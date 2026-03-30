Boston Scientific announces conference call discussing first quarter 2026 results

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Jon Monson, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the first quarter on April 22 prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and replay for the event will be accessible at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and follow us on LinkedIn.  

CONTACTS:
Chanel Hastings
Media Relations
+1 (508) 382-0288
Chanel.Hastings@bsci.com

Lauren Tengler
Investor Relations
+1 (508) 683-4479
BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com 

 

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SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

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