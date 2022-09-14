BiotechInvesting News

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces that it has signed an agreement with Caris Life Sciences ® (Caris), a leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare.

"Our goal is to develop immunotherapies that are personalized for each patient, and Caris' extensive library of clinical data, cutting-edge biomarker technology, and expertise will be invaluable in achieving our objectives," stated Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell's Chief Medical Officer. "We expect Caris' unique platform to help us identify patients who do not respond to existing treatments and are more likely to benefit from our immunotherapy treatments."

Under the terms of the agreement, Caris will help BriaCell with efficient patient identification, accelerating enrollment for its current Phase I/II clinical trial in advanced metastatic breast cancer of certain genetically defined subgroups. The partnership between BriaCell and Caris leverages Caris' Right-In-Time (RIT) Clinical Trial Network, a group of over 495 oncology sites that are able to quickly identify and enroll eligible patients in biomarker-directed clinical trials. This service offers patients and physicians access to the most cutting-edge precision medicine in development. Additionally, through Caris' comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing), Caris will perform tumor profiling for the patients enrolled in the clinical trial.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences ® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow Caris on Twitter ( @CarisLS ).

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com

Media Relations:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
investors@briacell.com

Caris Life Sciences Media Contact:
Lisa Burgner
corpcomm@carisls.com
214-294-5606


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

BriaCellTSX:BCTEmerging Tech Investing
BCT:CA
BriaCell Secures License for a Promising Novel Anti-Cancer Agent

BriaCell Secures License for a Promising Novel Anti-Cancer Agent

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces that it has secured an exclusive license from University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) to develop and commercialize Soluble CD80 (sCD80) as a biologic agent for the treatment of cancer.

The novel technology, originally developed by Suzanne Ostrand-Rosenberg, Ph.D., Emeritus Faculty at UMBC, and member of BriaCell's scientific advisory board, is titled "Soluble CD80 as a Therapeutic to Reverse Immune Suppression in Cancer Patients" and covered under USPN 8,956,619 B2 , USPN 9,650,429 B2 , and USPN 10,377,810 B2 . In animal models, sCD80 was well-tolerated and stopped tumor growth by potentially restoring natural anti-tumor immunity (see Lucas A Horn, et al . and Samuel T Haile et al. in collaboration with Dr. Ostrand-Rosenberg). Additionally, strong anti-tumor activity of sCD80 has been reported in multiple tumor types (see Lucas A Horn, et al .). Importantly, as demonstrated in the same studies, sCD80's unique actions may involve both awakening and boosting the immune system to recognize and destroy tumor cells.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Partners with Waisman Biomanufacturing to Manufacture and Supply Prostate Cancer Immunotherapy

BriaCell Partners with Waisman Biomanufacturing to Manufacture and Supply Prostate Cancer Immunotherapy

  • Extended survival and tumor shrinkage in advanced breast cancer patients who matched the immunotherapy HLA types, lead to the development of BriaCell's prostate cancer program based on the patient's HLA type.
  • Bria-Pros™ is a novel off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy approach to treating prostate cancer.
  • Waisman Biomanufacturing has entered an agreement with BriaCell to manufacture clinical supplies for BriaCell's anticipated clinical trial in advanced prostate cancer.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, has entered a manufacturing service agreement with Waisman Biomanufacturing at the University of Wisconsin–Madison (Waisman), to manufacture Bria-Pros™, BriaCell's off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for prostate cancer, for anticipated use in clinical studies. Waisman is a leading contract manufacturing organization (CMO) with experience in the manufacturing of cellular therapies for clinical trials.

Under the terms of the agreement, Waisman will be responsible for good manufacturing practice (GMP) manufacturing of Bria-Pros™ for anticipated use in clinical studies. Waisman's expert team will be working closely with BriaCell's scientific and product development teams to ensure timely production of Bria-Pros™ in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements by the FDA.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Enters Research Agreement to Identify Novel Targets for Cancer Treatment

BriaCell Enters Research Agreement to Identify Novel Targets for Cancer Treatment

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today announced a research collaboration agreement with Harvard Medical School in support of a project led by Joan S. Brugge, PhD, a faculty member. The project aims to discover new targets that may lead to the development of novel anti-cancer treatments.

The research collaboration will focus on the discovery and development of novel targets to enhance tumor cell responsiveness to chemotherapy and immunotherapies in specific cancers including lung, head and neck, cervical, and bladder cancers. The research team at Harvard Medical School is led by Joan S. Brugge, PhD, who is the Louise Foote Pfeiffer Professor of Cell Biology and Co-Director of the Ludwig Cancer Center.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Anti-Cancer Technology Published in Leading Cancer Drug Discovery Journal

BriaCell Anti-Cancer Technology Published in Leading Cancer Drug Discovery Journal

  • Anti-Cancer activity of BriaCell's lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, in advanced breast cancer patients was published in a leading peer-reviewed publication.
  • Bria-IMT™, through a novel mechanism of action, rapidly destroyed tumors in patients who matched Bria-IMT™ HLA types, supporting BriaCell's platform strategy of developing off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for multiple cancer indications.
  • The clinical data, previously reported, included rapid tumor reduction and extended survival.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, is pleased to announce the publication of novel scientific data and clinical data (previously reported) on BriaCell's lead candidate, Bria-IMT™. The abstract of the paper was published on-line in Recent Patents on Anti-Cancer Drug Discovery a publication focused on research (where patents have been registered) in leading therapeutic areas, targets, and agents related to anti-cancer drug discovery. The publication highlights BriaCell's approach to developing novel cellular immunotherapies for cancer and the safety and efficacy of Bria-IMT™ against advanced breast cancer in a prior clinical study through a potentially unique mechanism of action. The full text of the article will be made available.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Adds Additional Clinical Sites to Broaden Patient Access and Further Boost Enrollment

BriaCell Adds Additional Clinical Sites to Broaden Patient Access and Further Boost Enrollment

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announces that it has activated Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian ("Hoag") and re-engaged Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth the University of Miami Health System, as two additional clinical sites for the screening and enrollment of advanced breast cancer patients in the Phase IIIa combination study of BriaCell's lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte's checkpoint inhibitor, retifanlimab, and its immunomodulator, epacadostat.

"While we continue to steadily accrue patients in our ongoing clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, the addition of these clinical sites should help further accelerate patient enrollment in the clinical trial. We look forward to discussing our safety and efficacy data with the FDA, now with Fast Track status , to plan our pivotal registration study and remain on track to achieve this major milestone in 2022," stated Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell's President & CEO.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Announces New Location in Hawaii

Bloom Health Partners Announces New Location in Hawaii

New Bloom lab will support operations in the Honolulu area and surrounding region

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces the opening of a new location in in the Honolulu area.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOAT Enters Into Letter of Intent to Acquire Canadian License for Direct Lithium Extraction Technology

GOAT Enters Into Letter of Intent to Acquire Canadian License for Direct Lithium Extraction Technology

GOAT Industries Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the " LOI ") dated September 14, 2022 with 1000288601 Ontario Inc. (" Ontario Co ").

The LOI contemplates a proposed transaction (the " Proposed Transaction "), whereby GOAT would acquire all issued and outstanding securities of Ontario Co by way of a share exchange agreement (the " Share Exchange "). Ontario Co is in the process of acquiring the Canadian license for a Direct Lithium Extraction technology (the " DLE Technology ") developed by private industry, as well as University researchers based out of Australia.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KWESST Announces Public Offering of Units in Canada

KWESST Announces Public Offering of Units in Canada

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) ("KWESST" or "the Company") announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering in Canada of units for gross proceeds of approximately USD$3 million (the "Offering"). Each unit (a "Unit") is comprised of one common share in the capital of KWESST (a "Share") and a common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of five years from closing. PI Financial Corp. is acting as book-runner and sole underwriter in connection with the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Plantein Adds Greenbridge Distributor Network

Naturally Splendid Plantein Adds Greenbridge Distributor Network

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSX-V:NSP)(OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the Company has successfully negotiated a purchasing program for its PlanteinTM plant-based entrees with Greenbridge Foodservice, a group of Independent Distributors across Canada

Greenbridge Foodservice will market the complete PlanteinTM line including Burgers; Nuggets; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Schnitzel; Garlic Kiev; and Phishy Fillet throughout their extensive network and has already received their first purchase order.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for September 15th

Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for September 15th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference to be held on September 15 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations from companies addressing worldwide opportunities in the life sciences.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 15th

BioHarvest Sciences to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 15th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE:8MV), a biotechnology company focused on growing plant cells without the plant via its patented CELLicitation platform, today announced that Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 15, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×