:


 Ticker Amount Per Share
Dividend Growth Split Corp. DGS $ 0.10
Brompton Energy Split Corp. ESP $ 0.10
Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. GDV $ 0.10
Life & Banc Split Corp. LBS $ 0.10
Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. LCS $ 0.075
Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. PWI $ 0.10
Brompton Split Banc Corp. SBC $ 0.10

 

Brompton Funds announces distributions payable on May 8, 2026 to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2026, for the following fund:


 Ticker Amount Per Share
Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. LCS.PR.A $ 0.1750

 

The funds noted above offer distribution reinvestment plans ("DRIP") for class A shareholders which provide class A shareholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Class A shareholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Brompton Funds

For over 25 years, Brompton has been providing unique, well-conceived investments for Canadians, with a focus on low management fees, performance driven diversification strategies and attractive income and growth solutions for various market cycles. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about a fund in the public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the funds, to the future outlook of the funds and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the funds. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293962

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Life & Banc Split Class A SharesLBS:CCTSX:LBSagriculture investing
LBS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Rock Chip Results Confirm Klinten Gold - Copper Potential

Rock Chip Results Confirm Klinten Gold - Copper Potential

Turnstone Resources (TSR:AU) has announced Rock Chip Results Confirm Klinten Gold - Copper PotentialDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Stacks of gold coins on black diagram with a hand arranging and a black game piece central.

Strength in Numbers: Portfolio Diversification

With resource price swings and accelerating demand for critical minerals, “strategic patience” in mining is no longer enough.Junior players are becoming more accustomed to exploring and developing multiple commodities in line with industry changes and investor sentiment. Diversification has... Keep Reading...
Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility

Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility

Turnstone Resources (TSR:AU) has announced Unmarketable Parcel Sale FacilityDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
A$1.25 Million Placement to Advance Copper-Gold Exploration

A$1.25 Million Placement to Advance Copper-Gold Exploration

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced A$1.25 Million Placement to Advance Copper-Gold ExplorationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby West

Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby West

South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Ongoing progress at Glava-Klinten and Torsby WestDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria Launches New Study to Examine Next-Generation GLP-1 Drugs

Generation Uranium Announces Filing Of Comprehensive 43-101 Report On Yath Project

Cartier Cuts 7.9 g/t Au Over 4.0 m Within A Broader Segment of 2.3 g/t Au Over 19.0 m at Hope Sector ; Unlocks New High-Grade Gold Zone in Underexplored Pontiac Sediments

CHARBONE annonce la signature d'un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans en oxygene UHP avec un client strategique americain, renforcant sa presence aux Etats-Unis

Related News

energy investing

Generation Uranium Announces Filing Of Comprehensive 43-101 Report On Yath Project

precious metals investing

Cartier Cuts 7.9 g/t Au Over 4.0 m Within A Broader Segment of 2.3 g/t Au Over 19.0 m at Hope Sector ; Unlocks New High-Grade Gold Zone in Underexplored Pontiac Sediments

cleantech investing

CHARBONE annonce la signature d'un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans en oxygene UHP avec un client strategique americain, renforcant sa presence aux Etats-Unis

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Announces the Signing of a Three-year UHP Oxygen Supply Contract with a Strategic American Customer, Strengthening its Presence in the United States

precious metals investing

Heliostar Drills 69 Metres Grading 10.1 g/t Gold in the High Grade Panel at Ana Paula

aluminum investing

Share Consolidation

energy investing

Entitlement Issue Prospectus