Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be introducing three new dishes In the first quarter of 2022.

Two new frozen entrees include a convenient heat n' eat Boosh Breakfast Bowl and Buddha Bowl. Ingredients for the breakfast bowl include potato vegetable hash, vegan sausage crumble and scrambled tofu "eggs". The Buddha Bowl ingredients include our proprietary non-GMO organic rice blend with a miso tahini sauce, a variety of fresh and roasted veggies, fresh edamame and lupin bean grits.

The new refrigerated item is Sweet n' Sour "Chicken", which is suggested to be served over a bed of rice or noodles. The dish includes a delicious tangy sauce with broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions and peppers and a great new vegan "chicken" (which we source locally) that tastes and looks like dark chicken meat.

"Lupin beans are the latest craze in plant-based eating because they have about a third more protein per square inch than many other beans and legumes. Plus, they have practically no starch, so they won't spike your blood sugar, and will stave off hunger," states Boosh Founder and President Connie Marples.

Connie continues, "Our research and development team along with our consulting chefs are working on new products to launch in the first half of 2022. At any given time, we have approximately twenty different items in various stages of experimentation. We are constantly analyzing the marketplace to anticipate what consumers will want next. Several years ago, consumers were content with having various types of plant-based "meat" dishes to enjoy as burgers. Today consumers want more new and exciting entrees, which Boosh is constantly providing. We want to make it easy for people to transition to a more plant-based diet, and as a result we'll continue to add to our growing line of innovative, healthy family-oriented plant-based meals."

Boosh is combining its research, analysis, and its empirical data that is generated from a sales prospective with the research and development created by our chefs on new products to increase the likelihood of success in the marketplace.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer 24 plant-based SKU's ranging from frozen meals, to refrigerated entrees to shelf stable Mac & Cheezes, and are sold throughout Canada. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands

Overview

Analysts project the plant-based meat market has the potential to grow by US$7.21 billion by 2025, with the market’s growth potential to accelerate at a CAGR of 25.14 percent. Consumers and national governing bodies have seen the appeal of more sustainable, plant-based meat alternatives as a long-term food production solution. Put in your source for the above stats

Canada, a global leader in plant protein, has invested over C$950 million in its SuperCluster initiative, with Protein Industries Canada standing as one of five sector recipients of that investment. With rapid popularity in plant-based food alternatives, investors could see exceptional early economic upside in these emerging markets across North America and the rest of the world.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands ((CSE:VEGI, OTCQB:VGGIF, FSE: 77I) is a plant-based ready-to-eat food company that distributes and sells plant-based fresh-frozen meals to grocery outlets and independent grocery stores throughout Canada. Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company aims to become a leader in delivering plant-based meals, which are sustainably packaged, convenient and tasty for complete customer satisfaction.

Boosh offers an award-winning product line featuring six fresh-frozen “Heat’n Eat” meals, including entrees for one, two and “Booch Pouches,” which are easy-warmed and hearty stews and sauces.

Boosh also provides a fuller range of competitive perks compared to other plant-based competitors. All Boosh meals are 100 percent plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free and non-GMO. Likewise, the Canadian-based company offers complete composed dishes and two different meal sizes to satisfy individual and family dining wants.

The company has a highly strategic branding supply alliance with Beyond Meat®, one of the leading plant-based meat companies on the market. Numerous benefits have developed from this relationship including utilizing Beyond Meat® in two of Boosh’s dishs, as well as allowing Boosh to market both companies on Boosh packages, which significantly expands brand awareness for both notable companies.

In late 2020, UNFI, one of the largest natural food distributors in North America, began expanding Boosh distribution throughout Canada to over 300 locations and growing. Consumers can find Boosh meals in their local grocery and big box stores like Whole Foods Market, Metro, IGA, Safeway, SPUD.ca and more. With a strong in-store and online presence, Boosh gains exposure across multiple demographics at competitive price points.

The next steps for the company include the exciting launch of Boosh Pouches across grocery outlets in the Summer of 2021, which would introduce new offerings like Sloppy Joes, Mushroom Gravy and Chili. Also, Boosh intends to prepare for its expansion into US markets and roll out a more comprehensive commercial strategy targeting lifestyle channels in the Fall.

Boosh entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Saltspring Harvest to acquire the assets comprising Saltspring Harvest’s business. Founded in 2016 by Chef Zoe Currelly, Saltspring Harvest was formed to prove a plant-basprotein-richrich alternatives to meat and dairy focused pâtés and spreads.

With its established 8,500 square foot multi-use facility, the company expects to create extensive promotional content and educational material on the benefits of plant-based lifestyles, which will aid its introduction to new markets.

The Boosh ecosystem is a highly curated chain containing avenues of sourcing, product development, creative direction, distribution and retail store commercialization. With leading executives and industry greats like Boosh’s president, director and founder, Connie Marples, the company is primed for exceptional growth potential and economic success across its expansion plans.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands’ Company Highlights

  • Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is an emerging plant-based comfort food company. It offers accessible, convenient and delicious “Heat’n Eat” fresh-frozen meals to a growing audience and plant-based meat market.
  • Boosh offers an award-winning product line featuring six delicious meals, including Boosh Bowls for One, Boosh Bowls for Two and Boosh Pouches, which will be introduced in Summer 2021.
  • All Boosh meals are 100% plant-based, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and offer sustainable packaging for its consumers.
  • The company has established itself as a major plant-based competitor on the market with its strategic branding and supply alliance with Beyond Meat
  • Boosh packages are available across over 300 grocery stores Canada-wide through UNFI
  • The next steps for the company include expansion into US markets and creating a more comprehensive commercial strategy to aid its introduction into new markets.
  • Boosh’s entire line of frozen ‘Heat n Eat’ bowls and entrees are now available at all Whole Foods Market locations across Canada.
  • Boosh completed its acquisition of Pulse Kitchen Specialty Foods Ltd.

Plant-Based Brands’ Key Products

Boosh Bowls

Its “Boosh Bowls for One,” offers a delicious range of meals across a wide set of cuisines like Veggie Bolognese, Mac & Cheeze & Peas, Coconut Curry Cauli, Mexican Fiesta. Additionally, its line of entrees for two offer bigger portions of crowd favorites like Rustic Veggie Pot Pit and award winning Hearty Sheperd’s Pie.

These 100 percent plant-based products contain no dairy, gluten, artificial colors and flavors and are non-GMO. Aimed to attract a wide audience of potential consumers, Boosh Bowls offer competitive pricing, sustainable and fully recyclable packaging and an exceptional plant-based alternative to crowd-favorites.

Boosh Pouches

Boosh’s newest plant-based offering is its Boosh Pouches which are a uniquely delicious line of three “Heat’n Eat” dishes, which include Chili, Mushroom Good Gravy and Sloppy Joe. The company is to begin production on July 30th, 2021 and the products will be distributed in Canada through UNFI.

Plant-Based Brands’ Management Team

Connie Marples – Founder, Director & President

Connie Marples is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with an emphasis on the food and beverage industry. She has held several senior management positions in sales, promotions, marketing and fine dining. In 2003, Marples opened Vintropolis, a Vancouver-based wine bar and bistro/VQA Wine Store and in 2005 Vintropolis received the coveted position of being on the list of Condé Nast Traveller’s Best New Restaurants in the World. She also launched Okanagan Experience, an Entertainment style fundraising coupon book in Kelowna which was later sold to “Entertainment Book”.

As a sales representative, Marples helped launch New York Seltzer, oversaw corporate travel accounts such as the Vancouver Canucks, as well as managed grocery vendor programs and promotional departments at numerous large grocery retailers and radio stations. In the fall of 2020, She won the 2020 BC Food & Beverage Rising Star Award for her development and expansion of Boosh Food. She has expanded Boosh Food into a nationally recognized plant-food brand in Canada where Boosh can be found in over 150 major food retail stores and independent grocers.

Jim Pakulis – Director, CEO & Chairman

Ali is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in food processing operations.  He has a proven track record of expanding organizations, developing opportunities, and delivering goal-oriented results. His expertise in the food industry includes plant-based products, beverage, dairy, cereals, and snacks.  Ali holds a bachelor’s degree in food technology and MBA in managerial leadership. He is currently the president of Wiseop Business Partners (a Vancouver based leading consulting firm in food processing operations), advisor to Plenty & Grace Food Hub, and Senior Advisor to Boosh Plant-Based Brands, Inc.

Ali Samei – VP Operations / Consultant

Jim Pakulis has over three decades of experience working with public and private entrepreneurial companies in a variety of emerging sectors. He is the former founder, CEO and chairman of TransCanna Holdings Inc., which through his initiative and execution acquired one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis-focused facilities in California. Pakulis has been in senior management positions for numerous publicly traded entities including CEO and chairman of General Cannabis, Inc. which from 2010 to 2012 wholly-owned Weedmaps. He oversaw the growth of General Cannabis from zero to over CAD$16-million in annual revenue.

Maria Hussaini – CPA, Director & CFO

Maria is a Chartered Professional Accountant with sound financial reporting, assurance and tax experience obtained from various roles in public accounting firms. In addition to being CFO of Boosh, she is a financial reporting manager at an accounting advisory practice where she works closely with various publicly traded companies in several industries.

Dave Richardson – Special Advisor

Mr. Richardson has an extensive background assisting emerging growth companies in numerous industries including the plant-based food sector. Mr. Richardson has experience as an investor, executive and founder of multiple technology companies. He is a proponent and defender for sustainability as well as the environment and is an Advisory Board member to several innovative green technology companies, as well as serving as a Director for GreenPower Motor Company.

Boosh Currently Onboarding 25 New Accounts Per Month; Update On Sales Performance

Boosh Currently Onboarding 25 New Accounts Per Month; Update On Sales Performance

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is proud to provide a variety of sales updates relating to new accounts, recent sales performance and key highlights pertaining to estimated retail sales for Q1, 2022.

Boosh Food: On a Plant-Based Comfort Food Mission, CEO Clip Video

Boosh Food: On a Plant-Based Comfort Food Mission, CEO Clip Video

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI Connie Marples, President & Founder, speaks about their expansion to the US.

Boosh to Launch Direct Home Delivery on Booshfood.com in January 2022 for North American Consumers

Boosh to Launch Direct Home Delivery on Booshfood.com in January 2022 for North American Consumers

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is proud to announce that on Monday, January 24th, Boosh will begin to provide direct access to our expanding portfolio of plant-based brands directly through our website, Booshfood.com.

A primary objective of Boosh is to constantly expand the ability and ease in which consumers can purchase any one of our 24 SKU's, whether it be our frozen line, refrigerated entrees or our newly released and popular shelf stable plant-based Mac & Cheeze. The home delivery directly from Booshfood.com will drastically expand our existing E-commerce presence and offer the quickest and easiest platform available to order Boosh. The Company intends to first launch on the website its six frozen entrees; Hearty Sheppard's Pie with Beyond Meat™, Rustic Pot Pie, Mexican Fiesta bowl, Coconut Curry Cauli bowl, Mac & Cheeze & Peas bowl, Veggie Bolognese with Beyond Meat™ bowl, as well as its shelf stable plant-based Mac & Cheeze; Nacho and Better Cheddar. In addition, we'll have the full line of SaltSprings vegetable pates, and the Pulse Specialty Kitchen line of plant-based cheeses. Shortly thereafter, the Company will offer its exceptional line of refrigerated entrees including Sloppy Joe, Chili and Mushroom Gravy.

BTV Investor Alert Video: Boosh Food - Ready-To-Eat Vegan Food Supplier

BTV Investor Alert Video: Boosh Food - Ready-To-Eat Vegan Food Supplier

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI The emerging plant-based food powerhouse is listed on the CSE under the symbol VEGI.

8,000 plus Attend Boosh Sponsored Planted Expo in Vancouver

8,000 plus Attend Boosh Sponsored Planted Expo in Vancouver

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is proud to announce that over 8,000 consumers and investors visited the largest plant-based expo in Canada; Planted-Expo at which Boosh was the presenting sponsor. At the event Boosh proudly introduced its brand-new shelf stable line of Boosh Mac & Cheeze; Nacho and Better Cheddar to rave reviews, and provided samples to consumers of Boosh's favourite foods including Shephard's Pie, and recently acquired brands such as Salt Spring Harvest pate and Pulse Specialty Kitchen plant-based cheeses.

