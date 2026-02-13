Boston Scientific to participate in TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Kenneth Stein, M.D., senior vice president and global chief medical officer, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at approximately 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be accessible at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and follow us on LinkedIn.  

CONTACTS:
Chanel Hastings
Media Relations
+1 (508) 382-0288
Chanel.Hastings@bsci.com

Lauren Tengler
Investor Relations
+1 (508) 683-4479
BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-to-participate-in-td-cowens-46th-annual-health-care-conference-302687094.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BSX
