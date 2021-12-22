Life Science News Investing News
Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is proud to provide a variety of sales updates relating to new accounts, recent sales performance and key highlights pertaining to estimated retail sales for Q1, 2022.

Highlights Over Past 90 Days:

  • 75 New Accounts added in Canada (avg. 25 new stores every month)

New Key Regional Accounts Added:

  • Natures Emporium (Ontario)
  • Community Natural (Alberta)

Larger Account Updates:

  • Thrifty Foods, Boosh is now in the planogram for 28 stores in western Canada
    (a part of the Sobeys family of stores)
  • Metro Ontario secured retail price reduction on our bowls from $8.99 to $6.99
    It's anticipated this will accelerate sales and expand our consumer base

Sales Performance:

  • Monthly Sales are up 442% compared to the similar periods in 2020
  • Year to date Sales are up 269% compared to the similar period in 2020

Sample Of Key Sales Highlights for Qtr 1, 2022

  • Thrive (US team Broker) is in advanced discussions with major US sales accounts
  • Canada National Account sales meetings with Loblaws, Sobeys, Save On Foods
  • Booked booth at Expo West for March, 2022, the largest natural food & beverage trade show in the world
  • Launching refrigerated line at Metro Ontario (235 stores)

"We've increased our new store count over the past 90 days from approximately 15 new stores per month to 25 per month, and we're projecting 50 new stores per month by mid-year. Our newly hired North American sales manager, TJ, will be traveling extensively throughout January in the US and meeting with US grocery chain buyers," states founder and president, Connie Marples. "One of the many assets TJ brings to Boosh is his deep relationships with senior Canadian and US grocery chain buyers."

"The reception I'm receiving when I present Boosh's unique, Non-GMO, Gluten free, healthy heat and eat family comfort food to major grocery store buyers has been extremely favorable. They applaud the fact that we've developed unique frozen, chilled and shelf stable products and are relieved I'm not walking in with another meat patty substitute. They want to see unique, side of plate dishes which is Boosh's specialty. Having been in the natural food industry for over 15 years, it's extremely rewarding to witness the validation of our products, and I only see this continue as we introduce new entrée's to the marketplace, and as we aggressively introduce Boosh to the US consumers," states Boosh's North American Sales Manager, TJ Welch.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Jim Pakulis
Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (833) 882-6674

www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer 24 plant-based SKU's ranging from frozen meals, to refrigerated entrees to shelf stable Mac & Cheezes, and are sold throughout Canada. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's proposed use of the proceeds of its initial public offering. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

