Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)

Boss Energy: Multi-mine Uranium Producer in Australia and the US


Australian uranium producer Boss Energy (ASX:BOE) has two projects – the 100 percent-owned Honeymoon uranium project in South Australia and the 30 percent-owned Alta Mesa project in the US.

The macro-environment and steps taken by the US government remain favorable for uranium producers such as Boss Energy. The US Congress recently enacted legislation prohibiting the importation of Russian uranium products known as the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act (HR 1042), valid until 2040.

Boss Energy Honeymoon ISR & IX Mine

The Honeymoon uranium project in South Australia spans approximately 80 kms northwest of Broken Hill. The project is home to the historical Honeymoon uranium mine, Australia's second operating in-situ recovery uranium mine. It began production in 2011 under the previous ownership of Uranium One. Operations at Honeymoon were halted in November 2013 due to declining uranium prices. Subsequently, Boss Energy acquired the project in 2015. The company has since restarted the mine, with the first drum of uranium produced in April 2024.

Company Highlights

  • Boss Energy is an Australia-based uranium producer focused on its two key projects – the 100 percent owned Honeymoon Uranium Project in South Australia and the 30 percent owned Alta Mesa Project in the US.
  • In June 2024 Boss became a multi-mine uranium producer through the Honeymoon and Alta Mesa Projects.
  • The Honeymoon uranium mine commenced production in April 2024, with the first sale of uranium expected in July 2024.
  • Annual production at Honeymoon is forecast to reach 2.45 Mlbs of U3O8.
  • The Alta Mesa uranium mine commenced production in June 2024, with first sale of uranium expected in October 2024.
  • Annual production at Alta Mesa is forecast to reach 1.50 Mlbs of U3O8. Once steady-state operations are established, Boss’s 30 percent share of the production amounts to 500,000 lbs per year.
  • Uranium prices have been the highest since 2008 at over US$80/lb. Prices are expected to remain strong due to the tightness of the uranium supply/demand balance. The company’s first production is timed with strong market fundamentals.
  • The company has signed two sales agreements to supply 1.8 million pounds of U3O8 to leading power utilities in Europe and the US, spanning eight years from 2024 to 2032. The company plans to pursue additional agreements as the price of uranium increases.

This Boss Energy profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Boss Energy (ASX:BOE) to receive an Investor Presentation

Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)

Boss Energy Limited


GTI Energy

GTI Energy


Cameco Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) released its 2023 Sustainability Report today. The report communicates the sustainability initiatives and key metrics that demonstrate Cameco's progress to date and the continual advancement of our sustainability reporting.

"Our vision is to energize a clean-air world. As the world seeks to decarbonize, we also want to do our part and be an active partner in the fight against climate change. I am proud of the steps we have taken to reduce our carbon footprint, focus on environmental protection, and make our workplace more supportive and reflective of the communities where we live and work," Cameco President and CEO Tim Gitzel said.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

GTI Energy

ISR Uranium Specialist Appointed to Board

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that experienced Denver based ISR uranium technical and executive leader, Mr Matt Hartmann has been appointed to the Board.

Laramide Resources Announces Voting Results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Toronto .

Laramide Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available at www.laramide.com .

A total of 109,422,199 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. as follows:

(i)  election of all management nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company;

(ii)  appointment of RSM Canada LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration.

Each of the five director nominees listed in the information circular for the 2024 Meeting was elected as a director of Laramide Resources to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. This includes new director John Mays who replaces Scott Patterson who did not stand for re-election.

Nominee

Shares Voted For (#)

Shares Against (#)

John Booth

73,037,320

24,971,361

Marc Henderson

90,698,862

7,309,819

Jacqueline Allison

89,780,459

8,228,222

Raffi Babikian

89,575,862

8,432,819

John Mays

89,780,862

8,227,819

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the meeting is filed on SEDAR.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr. Patterson for his valuable service to the Company," said John Booth , Chair, Board of Directors, Laramide Resources. "We are excited to welcome Mr. Mays who brings exceptional technical knowledge of in-situ recovery of uranium and will help guide Laramide as the demand for uranium to fuel nuclear power and a clean energy future continues to increase."

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine life of 13 years. Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project. An NI 43-101 PEA study completed in 2023 has described an in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal , in Lisbon Valley, Utah .

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/26/c1557.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GLOBAL ATOMIC ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (Frankfurt: G12) (OTCQX: GLATF) today announced shareholder voting results from the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held June 26, 2024 .

Global Atomic Corporation (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

A total of 105,156,925 common shares representing 50.2% of the common shares outstanding as of the Record Date; May 13, 2024 were voted.

Directors were elected to the Board as per the voting results in the table below:

Director Nominee

Votes For

%

Withheld

%

Tracey J. Arlaud

90,785,293

99.24

697,413

0.76

Asier Zarraonandia Ayo

90,768,952

99.22

713,754

0.78

Dean R. Chambers

89,922,573

98.30

1,560,133

1.70

Richard R. Faucher

89,914,903

98.29

1,567,803

1.71

Fergus P. Kerr

90,794,638

99.25

688,068

0.75

Derek C. Rance

74,619,604

81.57

16,863,102

18.43

Stephen G. Roman

90,662,351

99.10

820,355

0.90

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors of the Company and adoption of By-Law No. 4 of the Corporation which sets advance notice requirements for the nomination of Directors by shareholders.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022 , and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q1, 2026. Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that will be advanced with further assessment work.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and  phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Global Atomic - TSX30 - OTC (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/26/c7939.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Boss Energy

Strong Intercepts Confirm Significant Production Potential at Gould’s Dam

Latest results support Boss’ strategy to significantly increase Honeymoon’s annual production capacity and mine life

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to announce high-grade drill results on theGould’s Dam satellite deposit.

