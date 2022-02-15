Bristol-Myers Squibb Company with its wholly-owned subsidiary Celgene Corporation announced the commencement of 22 separate offers to purchase for cash notes issued by the Offerors listed in the tables below for an aggregate purchase price of up to $4.0 Billion. 2025 Pool Offers to purchase for cash up to $500,000,000 aggregate purchase price for the securities listed in the priority order below. 2026 Pool Offers to ...

BMY