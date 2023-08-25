BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

11 Lithium Stocks Betting on Direct Lithium Extraction

Pharma Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Puma Exploration Intersects Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold at Depth

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership MOU with Limitless Integrations LLC., an Integration Solutions and Deployment Service Provider for Safety and Security

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Pan Global Resources

PGZ:CA

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU

Carbonxt Group

CG1:AU

Principal Technologies

PTEC:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Nickel Investor Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

  • August 31, 2023 is the expected effective date for the distribution contemplated by the Arrangement.

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today announces that the Company has received court approval for the previously-announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which certain pipeline assets of the Company, including Bria-TILsRx™ and protein kinase C delta (PKCδ) inhibitors for multiple indications including cancer (the "SpinCo Assets"), will be spun-out to BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. ("SpinCo"), resulting in a 23 owned subsidiary of the Company upon closing of the Arrangement with the remaining 13 held by BriaCell shareholders ("BriaCell Shareholders").

Subject to regulatory approvals, the Arrangement is expected to take place on or around August 31, 2023.

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, SpinCo will acquire the entire right and interest in and to the SpinCo Assets in consideration for the issuance by SpinCo to the Company of SpinCo common shares. Under the terms of the Arrangement, for each BriaCell share held immediately prior to closing, BriaCell Shareholders will receive one (1) common share of SpinCo, and one (1) new common share of BriaCell (retiring their old share) having the same terms and characteristics as the existing BriaCell common shares. August 31, 2023 is the expected effective date for the distribution contemplated by the Arrangement. Following the closing of the Arrangement, the Company will remain listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market and Toronto Stock Exchange, and SpinCo will become an unlisted reporting issuer in Canada.

About briacell therapeutics corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding BriaCell and its business. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of BriaCell and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of BriaCell believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies. Although BriaCell has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and BriaCell does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information relating to BriaCell, including its annual information form, can be located on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the EDGAR section of the SECs website at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and briacell therapeutics corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider, have approved the contents of this release or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com

Media Relations:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
investors@briacell.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BriaCellBCT:CATSX:BCTPharmaceutical Investing
BCT:CA
BriaCell
Sign up to get your FREE

BriaCell Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
TSX:BCT

BriaCell


Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

  • NCI award (non-dilutive grant) further validates novel personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy approach; and may facilitate future non-dilutive funding opportunities

 briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce that the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the United States federal government's principal agency for cancer research and training, has awarded the Company a research grant to advance its platform of personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapies for cancer.

The grant award of non-dilutive funds is titled "An off-the-shelf tumor cell vaccine with HLA-matching alleles for the personalized treatment of advanced solid tumors". The Company intends to use the funds for the development of Bria-OTS™, BriaCell's novel personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapies for advanced metastatic breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FDA Approves BriaCell's Pivotal Registrational Study Design in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

FDA Approves BriaCell's Pivotal Registrational Study Design in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company driven to fight cancer and improve patients' lives, announces that it has received approval from FDA on its pivotal registrational study design for Bria-IMT™ in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in advanced metastatic breast cancer.

FDA has approved the study design, the primary and secondary endpoints, and patient population in BriaCell's upcoming pivotal registration clinical study. The study will include advanced metastatic breast cancer patients who have exhausted all other treatment options.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Enters Definitive Arrangement Agreement for the Spin Out of BriaPro Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell Enters Definitive Arrangement Agreement for the Spin Out of BriaPro Therapeutics Corp.

  • Special Shareholder Meeting to be Held in July 2023

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (" BriaCell " or the " Company "), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement dated May 24, 2023 with BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. (" SpinCo "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the " Arrangement Agreement ") pursuant to which certain pre-clinical pipeline assets of the Company, including Bria-TILsRx™ and protein kinase C delta (PKCδ) inhibitors for multiple indications including cancer (the " SpinCo Assets "), will be spun-out to SpinCo by way of a court approved statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Closes $4 Million Strategic Investment by Prevail Partners, LLC at US$8.63 per Share

BriaCell Closes $4 Million Strategic Investment by Prevail Partners, LLC at US$8.63 per Share

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the previously-announced strategic investment by Prevail Partners, LLC (" Prevail Partners ") in the Company (the " Investment "), in accordance with a stock purchase agreement (the " Agreement ") entered into between the Company and Prevail Partners on May 12, 2023. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 463,408 common shares (the " Shares ") to Prevail Partners (the " Issuance ") at a price per Share of US$8.63 for aggregate gross proceeds of US$4 million.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

  • Prevail Partners, LLC to purchase 463,408 BriaCell common shares at a price of $8.63 for gross proceeds of $4 million, representing a 20% premium to the trailing thirty (30) trading day VWAP.
  • Prevail InfoWorks, Inc. to act as Contract Research Organization (CRO) for BriaCell's upcoming pivotal study, expected to commence in 2023.

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces that the Company has signed a Master Service and Technology Agreement ("MSTA") agreement with Prevail InfoWorks, Inc. ("InfoWorks"), a Philadelphia, PA based Contract Research Organization (CRO), to provide clinical services and technologies for BriaCell's upcoming pivotal study in advanced metastatic breast cancer. Services include clinical site coordination, project management, clinical monitoring and pharmacovigilance (safety management) services, and the use of InfoWork's integrated real-time data analytics platform, The Single Interface ® for clinical support and real-time data analysis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
orange pills

5 Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs in 2023

The pharmaceutical market reached a total value of US$1.48 trillion in 2022, according to Statista, up significantly from US$888 billion in 2010. By 2028, that value is expected to increase even further to an estimated US$1.6 trillion.

Experienced and novice investors alike may want to consider pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a way to gain exposure to the top pharma companies. Like all ETFs, pharmaceutical ETFs are a good option for those who want to trade a set of assets in the pharmaceutical industry instead of focusing solely on individual pharmaceutical stocks.

The main advantage of pharma ETFs is the fact that they provide exposure to an overarching sector, but still trade like a stock; they also offer less market volatility and lower fees and expenses.

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics


Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Raises Second Quarter Dividend

Consolidated revenue increased 49.6% to $167.6 million; Jamieson Brands revenue increased 51.5%; Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 27.1% or $6.6 million to $31.1 million

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2023. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
pharmaceutical pill over graphics of data and hands holding a test tube

How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies (Updated 2023)

Pharmaceutical companies are key to the life science sector, advancing new cures and improving treatments for patients.

However, diseases aren't easily targeted; there's no specific cure for all types of cancer, or a direct method for stopping all the infectious disease variants that affect humanity. For that reason, companies in the pharmaceutical industry try to expand potential treatments and seek new ways to work with medicine that already exists. As an example, a pharmaceutical company might develop drugs for multiple indications or could look at addressing broader categories, such as pain.

The US is the world's leader in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D). According to Statista, since 1995, R&D efforts in the country have grown significantly, rising from US$15.2 billion to a record high of US$102.3 billion in 2021.

Keep reading...Show less
map of the world made out of medical pills

Pharmaceutical Industry Overview: Top Regions (Updated 2023)

The pharmaceutical industry has a global presence, but the world’s biggest markets are the US and Europe.

Regions such as China and India have seen growth in recent years, but when it comes to the life science space — particularly the pharma industry — the US and Europe remain on top for consumption and development.

Potent capital opportunities and demand for products and devices in those areas have had an impact, and the biggest pharma companies on Fierce Pharma’s list of the 20 top pharma companies by revenue in 2022 are located in the US and Europe.

Keep reading...Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter 2023 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-886-7786 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-416-764-8658 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 40464539 and it will be available until Thursday, August 17, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell
Sign up to get your FREE

BriaCell Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

New Break Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM

Lithium Universe: Building a Lithium Future In Quebec

Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Certification of Annual Filings - 01

Related News

Gold Investing

Gareth Soloway: Gold Still a Top Play; Silver, Uranium and Bitcoin Calls

Gold Investing

Mike Larson: Be Bold — Not Boring — as Markets Face Promise and Pitfalls

Gold Investing

New Break Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM

Lithium Investing

Lithium Universe: Building a Lithium Future In Quebec

Resource Investing

Carbonxt Group: Purpose-Built Advanced Carbon for Healthier Communities

Battery Metals Investing

Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Certification of Annual Filings - 01

×