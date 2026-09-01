BridgeBio to Participate in September Investor Conferences

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) ("BridgeBio" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, multi-product biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, today announced that members of its management team will participate in fireside chats at the following healthcare investor conferences:

  • 21st Annual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA: Wednesday, September 9 at 1:30 pm EDT
  • 2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY: Thursday, September 10 at 9:10 am EDT
  • Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY: Tuesday, September 15 at 10:00 am EDT
  • Bernstein Insights Healthcare Leaders and Disruptors 2026, New York, NY: Wednesday, September 23 at 9:40am EDT


To access the live webcast of BridgeBio's presentations, please visit the "Events and Presentations" page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at https://investor.bridgebio.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the BridgeBio website for 90 days following the event.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

BridgeBio Media Contact:
Kaitlyn Reilly, Director, Communications
contact@bridgebio.com 
(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:
Kristen Kelleher, Director, Investor Relations
ir@bridgebio.com


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