Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the in-health food sector, announces today that a management cease trade order was granted on August 2, 2022 (the "MCTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), as the Company anticipates delays in filing its financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and certifications (the "Annual Filings"). The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company.

The Company will work with its auditors to complete the audit of the Company's consolidated financial statements and expects to file the Annual Filings by August 31, 2022. The delays are primarily the result of the close proximity of the Company's acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Beanfields, Inc. on February 16, 2022, and the Company's financial year end of March 31, and the work required to consolidate those operations.

Until the Company completes the Annual Filings, the Company will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults for issuers who have failed to comply with a specified continuous disclosure requirement within the times prescribed by applicable securities laws. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a news release so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed.

The Company reports that: (i) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203, and no such default is anticipated; (ii) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (iii) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Connie Marples
Founder/President
connie@booshfood.com

Telephone: 778 840 1700

www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chip brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations concerning the size of the Financing, its ability to close the Financing in whole or in part or at all and its plan for the proceeds of the Financing. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Analysts project the plant-based meat market has the potential to grow by US$7.21 billion by 2025, with the market’s growth potential to accelerate at a CAGR of 25.14 percent. Consumers and national governing bodies have seen the appeal of more sustainable, plant-based meat alternatives as a long-term food production solution. Put in your source for the above stats

Canada, a global leader in plant protein, has invested over C$950 million in its SuperCluster initiative, with Protein Industries Canada standing as one of five sector recipients of that investment. With rapid popularity in plant-based food alternatives, investors could see exceptional early economic upside in these emerging markets across North America and the rest of the world.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands (CSE:VEGI, OTCQB:VGGIF, FSE: 77I) is a plant-based ready-to-eat food company that distributes and sells plant-based fresh-frozen meals to grocery outlets and independent grocery stores throughout Canada. Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company aims to become a leader in delivering plant-based meals, which are sustainably packaged, convenient and tasty for complete customer satisfaction.

Boosh offers an award-winning product line featuring six fresh-frozen “Heat’n Eat” meals, including entrees for one, two and “Booch Pouches,” which are easy-warmed and hearty stews and sauces.

Boosh also provides a fuller range of competitive perks compared to other plant-based competitors. All Boosh meals are 100 percent plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free and non-GMO. Likewise, the Canadian-based company offers complete composed dishes and two different meal sizes to satisfy individual and family dining wants.

The company has a highly strategic branding supply alliance with Beyond Meat®, one of the leading plant-based meat companies on the market. Numerous benefits have developed from this relationship including utilizing Beyond Meat® in two of Boosh’s dishs, as well as allowing Boosh to market both companies on Boosh packages, which significantly expands brand awareness for both notable companies.

In late 2020, UNFI, one of the largest natural food distributors in North America, began expanding Boosh distribution throughout Canada to over 300 locations and growing. Consumers can find Boosh meals in their local grocery and big box stores like Whole Foods Market, Metro, IGA, Safeway, SPUD.ca and more. With a strong in-store and online presence, Boosh gains exposure across multiple demographics at competitive price points.

The next steps for the company include the exciting launch of Boosh Pouches across grocery outlets in the Summer of 2021, which would introduce new offerings like Sloppy Joes, Mushroom Gravy and Chili. Also, Boosh intends to prepare for its expansion into US markets and roll out a more comprehensive commercial strategy targeting lifestyle channels in the Fall.

Boosh entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Saltspring Harvest to acquire the assets comprising Saltspring Harvest’s business. Founded in 2016 by Chef Zoe Currelly, Saltspring Harvest was formed to prove a plant-basprotein-richrich alternatives to meat and dairy focused pâtés and spreads.

With its established 8,500 square foot multi-use facility, the company expects to create extensive promotional content and educational material on the benefits of plant-based lifestyles, which will aid its introduction to new markets.

The Boosh ecosystem is a highly curated chain containing avenues of sourcing, product development, creative direction, distribution and retail store commercialization. With leading executives and industry greats like Boosh’s president, director and founder, Connie Marples, the company is primed for exceptional growth potential and economic success across its expansion plans.

Company Highlights

  • Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is an emerging plant-based comfort food company. It offers accessible, convenient and delicious “Heat’n Eat” fresh-frozen meals to a growing audience and plant-based meat market.
  • Boosh offers an award-winning product line featuring six delicious meals, including Boosh Bowls for One, Boosh Bowls for Two and Boosh Pouches, which will be introduced in Summer 2021.
  • All Boosh meals are 100% plant-based, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and offer sustainable packaging for its consumers.
  • The company has established itself as a major plant-based competitor on the market with its strategic branding and supply alliance with Beyond Meat
  • Boosh packages are available across over 300 grocery stores Canada-wide through UNFI
  • The next steps for the company include expansion into US markets and creating a more comprehensive commercial strategy to aid its introduction into new markets.
  • Boosh’s entire line of frozen ‘Heat n Eat’ bowls and entrees are now available at all Whole Foods Market locations across Canada.
  • Boosh completed its acquisition of Pulse Kitchen Specialty Foods Ltd.
  • Boosh acquired Beanfields, a company that produces and sells a healthy, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, top eight allergen-free flavored bean-based chip.

Key Products

Boosh Bowls

Its “Boosh Bowls for One,” offers a delicious range of meals across a wide set of cuisines like Veggie Bolognese, Mac & Cheeze & Peas, Coconut Curry Cauli, Mexican Fiesta. Additionally, its line of entrees for two offer bigger portions of crowd favorites like Rustic Veggie Pot Pit and award winning Hearty Sheperd’s Pie.

These 100 percent plant-based products contain no dairy, gluten, artificial colors and flavors and are non-GMO. Aimed to attract a wide audience of potential consumers, Boosh Bowls offer competitive pricing, sustainable and fully recyclable packaging and an exceptional plant-based alternative to crowd-favorites.

Boosh Pouches

Boosh’s newest plant-based offering is its Boosh Pouches which are a uniquely delicious line of three “Heat’n Eat” dishes, which include Chili, Mushroom Good Gravy and Sloppy Joe. The company is to begin production on July 30th, 2021 and the products will be distributed in Canada through UNFI.

Management Team

Connie Marples - Founder, Director, CEO & President

Connie Marples is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with an emphasis on the food and beverage industry. She has held several senior management positions in sales, promotions, marketing and fine dining. In 2003, Marples opened Vintropolis, a Vancouver-based wine bar and bistro/VQA Wine Store and in 2005 Vintropolis received the coveted position of being on the list of Condé Nast Traveller’s Best New Restaurants in the World. She also launched Okanagan Experience, an Entertainment style fundraising coupon book in Kelowna which was later sold to “Entertainment Book”.

As a sales representative, Marples helped launch New York Seltzer, oversaw corporate travel accounts such as the Vancouver Canucks, as well as managed grocery vendor programs and promotional departments at numerous large grocery retailers and radio stations. In the fall of 2020, She won the 2020 BC Food & Beverage Rising Star Award for her development and expansion of Boosh Food. She has expanded Boosh Food into a nationally recognized plant-food brand in Canada where Boosh can be found in over 150 major food retail stores and independent grocers.

Ali Samei - VP Operations / Consultant

Jim Pakulis has over three decades of experience working with public and private entrepreneurial companies in a variety of emerging sectors. He is the former founder, CEO and chairman of TransCanna Holdings Inc., which through his initiative and execution acquired one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis-focused facilities in California. Pakulis has been in senior management positions for numerous publicly traded entities including CEO and chairman of General Cannabis, Inc. which from 2010 to 2012 wholly-owned Weedmaps. He oversaw the growth of General Cannabis from zero to over CAD$16-million in annual revenue.

Maria Hussaini - CPA, Director & CFO

Maria is a Chartered Professional Accountant with sound financial reporting, assurance and tax experience obtained from various roles in public accounting firms. In addition to being CFO of Boosh, she is a financial reporting manager at an accounting advisory practice where she works closely with various publicly traded companies in several industries.

Dave Richardson - Special Advisor

Mr. Richardson has an extensive background assisting emerging growth companies in numerous industries including the plant-based food sector. Mr. Richardson has experience as an investor, executive and founder of multiple technology companies. He is a proponent and defender for sustainability as well as the environment and is an Advisory Board member to several innovative green technology companies, as well as serving as a Director for GreenPower Motor Company.

Boosh Gross Sales for June 2022

Boosh Gross Sales for June 2022

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it generated gross sales revenues of CA$897,048 in the month of June 2022. Costs of goods sold was $534,030.43 for the same month.

Boosh Founder and CEO Connie Marples states, "Now that we have fully integrated Beanfields Chips into our family of brands we are seeing a dramatic increase in our sales revenues. It is exciting to be shipping large volumes of product out to stores with reorders coming in fast and furious. We are working on continuing to scale up production to meet retailers demands."

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Corporate Update

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Corporate Update

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Bosh" or the "Company"), a premier plant-based brands in the in-health food sector, provides the following update summary:

Recent Sales Activity

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Completes Audit of Beanfields

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Completes Audit of Beanfields

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brands company in the in-health food sector, is excited to announce the filing of a business acquisition report ("BAR") on the Company's SEDAR profile (www.sedar.com) in relation to its previously completed acquisition of the business of Beanfields, Inc. that occurred on February 16, 2022. Beautiful Beanfields Inc is now officially in our family of Brands.

The BAR includes audited carve out financial statements for the business of Beanfields for the year ended December 31, 2021 with unaudited comparative for the year ended December 30, 2020. The financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Beanfields produces and sells a healthy, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, top eight allergen-free flavored bean-based chip. The portfolio includes a broad offering of nine flavors, including Black Bean, Sour Cream and Onion, Fiery Hot and Nacho flavors. They have capitalized on the industry trends of 'Better For You' in the salty snack category. Beanfields received the 2019 "Rising Star Award" from NOSH (Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy) organization. In June 2021, it introduced its Rings line, which became one of its fastest-selling products. This past December, NOSH recognized Rings as a Best New Product for 2021.

Since we acquired the Beanfields business in February, our team has been increasing production levels to meet high demands from retailers. Our first priority was to purchase large quantities of raw material to prevent supply disruption, increase production to match demand, and reach out to the current customer base - all of which has been successfully orchestrated. We've been able to maintain the vast majority of Beanfields' approximate 7,000 retailers, as we continue to stock shelves to meet customer demand. Beanfields chips are currently sold throughout all 50 states, Canada, and other countries. As can be seen in the audited carve out statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Beanfields brand generated Net Revenues of US$8.8M, which consisted of US$11.5M in gross sales, net of US$2.7M in sales discounts and manufacture chargebacks. We expect to continue to push sales momentum and drive further growth within the Company's full product portfolio.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Connie Marples
Founder/CEO
connie@booshfood.com
Telephone: 778 840 1700
www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chips brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations concerning the revenue growth potential of Beanfields and its ability to generate profits there from. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Announces CEO Succession

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Announces CEO Succession

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brands in the in health food sector, announces today changes to its leadership team. Connie Marples, founder and president of Boosh Plant Based Brands Inc has been named interim CEO. Jim Pakulis has stepped down from the position and as a member of the board. Boosh wants to thank Mr. Pakulis for his entrepreneurial leadership and guidance, and a bonus of 500,000 shares will be issued to Mr. Pakulis, each share having a deemed value of $0.25 per share and subject to a four month and one day hold period ending on October 3, 2022 in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

This weekend Boosh Plant-Based Brands will be exhibiting at Canada's largest Vegan show, Planted Expo June 4 and 5th at the Vancouver Trade and Convention Centre and will be selling and sampling a variety of Beanfields Chips as well as Boosh Chili, Sloppy Joes and Mushroom Soup.

Beanfields Secures New Accounts; Boosh Hires Marsham Food Brokers For Continued Canadian Expansion

Beanfields Secures New Accounts; Boosh Hires Marsham Food Brokers For Continued Canadian Expansion

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") announces the following updates:

Beanfields Highlights:

