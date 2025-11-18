Brinks Resources Ltd Appoints Donald Croman as Compliance Director and Announces Strategic Partnership with BuySure Trust & Insurance Services GB Limited

Brinks Resources Ltd Appoints Donald Croman as Compliance Director and Announces Strategic Partnership with BuySure Trust & Insurance Services GB Limited

-

Brinks Resources Ltd today announced the appointment of Donald Croman as Compliance Director and confirmed a new strategic partnership with BuySure Trust & insurance services GB Ltd, marking the beginning of a refreshed corporate direction focused on institutional-grade compliance, cross-border integrity, and sustainable expansion.

Donald Croman, the founder and principal of BuySure Trust & Insurance Services GB Ltd, brings over 30 years of experience in financial supervision, KYC/AML governance, and supply-chain integrity across regulated markets. Under his leadership, Brinks will integrate BuySure Trust's auditing and supervision frameworks into its fintech and resource-finance platforms, strengthening its institutional standing across Europe, the Americas, Pan-Asia, and Africa.

In support of its expansion plans, Brinks has raised its share capital to £4.2 million, demonstrating balance-sheet strength and institutional readiness ahead of anticipated MiCA and UBS partnership engagements.

Donald Croman, newly appointed Compliance Director, stated:

"Brinks has built its reputation on integrity and cross-border transparency. Our partnership with BuySure Trust & Insurance Services GB Ltd brings best-in-class compliance and governance capability to our clients and channel partners worldwide. As we expand across Europe, the Americas, and through compliant institutional partners in Asia, we are positioning Brinks as a trusted bridge between regulation and innovation."

Bulent Osman, Executive Director of Brinks Resources Ltd, added:

"This marks the beginning of Brinks' next chapter with the first of many appointments– strong leadership, regulatory partnerships, and a clear institutional mandate for responsible growth."

Brinks Resources Ltd is a UK-registered company (Company No. 16018437) with a strategic presence across Europe, Africa, and the Americas. BuySure Trust & Insurance Services GB Ltd is directly authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom.

Communications Contact:
Brinks Resources Ltd
117 Leaves Green Road, Keston, England BR2 6DG
E: communications@brinksresources.co.uk | W: www.brinksresources.co.ukn


