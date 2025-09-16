Boost Run, a Rapidly Growing Provider of NeoCloud AI Infrastructure and High Performance Compute , to Go Public Via Business Combination with Willow Lane Acquisition Corp.

- Boost Run's bare-metal platform is built for complex enterprise and regulated workloads, combining operator-level certifications and security, to support AI compute at scale.
- The merger offers investors a way to participate in the nascent multi-cloud industry, as companies seek to boost AI capabilities and access on-demand alternatives that comply with their increasing need for secure, application-specific outsourced computing needs.
- Boost Run Founder and CEO Andrew Karos co-founded algorithmic trading firm Blue Fire Capital in 2007, expanding operations globally across multiple data centers and reaching $500 million in revenues. Blue Fire Capital was acquired by Galaxy Digital in 2020. Following the acquisition, Karos served as Head of Electronic Trading and led the expansion of Galaxy's trading and computing infrastructure.
- Karos' strong relationships with Lenovo, TierPoint and others provide Boost Run with access to scalable, certified compute capacity - without capital-heavy data center investments - that provides durable solutions to government and regulated industries.
- Boost Run is projecting more than 250% revenue growth in 2025 versus 2024, with adjusted EBITDA margins over 75% 1 and high-teens free cash flow margins 2 , underscoring the Company's strong unit economics and the capital efficiency of the business.
- The transaction values the combined company at $614 million , on a post-money basis, assuming retention of Willow Lane's trust account.
- Cash retained in connection with Willow Lane's trust account is planned to accelerate GPU purchases to enable Boost Run to expand into new data centers, and to continue Boost Run's software development to capture enterprise, government and regulated industry demand in a market constrained by limited compute availability.
- With over $112 million of cash to be added to the balance sheet (assuming no redemptions by Willow Lane shareholders), the Company is projected to exit the fourth quarter of calendar 2026 with an annualized quarterly revenue run-rate approximating $275 million , while maintaining similar profitability metrics to 2025 results.
- Following the filing of the transaction on September 15, 2025 , and prior to the market open on September 16, 2025 , fundamental institutional investors purchased $24 .4 million of Willow Lane shares at $10.60 per share from existing SPAC shareholders.
- Boost Run, LLC ("Boost Run" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing provider of AI Cloud Infrastructure and high performance compute (HPC), and Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: WLAC) ("Willow Lane"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement through which Boost Run will become a publicly-listed company.
Boost Run provides efficient, certified, secure and production-ready infrastructure across a range of GPU architectures via Web UI and API. They provide solutions to enterprise, financial, government and third-party platforms requiring real-time inference, distributed training, Gen AI analytics, edge compute, code generation and other mission critical applications. The Company's suppliers, partnerships and distribution channels include Nvidia, Lenovo, Tierpoint and Carahsoft, among others. The Company continues to innovate client-driven solutions featuring 100% bare metal servers with real-time server deployment and provisioning, delivering on-demand compute to customers seeking or requiring primary access or multi-cloud diversification with advanced security and sector specific operator level certifications.
Boost Run is projecting revenues in 2025 to grow over 250% versus 2024, alongside high teens free cash flow margins 2 .
Track Record of Profitable Growth and Technical Expertise
In 2007, Andrew Karos , Boost Run's Founder and CEO, co-founded Blue Fire Capital ("Blue Fire"), a global algorithmic trading firm which he built to operate across 13 data centers and seven countries, relying heavily on HPC and fully automated systematic algorithm trading to generate over $500 million in revenues. In 2020, Blue Fire was acquired by Galaxy Digital (Nasdaq: GLXY), where Karos then served as Head of Electronic Trading. Karos and his Blue Fire team integrated their existing trading infrastructure into the broader Galaxy Digital ("Galaxy") trading platform during 2021 and 2022.
In 2023, Karos self-funded Boost Run. He brought in former Blue Fire and Galaxy team members, CIO Tynan Wilke, and COO Harry Georgakopoulos . They were joined soon after by CTO Daniel Gormley-Rahn . In 2025, Erik Guckel was named CFO of Boost Run. The senior team combines to provide the company with deep hardware, software, cybersecurity, operational and financial expertise.
"Having negotiated access to secure, robust compute for mission critical applications many times over the last fifteen plus years, we understand both the economics and the importance of high availability, purpose-built and flexible solutions for HPC and AI applications. We also believe that most current alternatives have not been architected with this same focus and intent as we have here at Boost Run as the world moves to multi-cloud solutions." said Karos. "We believe entering the public markets can provide us with both the capital and access to competitive financing we need to accelerate our strategy, expand our share in focus areas such as government and regulated industries, and productize our software and automation layer at scale. With over $145 billion in private capital raised since 2024 for AI-specific applications and new GPUs being introduced that will power more use cases, we believe our time is now. On behalf of the entire Boost Run team, we are thrilled to be working with Willow Lane to help us achieve our goals."
"The team at Willow Lane has collaborated for over 12 years, acquiring and advising multiple companies, including Tecnoglass, one of the best performing stocks coming out of deSPAC over that period. Our focus has always been to identify and work with high integrity hands-on operators with a meaningful track record of value creation." said Luke Weil , CEO and Chairman of Willow Lane. "We believe that the demand outlook for AI cloud infrastructure is a meaningful long-term secular trend, and that the few winners will be those providers that:
- come with a deep understanding of cost and pricing curves
- have favorable access to top tier data center providers and server suppliers
- can build secure enterprise grade solutions for an increasingly sophisticated user base
- can deploy, price, and manage to a high return on invested capital and free cash flow margin
Andy and his team have built a capital efficient business, converting approximately 70% of their capital expenditures to revenues, driving over 75% 1 adjusted EBITDA margins and a high teens free cash flow margin 2 ."
"In addition," Weil continued, "we are delighted to report that following the announcement of the transaction last night, fundamental investors have purchased $24 .4 million of shares from existing Willow Lane shareholders at $10.60 per share. We understand that demand at that price significantly exceeded supply, underscoring confidence in our merger plan from institutional investors very well-versed in AI cloud infrastructure. We're also excited that this transaction provides public investors access to an early-stage, pure-play, AI cloud infrastructure story."
Transaction Overview
- The proposed business combination ascribes a post-money equity value of $614 million to the combined company, as it is expected to receive over $112 million of cash held in Willow Lane's trust account at closing, assuming no redemptions of existing WLAC shares are requested by WLAC shareholders in connection with the business combination.
- The boards of directors of both Boost Run and Willow Lane have unanimously approved the proposed business combination, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to approval by Willow Lane shareholders and Boost Run members, and the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Upon the closing of the proposed business combination, the combined company will be named Boost Run, Inc., and its common stock and public warrants are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market and trade under the ticker symbols BRUN and BRUN WS, respectively, subject to approval by Nasdaq.
- For a summary of the material terms of the transaction, as well as a copy of the business combination agreement and investor presentation, please see the Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Willow Lane with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available at www.sec.gov . Additional information about the proposed business combination will be described in the registration statement on Form S-4 relating to the transaction (the "Registration Statement"), which Willow Lane and Boost Run will file with the SEC.
Boost Run's financials have not been audited, are based on information available to us only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change.
1 Adjusted EBITDA excludes lease expenses for lease-intensive businesses per IFRS 16/ASC 842.
2 Free cash flow percentage is calculated as EBITDA less cash leases and cash taxes divided by revenue.
Investor Presentation
Boost Run and Willow Lane will host a joint pre-recorded investor presentation to discuss the proposed business combination today at 10:30am ET . To listen to the webcast or a view the replay of the presentation as filed with the SEC, please visit the investor relations section of the Willow Lane website at willowspac.com/investor-relations or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .
Advisors
BTIG, LLC, Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, and D.A. Davidson & Co. are serving as capital markets advisors to Willow Lane. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is serving as legal advisor to Willow Lane. Winston & Strawn LLP is serving as legal advisor to Boost Run. Riveron Consulting LLC is serving as the investor relations advisor on the transaction.
About Boost Run, Inc.
Boost Run is a leading provider of instant, scalable GPU infrastructure for AI workloads. Boost Run was created to eliminate the pain points of traditional AI infrastructure. The Company's platform delivers on-demand GPU compute through a simple UI or powerful API, enabling customers to spin up resources in clicks to programmatically access thousands of GPUs. Boost Run's API also powers seamless integration for resellers and distribution channels, meeting the demands of enterprise and government buyers. With facility-level and operator-level certifications, as well as validation from partners including Carahsoft and Lenovo, Boost Run is built to be durable, compliant, and enterprise-ready from day one.
About Willow Lane Acquisition Corp.
Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Our team has broad sector knowledge and brings a combination of operating, investing, financial and transactional experience. We have collectively identified and closed five previous SPAC business combinations, creating value for shareholders.
