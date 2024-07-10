Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Fast-Tracks Development Timeline with Decision to Proceed to Definitive Feasibility Study

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce positive initial results from the ongoing 30,000m RC and Diamond drilling campaigns across its portfolio and workstreams within the Pre-Feasibility study.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Positive results from drilling1,2 and Pre-Feasibility workstreams have encouraged Brightstar to elect to upgrade the previously announced PFS3 into a Definitive Feasibility Study due for completion with a Final Investment Decision (FID) in early 2025
  • The current drilling programs will provide sufficient geological, metallurgical and geotechnical information to enable Ore Reserves to be declared at the Lady Shenton System, Fish and Lord Byron deposits as the first mines to be developed by Brightstar
  • Brightstar has identified an opportunity to fast-track gold production via an expedited development of the Fish underground deposit ahead of open pit mining complexes at Lord Byron, Lady Shenton and Cork Tree Well
  • Previously mined existing stockpiles at Brightstar’s Beta and Lord Byron projects in Laverton provide an important low-cost ore source for blending with Second Fortune and Fish underground ore in ramp up
  • Engagements with suppliers including mining contractors, accommodation camp builders and camp service providers ongoing to support advanced timelines
  • Feasibility Study philosophy focused on a low CAPEX approach, with the DFS to detail the refurbishment of the existing Laverton processing infrastructure and development strategy of the project areas and deposits comprising the Laverton and Menzies Hubs
  • Ongoing proactive interactions with local stakeholders in the Laverton & Menzies areas including Shires, Traditional Owners and Pastoralists and regulatory bodies ensure Brightstar is well positioned on permitting and approvals to make FID in 1H 2025

With the addition of the Second Fortune Gold Mine and the near-term Jasper Hills Project (consisting of the Fish and Lord Byron deposits) via the merger with Linden Gold Alliance4 resulting in the growth of the Mineral Resource in the ‘Laverton Hub’ to 862koz at 1.8g/t Au, Brightstar has identified a streamlined development pathway which will focus on advancing the Laverton Hub to support its ambition of becoming a meaningful gold producer.

Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“With the integration of the Linden Gold team and assets into the Brightstar business, it is prudent to reflect on the combined scoping studies previously released to the market and outlined in the Merger Presentation5 which articulated Brightstar’s mining operations initially commencing at Menzies ahead of a transition to the Laverton Hub to reduce capital requirements.

With the combination of the Brightstar and Linden assets, it is logical to consolidate and prioritise the Laverton Hub given the logical operational and geographic synergies potentially generating meaningful gold production from a single operational hub, with the Menzies assets to be developed separately to build Brightstar into a multi-asset gold producer in 2025.”

Figure 1 - Diamond (foreground) and RC (background) drill rigs at Second Fortune Gold Mine

Next Steps

Brightstar will continue to progress the Definitive Feasibility workstreams, with advice, gap analyses and cost variations received from key consultants to upgrade the previously announced PFS workstreams into definitive feasibility study levels of accuracy.

Information from ongoing drilling programs will continue to feed into feasibility workstreams, with two Reverse Circulation (RC) drills presently at the Lord Byron and Fish deposits at the the Jasper Hills Project, with the Diamond rig at Second Fortune Gold Mine completing the final three holes targeting orebody extensions at depths ahead of mobilising to Fish.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR)

Brightstar Resources


Impact Minerals

Update on the Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project WA

Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) underway on the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) project located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia and on schedule to be finished by the end of 2024 (Figure 1). Impact can take an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Limited, which owns the Lake Hope Project and associated intellectual property, by completing the PFS (ASX Releases March 21st 2023).

Hills of Stikine River Provincial Park.

The Golden Triangle’s Growing Mining Potential

British Columbia’s mineral-rich Golden Triangle might be even bigger than assumed.

Gold, silver and copper abound in the Golden Triangle, a region in Northwestern British Columbia housing the mineral-rich Stikine Terrace. Since the end of the 19th century, more than 150 mines have operated in the region. A resurgence in the area is revealing opportunities both within its traditional boundaries and beyond.

Prospecting in Northwestern BC has been increasing in recent years, and new technologies are revealing more deposits of gold, silver and other valuable materials both within the Golden Triangle and beyond. Improved infrastructure, a stable geopolitical situation and strong local support is making this one of the hottest mining regions in the world.

Five stacks of gold bars ascending in height.

China's Central Bank Suspends Gold Buying for Second Month

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) revealed on Sunday that it did not purchase gold in June after doing the same in May.

Since setting a record high of US$2,450 per ounce in May, gold prices have been volatile. Gold started July at about US$2,330 before rallying 3 percent last week to US$2,390, marking the most significant weekly gain in three months.

However, it fell back down following the news of the PBOC's decision to hold off on bullion purchases.

Prior to its lack of purchases in May, the PBOC had purchased gold each month since January 2023. As of June, the PBOC's gold holdings total 72.8 million troy ounces, or 2,063 metric tons (MT).

Barrick Continues to Invest in Mali

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said here today the need to guarantee the long-term viability of the Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex was of the utmost importance to ensure the Malian mining industry's sustainability and maintain its substantial contribution to the country's economy.

Notice of Release of Barrick's Second Quarter 2024 Results

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q2 2024 results on Monday, August 12, 2024. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2024 on July 16, 2024.

Spartan Resources

Never Never and Pepper Deliver Exceptional Assays Ahead of Imminent Resource Update

Multiple wide, high-grade intercepts with grades of up to 126g/t Au from final batch of in-fill and extensional assays from the first half of 2024 drilling.

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to provide an update on exploration results and development activities at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”), located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Brightstar Resources
×