Bright Horizons Family Solutions and Remitly Global Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, May 14:

  • Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) will replace Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH). Sumitomo Forestry Group (TSE: 1911) is acquiring Tri Pointe Homes in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.
  • Remitly Global Inc. (NASD: RELY) will replace Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: APLS). S&P 500 constituent Biogen Inc. (NASD: BIIB) is acquiring Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

May 14, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Bright Horizons Family Solutions

BFAM

Consumer Discretionary

May 14, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Tri Pointe Homes

TPH

Consumer Discretionary

May 14, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Remitly Global

RELY

Financials

May 14, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

APLS

Health Care

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S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bright-horizons-family-solutions-and-remitly-global-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-302766326.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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