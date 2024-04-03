Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Boss set for first drum of uranium after commissioning the Ion Exchange circuit

Boss set for first drum of uranium after commissioning the Ion Exchange circuit

IX columns working precisely to plan, marking completion of the final technical milestone in the Honeymoon re-start strategy

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to announce that it has successfully passed the final technical milestone in its Honeymoon re-start strategy, paving the way for the first drum of uranium to be filled in the next two weeks.

As part of this critical phase, uranium-rich lixiviant from the wellfields has filled the processing plant Ion-Exchange (IX) column, where loaded resin will result in production of concentrated high-grade eluate.

Boss Managing Director Duncan Craib said:“Since acquiring Honeymoon, Boss’ strategy has been to increase the uranium tenor in the wellfield feed solution to the plant and develop a larger processing facility utilising Ion Exchange technology.

“This approach is to improve the economics of the project by increasing production rates and reducing operating costs.

“We have now achieved both of these key goals and as a result are set to fill our first drum with uranium in coming days”.

Commencement of production activities

Honeymoon mining activities are ramping up to support the production profile. Lixiviant (a leaching fluid) is now being optimised and continuously injected into the orebody through the injector wells. The lixiviant moves through the ore zones within that horizon, dissolving the uranium mineralisation at its origin (i.e. “in situ”) and producing a uranium-rich fluid which is then pumped to the surface through the extractor wells. The installed pipelines at surface are now transporting the pregnant, uranium-rich lixiviant from the wellfields to the Honeymoon processing plant and being fed into the IX circuit for uranium recovery.

The IX circuit adsorption columns have been filled with resin to effectively recover the high tenors of uranium from the pregnant leach solution (PLS). The loaded resin is being transferred to the elution columns where the resin is eluted to recover uranium to a concentrated high-grade eluate.

Next week, the concentrated high-grade eluate will be recovered through the upgraded precipitation circuit to produce UO4, and then calcined to produce a high-quality saleable uranium oxide (U3O8) product. This final stage is expected to take two weeks.

During the IX production process, uranium is being chemically extracted until the solution is said to be “barren”, or no longer rich in uranium. The remaining barren liquor will be refortified with acid and oxidant before it is recycled back to the wellfield to repeat the dissolution process.

Figure 1. All long-term supplier contracts finalised and all reagent tanks filled on Honeymoon

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Boss Energy Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Global Uranium Production to Increase as Prices Are Expected to Hit a 15 Year High

FN Media Group News Commentary - Production of Uranium globally is projected to increase and also to reach all time highs. A recent report from Mining.com said that Global uranium production is expected to grow by 11.7% to more than 60.3 kilotonnes (kt) in 2024, according to estimates by UK-based analytics firm GlobalData, with the production rise predominantly coming from key producers such as Kazakhstan and Canada. It added: "Kazakhstan is expected to deliver the highest uranium production growth in 2024, GlobalData says, driven by the planned higher output from the country's largest uranium producer Kazatomprom. The continuous ramp-up of Canada's McArthur River uranium mine will also contribute to the global increase, it adds. Kazakhstan accounted for 37.3% (20.1kt) of total global uranium supply in 2023. Despite a 5.1% dip in output in 2023 due to planned lower production from Kazatomprom, its output is expected to recover in 2024, with forecast production of 23.2kt. This will be supported by the company's plan to produce between 21.2-21.6kt on a 100% basis, while production is expected to increase to between 25.9-26.7kt with no restrictions in 2025." It continued: "Meanwhile, global uranium production in 2024 will be further bolstered by continuous ramp-up of Canada's McArthur River, which is aiming to produce 6.9kt of uranium (8.2kt of U3O8) for 2024. In October 2023, the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission renewed the licences for McArthur River for a further 20 years, allowing the mine to continue operations until October 2043. Global uranium production is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030, as output reaches 76.8kt in 2030." Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSX-V: STUD), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE), F3 Uranium Corp (OTCQB: FUUFF) (TSX-V: FUU), FISSION URANIUM CORP. (OTCQX: FCUUF) (TSX: FCU), Cameco (NYSE: CCJ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gladiator Resources

Preparations for Drilling at the Mkuju Uranium Project

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to announce it is on track for commencement of drilling at its key uranium targets at the Mkuju Project during May. The program will include the first core drilling at the SWC target where 2023 trenches intersected up to 7139ppm U3O8. At Mtonya and Likuyu North the Company’s drilling will test potential extensions and new zones to the existing uranium deposits. The geological team has been established, key equipment orders made, and the drilling contractor selection process is proceeding well.

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear power plant in Gundremmingen, Germany.

How to Invest in Uranium ETFs (Updated 2024)

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are one of the fastest-growing investment vehicles, and as uranium's rebound continues to build, investors are becoming increasingly interested in uranium ETFs and related products.

After years of dormancy, the uranium spot price zoomed past the US$100 per pound level in early 2024 on supply risks and a strong outlook for long-term demand. Although it's since pulled back, bulls believe it still has room to run.

Supporting factors include the lack of new uranium mines coming online, Russia’s dominance in uranium conversion and enrichment, rising demand for low-carbon energy sources and the continued development and deployment of small modular reactors. There is also increasing demand for uranium from China and India as both these countries grapple with air pollution in the face of growing electricity demand. China is working to expand its nuclear power capacity, and although it ranks among the top 10 uranium-producing countries, it relies heavily on uranium imports.

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

TISDALE CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Tisdale ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:TCEC ) , ( OTC: TCEFF ) , ( FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to provide an update on the phase one diamond drill program recently conducted at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit.

The 12,464-ha South Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine (Figure 1). Tisdale Clean Energy Corp entered into an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd in October of 2022 whereby the company can earn up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East property.

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 40-F

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2023 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').  Denison's Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 .  The Form 40-F will be available on Denison's website at www.denisonmines.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.govedgar.shtml . View PDF version

Denison's Annual Information Form has also been filed with Canadian regulatory authorities and will be available on Denison's website at www.denisonmines.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Announces Appointment of Vice President Regulatory Affairs

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan S. Schierman as Ur-Energy's Vice President Regulatory Affairs

Ur-Energy Chairman and CEO, John Cash, stated, "We are pleased to expand our executive team with the addition of Ryan Schierman as our Vice President Regulatory Affairs. Ryan is highly respected as a former regulator and well known in our industry as a true professional with great expertise in regulatory compliance and environmental health and safety matters. Ryan joins us to lead our well-established EHS department as Ur-Energy moves ahead with our Shirley Basin ISR facility and we look forward to additional growth throughout the Company."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

