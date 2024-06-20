BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Corporate Update

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

Ora Gold: Advanced Gold Exploration Company with a Path to Production

Ramp Metals Announces New High-Grade Gold Discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its Rottenstone SW Project

Impact Receives $354,000 from Research and Development Rebate

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 21st of June 2024 from 12:30pm AEST.

David Breeze - Executive Director will provide an overview of the Company, BPH is a diversified company holding investments in medical technology and resources. BPH holds a significant interest (36%) in unlisted oil and gas exploration company Advent Energy Ltd.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/50L95CS4

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited



Contact:
David Breeze
admin@bphenergy.com.au
www.bphenergy.com.au
T: +61 8 9328 8366

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

BPH EnergyBPH:AUASX:BPHOil and Gas Investing
BPH:AU
BPH Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

BPH Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
BPH Energy (ASX:BPH)

BPH Energy


Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update

BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) investee, Advent Energy Limited (Advent) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Asset Energy Pty Ltd (Asset), have engaged Klarite Pty Ltd (Klarite), to initiate environmental management of the Seablue-1 exploration well, due to be drilled in PEP 11, pending the current application for licence variation, suspension and extension (Application), regulatory approvals and rig availability.

Klarite are a Perth based turnkey environmental consultancy specialising in offshore development in Australia, who recently prepared a detailed Environmental Approvals Strategy for the Seablue-1 exploration drilling activity for Asset.

Due to the critical need for new domestic supplies of gas as stated in the Federal Government Future Gas Strategy (see below) Asset have decided to commence work necessary for environmental approvals in advance of the PEP 11 licence Application approval, in order to be prepared to drill the Seablue-1 well as soon as possible thereafter.

Klarite will develop an Environmental Management process which will define Asset's consultation and negotiation basis with relevant persons and assess environmental impacts.

Future Gas Strategy

The Federal Government Future Gas Strategy (FGS) and supporting documents were released by Minister for Resources Madeleine King on 9 May 2024.

The FGS confirms that that gas will have a role to play in the transition to net zero by 2050 and beyond.

The FGS states that exploration and development should focus on optimising discoveries and infrastructure in producing basins where gas will be proximal to where it is needed and will be lower cost than relying on LNG imports.

Many of the arguments made in the FGS document support the case for drilling at Seablue-1 in PEP 11:

- New sources of gas supply are needed to meet demand during the economy wide transition.

- Arguments that Australia could divert gas developed for export fail to recognise the domestic gas market's reliance on supply from gas export projects.

- We have mechanisms to divert uncontracted gas to the domestic market through the Australian East Coast Domestic Gas Supply Heads of Agreement, and contracted export gas to the domestic market through the ADGSM, which is a measure of last resort. These are, however, only able to ensure gas supply for the southern states within the limits of existing infrastructure constraints to transport the gas to market

- LNG imports risk embedding high gas prices:

o ../.. a number of LNG import terminals have been proposed for the east coast. Any gas supplied through such LNG import terminals could be more expensive than gas developed closer to demand centres. This is because international LNG prices are historically higher than domestic gas prices and because of the costs associated with converting gas to LNG, transporting it by sea then regassing it at port, before its onward transport by pipeline.

o ../.. gas is more affordable in locations where ../..gas is consumed where it is produced

- Section 7.1 of the analytical report behind the FGS: ...the east coast gas market could have sufficient gas supply to meet domestic (and LNG export) demand for many years if additional (above forecast) gas supply can be developed from existing 2P reserves, possible reserves, contingent and prospective resources. However, this will require both forecast and new projects to be developed in the required time frame.

Prospective Resources of 5.7 TCF* have been identified in PEP 11.

Advent Energy welcomes the publication of the FGS as it strengthens the case for exploration in PEP 11.

* In energy terms 5.7TCF is equivalent to 5,985 Petajoules



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy Limited Placement

BPH Energy Limited Placement

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments to raise $1 million (before costs) ("Placement"). The Placement will comprise the issue of 50,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares ("Placement Shares") in the Company at an issue price of $0.02 per share.

Placement participants will receive one (1) free Attaching Option (BPHOB) for every two (2) Placement Shares subscribed for under the Placement, exercisable at $0.03 each with an expiry date of 30 September 2024 ("Attaching Options").

Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited ("Oakley Capital") and 62 Capital Limited ("62 Capital" acted as Joint Lead Managers for the Placement. Oakley Capital and 62 Capital will be paid a cash fee of 5% on funds raised under the Placement and 12,000,000 BHPOB Broker Options ("Broker Options") exercisable at $0.03 each with an expiry date of 30 September 2024 pro-rata to their participation in the Placement.

The Placement (including the free Attaching Options and Broker Options) will be undertaken pursuant to the Company's existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.

Commenting on the capital raising, Executive Director Mr David Breeze said:

"We were pleased with the strong support in the Placement and will see the introduction of several new sophisticated investors, including high net worth, family office and resource funds to our register.

The funding allows BPH to accelerate the exploration programs to unlock the potential on our gas projects especially with the current gas supply crisis as well as assist the next phase of associate Cortical Dynamic Limited's expansion.

USE OF FUNDS

The proceeds raised under the Placement provide BPH with a strong cash position to fund its hydrocarbon projects and to assist in the continued development of Cortical Dynamics.

The intended use of funds will be for:

- $0.75 million - Funding for exploration and development of oil and gas investments

- $0.1 million - For working capital including costs of the offer

- $0.15 million - Funding for Cortical Dynamics

PLACEMENT DETAILS

The Placement offer price of $0.02 per share represents a 16.7% discount to BPH's closing price of $0.024 per share on Thursday, 9 May 2024, and a 16.7 % discount to the 10-day VWAP of $0.024 per share.

Settlement of the Placement is expected to be completed on or around 15 May 2024.

The Placement has been conducted pursuant to the Company's existing Placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and ASX Listing Rule 7.1A. A total of 5,200,000 Placement Shares, 25,000,000 Attaching Options, and 12,000,000 Broker Options will be issued under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. A total of 44,800,000 Placement Shares will be issued under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.

Placement Shares will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares.



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Elixir Adds New Taroom Acreage

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been appointed as Preferred Tenderer in relation to a new exploration area in Queensland: PLR2023-1-7 (see map below). The area lies immediately adjacent to the Company’s Project Grandis in the Taroom Trough.

Keep reading...Show less
One gas powered vehicle and one electric vehicle.

From Fossil Fuels to Renewables: How the Energy Transition is Transforming the Oil and Gas Industry

The oil and gas sector has long been one of the Earth's largest and most valuable industries, but it's undergoing major changes to compete in the green energy transition and remain profitable.

At last year's COP28 summit, nations signaled a definitive shift away from fossil fuels, marking a potential "beginning of the end" for the era. While ambitious, the reality is more complex. Oil and gas aren't disappearing anytime soon — in fact, the industry is projected to rake in revenue of US$5.3 trillion in 2024, with daily consumption of 103 million barrels.

Indeed, petroleum remains the lifeblood of transportation systems, powering billions of vehicles, while natural gas heats a significant portion of the world's homes. At the same time, the industry's substantial environmental impact — accounting for 15 percent of energy-related emissions on a worldwide scale — cannot be ignored.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 20 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share and Reminder of Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share and Reminder of Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.09 per common share, payable in cash on July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update and Announces Amendment of Stock Options

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update and Announces Amendment of Stock Options

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to provide an update regarding its Mankota helium discoveries.

The 9-18-3-8W3 well (" 9-18 Well ") stimulation is now anticipated to take place later in June or in July 2024. The delay is due to higher than normal rainfall in the Mankota area, which has impacted the surface conditions and postponed the start of the 9-18 Well stimulation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operations update on its 100% owned Grandis project located adjacent to the Wallumbilla gas hub in Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

BPH Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

BPH Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Registration Opens for the Inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy Conference

Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Update on Drill Results from Thierry Copper Project

Aston Bay Holdings Closes Final Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement for $4,130,460 Total Proceeds

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Update on Drill Results from Thierry Copper Project

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Holdings Closes Final Tranche of Non-brokered Private Placement for $4,130,460 Total Proceeds

Gold Investing

EMU NL: Potential for Large-scale Copper Porphyry Discovery in Queensland, Australia

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

Resource Investing

Latest Kameelburg Assays Up To 10.38% Nb2o5 and 9.89% TREO

×