BrainChip Unveils Breakthrough AKD1500 Edge AI Co-Processor at Embedded World North America

BrainChip Holding s Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), a global leader in ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based neuromorphic AI, today announced the launch of its AKD1500, a neuromorphic Edge AI accelerator co-processor chip, at Embedded World North America.
Designed to deliver exceptional performance with minimal power consumption, the AKD1500 achieves 800 giga operations per second (GOPS) while operating under 300 milliwatts—setting a new benchmark for edge AI efficiency. This makes AKD1500 ideal for deployment in battery powered wearables, smart sensors, and heat-constrained environments where battery life and thermal limits are critical.
The AKD1500 integrates seamlessly with x86, ARM, and RISC-V host processing platforms via PCIe or Serial interfaces, enabling rapid adoption across a wide range of applications. The AKD1500 co-processor approach is ideal for a wide range of environments and industries, upgrading multi-processor SoCs within defense, industrial and enterprise settings, and upgrading embedded microcontrollers for AI solutions in healthcare, wearables, and consumer electronics without a complete system redesign. The AKD1500 product has been delivered and designed into several end solutions in AI enabled sensing for medical and defense related applications, including Parsons, Bascom Hunter and Onsor Technologies.
"The AKD1500 is a catalyst for the next wave of intelligent AIoT devices," said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. "We're empowering developers to break free from cloud dependency and bring adaptive learning directly to the edge in a compact, cost-effective package. This technology will make AI truly ubiquitous in smart factories, homes, and wearable devices."
"BrainChip's AKD1500 on our 22FDX® platform delivers outstanding compute and memory efficiency," said Anand Rangarajan, Director of AI & IOT Compute at GlobalFoundries. "Embedded developers are constantly innovating to get the right level of AI to fit within performance, power and area constraints. Using BrainChip's neuromorphic architecture combined with GlobalFoundries' 22FDX ® process technology, the AKD1500 offers an excellent performance, power and cost envelope that fits into edge devices. We're proud to support BrainChip's end-to-end embedded AI solutions using GlobalFoundries silicon."
AKD1500 is supported by BrainChip's MetaTF™ software development tools environment, enabling machine learning engineers to easily convert, quantize, compile and deploy models on Akida using standard TensorFlow/KERAS formats which dramatically reduces development time and cost while expanding accessibility for AI developers. BrainChip's event-based Akida™ neuromorphic architecture also enables the AKD1500 to provide on-chip learning, a critical differentiator from conventional AI accelerators that rely solely on cloud-based training.
AKD1500 samples are available today with volume production scheduled for Q3'26.
BrainChip's Chief Development Officer, Jonathan Tapson, will present "The Impact of GenAI Workloads on Compute-in-Memory Architectures" at Embedded World North America on November 4th.
For more information: join us for a demo of AKD1500 at Booth 3080; visit the BrainChip developer site for free tutorials, tools, and models for neuromorphic computing; and check out the Embedded World North America site.
About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)
BrainChip is the worldwide leader in neuromorphic Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™ , uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition and processing data with unmatched efficiency, precision, and energy economy. BrainChip's Temporal Event-based Neural Networks (TENNs) build on State-Space Models (SSMs) with time-sensitive, event-driven frameworks that are ideal for real-time streaming applications. These innovations make low-power Edge AI deployable across industries such as aerospace, autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial IoT, consumer devices, and wearables. BrainChip is advancing the future of intelligent computing, bringing AI closer to the sensor and closer to real-time.
