BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces today that it has added Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, Florida as a clinical site in the Phase III study of BriaCell's lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte's PD-1 inhibitor, retifanlimab, in advanced breast cancer.

"We are thrilled to be working with the clinical experts at Mayo Clinic and other top cancer centers across the United States. We believe that with our immunotherapy's novel mechanism of action, continuous innovations and improvements, and a Fast Track path to approval, we have great potential to improve patients' lives," stated Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell's Chief Medical Officer.

