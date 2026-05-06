Brandon Macdonald to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference May 7th

Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV:TK,OTC:TKRFF), based in Vancouver, focused on exploration and development of precious and base metals in Peru, today announced that Brandon Macdonald, Executive Chairman, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 7th, 2026

DATE: May 7th
TIME: 12:30 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Tinka upgrade to on the OTCQX under symbol TKRFF (March 12, 2026)
  • Tinka Closes Oversubscribed C$14.2 Million Private Placement (October 6, 2025)
  • Tinka Strengthens Board With Appointment Of Brandon Macdonald And Michael Horner (September 8, 2025)

About Tinka Resources
Tinka is an exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals projects in Peru. The Company's flagship property is the Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project which has substantial mineral resources of high-grade zinc and silver, and a potential open pittable silver-rich satellite deposit at Colquipucro. The Company is reviewing high-grade early development opportunities, as well as exploration opportunities for new silver zones at the project

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Tinka Resources
Tim McNulty
Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 604 290 8100
Email: tmcnulty@tinkaresources.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com


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