Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is pleased to announce that it will be introducing three new dishes In the first quarter of 2022.Two new frozen entrees include a convenient heat n' eat Boosh Breakfast Bowl and Buddha Bowl. Ingredients for the breakfast bowl include potato vegetable hash, vegan sausage crumble and scrambled tofu "eggs". The Buddha Bowl ingredients include our proprietary non-GMO organic rice blend with ...

