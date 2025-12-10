BrainChip Announces $25 Million Funding Ahead of CES to Power Next-Gen Edge AI

BrainChip Announces $25 Million Funding Ahead of CES to Power Next-Gen Edge AI

Funding accelerates commercialization of BrainChip's on-device solutions with Akida 2 and Akida GenAI delivering smarter and faster solutions

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low-power, fully digital, event-based neuromorphic AI, secured a capital raise of $25 million to fuel the development and commercialization of its neuromorphic AI technology and expansion of its product offerings in chips and modules.

BrainChip is expanding its product portfolio to capture more of the global neuromorphic computing market which Grand View Research projects will reach USD 20.27 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 19.9% from 2024 to 2030.

At CES, BrainChip will put its latest AI innovations on display, highlighting how the funding enables robust capabilities and partnerships such as:

  • AKD1500 modules to enable AI for rugged deployments with Industrial PCs
  • Always-on enablement with Pico evaluations on Akida Cloud
  • AI-powered cybersecurity with Akida with Quantum Ventura partnership
  • BrainChip 1.2 B LLM goes on-device in mobile and embedded devices

"Our capital raise positions BrainChip to further build its lead in edge AI and neuromorphic computing," said CEO Sean Hehir. "Investor support lets us advance Akida 2 chip development and Akida GenAI model development. We can expand into new commercial opportunities through chip and module products that provide real-time, on-device AI with ultra-low power and no cloud dependency. CES is the ideal stage to showcase our growth trajectory, our consistent groundbreaking innovations and our growing product portfolio."

AKD1500 and Akida GenAI highlights:

  • Powered by the ultra-compact AKD1500 chip for on-edge devices. Ideal for sensors, medical devices, and wearables , offering low development and production costs
  • Support On-device LLMs with the release of advanced TENNs model that underpins the real-time and private GenAI capabilities needed for secure platforms
  • Backing these devices and model advancements is BrainChip's Akida 2 platform that enables low-power on-device learning. Akida 2 brings robust, efficient and flexible on-device intelligence to various edge applications.

BrainChip will present cutting-edge demonstrations of the AKD1500 and AKD1000 in collaboration with various partners. HaiLa Technologies will present ultra-low power Bluetooth and Wi-Fi integration with the AKD1500 for wearable visual classification. Deep Perception will demonstrate a full visual compute pipeline using the AKD1000 for drones and mobile devices. Quantum Ventura will highlight its Neuro RT cybersecurity model running on the Akida Edge AI Box, showing how it can protect small office networks.

BrainChip will host demos and meetings throughout CES in the Venetian Tower, Suite 29-116. Attendees can reserve a demo session or book a private meeting using the links below and are invited to RSVP for BrainChip's Wednesday Mixer.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™ , uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition and processing data with unmatched efficiency, precision, and energy economy. BrainChip's Temporal Event-based Neural Networks (TENNs) build on State-Space Models (SSMs) with time-sensitive, event-driven frameworks that are ideal for real-time streaming applications. These innovations make low-power Edge AI deployable across industries such as aerospace, autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial IoT, consumer devices, and wearables. BrainChip is advancing the future of intelligent computing, bringing AI closer to the sensor and closer to real-time.

Explore more at www.brainchip.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter or LinkedIn .

Media Contact
Madeline Coe
prforbrainchip@bospar.com
224-433-9056

Investor Contact
Trevor Franz
Lancaster Grove Capital
ir@brainchip.com

