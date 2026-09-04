Bright Minds Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Bright Minds Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Bright Minds Biosciences, Inc. ("Bright Minds," "BMB" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DRUG), a pioneering company focused on developing highly selective 5-HT2 agonists for the treatment of DRUG-resistant epilepsy, Prader-Willi Syndrome, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming conferences:

  EVENT: Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026
  DATE: Wednesday, September 9, 2026
  TIME: 1:35pm ET
     
  EVENT: H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
  DATE: Tuesday, September 15, 2026
  TIME: 4:00pm ET


About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds is a biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. Our pipeline includes novel compounds targeting key receptors in the brain to address conditions with high unmet medical need, including epilepsy, Prader-Willi Syndrome, depression, and other CNS disorders. Bright Minds is focused on delivering breakthrough therapies that can transform patients' lives.

Bright Minds has developed a unique platform of highly selective serotonergic agonists exhibiting selectivity at different serotonergic receptors. This has provided a rich portfolio of NCE programs within neurology and psychiatry.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Alex Vasilkevich
Chief Operating Officer
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.
T: 414-731-6422
E: alex@brightmindsbio.com


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Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.

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