Breckenridge Distillery and Southern Glazer's Expand Partnership Across New York and California

Strategic Distribution Expansion Accelerates Growth for Breckenridge Distillery in Two of the Largest Spirits Markets in the U.S.
Expanded Partnership Also Supports Rapid Growth of Breckenridge Distillery's Ready-to-Drink Innovation Portfolio Across Grocery, Chain, and Retail Channels
Breckenridge Distillery, an award-winning craft distillery and spirits brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced an expanded distribution partnership with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits in New York and California, two of the largest and most strategically important spirits markets in the United States.
The expanded partnership is expected to significantly accelerate Breckenridge Distillery's growth and market penetration across both states by increasing distribution, retail visibility, and consumer access to the brand's expanding portfolio. The collaboration includes Breckenridge Distillery's award-winning bourbon whiskey, whiskey finishes, vodka, rum, and gin, as well as newer innovations including Mountain Shot, Honey Whiskey, and the brand's first Ready-to-Drink offering, Breckenridge Vodka Seltzers.
Bryan Nolt, Founder of Breckenridge Distillery, stated, "From day one, Breckenridge Distillery has focused on crafting exceptional spirits while continuously evolving our portfolio for today's consumers. Expanding our partnership with Southern Glazer's in New York and California represents a major growth milestone for the brand and creates an incredible opportunity to bring our award-winning spirits and newest innovations to more consumers than ever before."
Mike Horan, Executive Vice President of Sales at Breckenridge Distillery, stated, "Southern Glazer's has been an outstanding partner for Breckenridge Distillery in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Kansas, and Missouri, and we're excited to build on that success in New York and California. These are two of the most influential and highest-growth markets in the country, and this expansion significantly strengthens our ability to scale distribution, grow brand awareness, and accelerate our long-term growth trajectory across the U.S."
Through Southern Glazer's extensive route-to-market capabilities, strong chain and grocery relationships, and leading sales execution platform, Breckenridge Distillery is positioned to meaningfully scale its presence and capitalize on growing consumer demand in these high-volume markets.
For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit breckdisitllery.com. Follow Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram @breckdistillery. Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.
About Breckenridge Distillery
Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the "World's Highest Distillery," and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.
One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World's Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World's Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World's Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country's Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.
To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.
For further information, please contact
Media: news@tilray.com
Investors: investors@tilray.com
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