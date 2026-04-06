Broadridge Live with On-Chain Governance for Tokenized Equities, Extending Market Infrastructure into Digital Assets

Galaxy pioneers full ownership rights across traditional and tokenized holdings
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) today announced the extension of its governance platform to support digital assets. This new capability enables public companies and funds, broker-dealers and wealth managers, and retail and institutional investors to manage proxy voting, corporate actions, and disclosures across both traditional and tokenized securities within their existing platforms and workflows. This new tokenized equity capability complements Broadridge's market-leading tokenization capabilities, which already process $8 trillion in tokenized assets per month. As tokenization gains momentum across financial services, Broadridge is delivering the critical governance infrastructure necessary to support digital asset adoption and growth at scale.
Galaxy (NASDAQ: GLXY), the first U.S. public company to issue native tokenized equity on a major public blockchain, will utilize Broadridge's platform for its upcoming annual meeting and shareholder vote in May, marking a significant step in the adoption of digital assets within public markets.
"We've long believed that tokenization will reshape capital markets, and this is a meaningful step towards a tokenized equity market," said Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy. "Proxy voting is a core feature of equity ownership and bringing proxy voting on-chain for a public company is not theoretical anymore. With Broadridge, we're combining the credibility of traditional market infrastructure with the advantages of blockchain to deliver a more efficient model for shareholders."
"Ensuring accurate, scalable, and cost-effective governance has never been more critical to supporting the growth of tokenized equities," said Tim Gokey, CEO of Broadridge. "Today's announcement highlights Broadridge's unmatched ability to support market leaders like Galaxy with innovative solutions that support their tokenization roadmap. It also marks another step towards our goal of extending our leading tokenization capabilities with a suite of solutions across investor communications, proxy voting and trading."
The platform introduces corporate actions for tokenized assets, starting with proxy voting, which will be recorded on Broadridge's Avalanche based L1 and then distributed across multiple blockchains. Integrating Broadridge's ProxyVote platform into digital wallets, investors can receive materials, confirm their holdings and submit votes, all with a transparent and verifiable record.
To simplify the annual meeting process for public companies issuing tokenized shares alongside traditional shares, Broadridge's solution consolidates voting across registered, beneficial, and tokenized holdings into a single view for issuers. This "single pane of glass" approach removes fragmentation and enables consistent oversight of governance activity regardless of how assets are held. The platform is designed to support all forms of tokenization, including both issued-sponsored tokenized securities and third party-sponsored tokenized securities, ensuring compatibility with evolving market models.
Today's announcement underscores Broadridge's commitment to accelerating the adoption of digital assets across the financial services landscape. Building on its industry-leading role in tokenizing US$8 Trillion in assets per month, Broadridge also enables on-chain proxy voting and governance, digital asset post-trade infrastructure, and the scaling of digital asset capabilities across multiple asset classes. Through these innovations, Broadridge is helping traditional financial institutions unlock the next era of digital asset investing.
About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.
Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.
For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com
Broadridge Contacts:
Investors:
broadridgeir@broadridge.com
Media:
Linda.Namias@broadridge.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-live-with-on-chain-governance-for-tokenized-equities-extending-market-infrastructure-into-digital-assets-302734364.html
SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.