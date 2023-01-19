Boosh Consolidates Production to Improve Gross Margins

Electric Royalties Announces C$1 Million Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to announce that it has closed a small production facility in Penticton that it gained through the acquisition of Pulse Kitchen last year.

Boosh is moving production of those lines to Plant Veda Inc., (CSE: MILK) a premier producer of plant based milk and yogurt located in Delta BC.

"We are thrilled to be working with Plant Veda as our co-manufacturer. It was paramount that we found a company used to producing high quality products and using similar ingredients. Amuse boosh cheeze and végé paté are made primarily of plants, nuts, and seeds, as are Plant Veda's products," said Connie Marples, CEO. "We know this move will improve our margins by approximately 5% and help Boosh achieve its goal of becoming profitable this year."

Mayur Sajnani, Co-Founder of Plant Veda states, "We are really excited about this partnership with Boosh. By providing co packing services at our SQF certified facility-Plant Veda Innovation Centre, we are trying to build a platform for more and more Plant based food companies of different sizes to provide consumers with more plant-based choices available."

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com) offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, (www.beanfields.com) the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chip brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations concerning the size of the Financing, its ability to close the Financing in whole or in part or at all and its plan for the proceeds of the Financing. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Overview

Analysts project the plant-based meat market has the potential to grow by US$7.21 billion by 2025, with the market’s growth potential to accelerate at a CAGR of 25.14 percent. Consumers and national governing bodies have seen the appeal of more sustainable, plant-based meat alternatives as a long-term food production solution. Put in your source for the above stats

Canada, a global leader in plant protein, has invested over C$950 million in its SuperCluster initiative, with Protein Industries Canada standing as one of five sector recipients of that investment. With rapid popularity in plant-based food alternatives, investors could see exceptional early economic upside in these emerging markets across North America and the rest of the world.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands (CSE:VEGI, OTCQB:VGGIF, FSE: 77I) is a plant-based ready-to-eat food company that distributes and sells plant-based fresh-frozen meals to grocery outlets and independent grocery stores throughout Canada. Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company aims to become a leader in delivering plant-based meals, which are sustainably packaged, convenient and tasty for complete customer satisfaction.

Boosh offers an award-winning product line featuring six fresh-frozen “Heat’n Eat” meals, including entrees for one, two and “Booch Pouches,” which are easy-warmed and hearty stews and sauces.

Boosh also provides a fuller range of competitive perks compared to other plant-based competitors. All Boosh meals are 100 percent plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free and non-GMO. Likewise, the Canadian-based company offers complete composed dishes and two different meal sizes to satisfy individual and family dining wants.

The company has a highly strategic branding supply alliance with Beyond Meat®, one of the leading plant-based meat companies on the market. Numerous benefits have developed from this relationship including utilizing Beyond Meat® in two of Boosh’s dishs, as well as allowing Boosh to market both companies on Boosh packages, which significantly expands brand awareness for both notable companies.

In late 2020, UNFI, one of the largest natural food distributors in North America, began expanding Boosh distribution throughout Canada to over 300 locations and growing. Consumers can find Boosh meals in their local grocery and big box stores like Whole Foods Market, Metro, IGA, Safeway, SPUD.ca and more. With a strong in-store and online presence, Boosh gains exposure across multiple demographics at competitive price points.

The next steps for the company include the exciting launch of Boosh Pouches across grocery outlets in the Summer of 2021, which would introduce new offerings like Sloppy Joes, Mushroom Gravy and Chili. Also, Boosh intends to prepare for its expansion into US markets and roll out a more comprehensive commercial strategy targeting lifestyle channels in the Fall.

Boosh entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Saltspring Harvest to acquire the assets comprising Saltspring Harvest’s business. Founded in 2016 by Chef Zoe Currelly, Saltspring Harvest was formed to prove a plant-basprotein-richrich alternatives to meat and dairy focused pâtés and spreads.

With its established 8,500 square foot multi-use facility, the company expects to create extensive promotional content and educational material on the benefits of plant-based lifestyles, which will aid its introduction to new markets.

The Boosh ecosystem is a highly curated chain containing avenues of sourcing, product development, creative direction, distribution and retail store commercialization. With leading executives and industry greats like Boosh’s president, director and founder, Connie Marples, the company is primed for exceptional growth potential and economic success across its expansion plans.

Company Highlights

  • Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is an emerging plant-based comfort food company. It offers accessible, convenient and delicious “Heat’n Eat” fresh-frozen meals to a growing audience and plant-based meat market.
  • Boosh offers an award-winning product line featuring six delicious meals, including Boosh Bowls for One, Boosh Bowls for Two and Boosh Pouches, which will be introduced in Summer 2021.
  • All Boosh meals are 100% plant-based, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and offer sustainable packaging for its consumers.
  • The company has established itself as a major plant-based competitor on the market with its strategic branding and supply alliance with Beyond Meat
  • Boosh packages are available across over 300 grocery stores Canada-wide through UNFI
  • The next steps for the company include expansion into US markets and creating a more comprehensive commercial strategy to aid its introduction into new markets.
  • Boosh’s entire line of frozen ‘Heat n Eat’ bowls and entrees are now available at all Whole Foods Market locations across Canada.
  • Boosh completed its acquisition of Pulse Kitchen Specialty Foods Ltd.
  • Boosh acquired Beanfields, a company that produces and sells a healthy, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, top eight allergen-free flavored bean-based chip.

Key Products

Boosh Bowls

Its “Boosh Bowls for One,” offers a delicious range of meals across a wide set of cuisines like Veggie Bolognese, Mac & Cheeze & Peas, Coconut Curry Cauli, Mexican Fiesta. Additionally, its line of entrees for two offer bigger portions of crowd favorites like Rustic Veggie Pot Pit and award winning Hearty Sheperd’s Pie.

These 100 percent plant-based products contain no dairy, gluten, artificial colors and flavors and are non-GMO. Aimed to attract a wide audience of potential consumers, Boosh Bowls offer competitive pricing, sustainable and fully recyclable packaging and an exceptional plant-based alternative to crowd-favorites.

Boosh Pouches

Boosh’s newest plant-based offering is its Boosh Pouches which are a uniquely delicious line of three “Heat’n Eat” dishes, which include Chili, Mushroom Good Gravy and Sloppy Joe. The company is to begin production on July 30th, 2021 and the products will be distributed in Canada through UNFI.

Management Team

Connie Marples - Founder, Director, CEO & President

Connie Marples is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with an emphasis on the food and beverage industry. She has held several senior management positions in sales, promotions, marketing and fine dining. In 2003, Marples opened Vintropolis, a Vancouver-based wine bar and bistro/VQA Wine Store and in 2005 Vintropolis received the coveted position of being on the list of Condé Nast Traveller’s Best New Restaurants in the World. She also launched Okanagan Experience, an Entertainment style fundraising coupon book in Kelowna which was later sold to “Entertainment Book”.

As a sales representative, Marples helped launch New York Seltzer, oversaw corporate travel accounts such as the Vancouver Canucks, as well as managed grocery vendor programs and promotional departments at numerous large grocery retailers and radio stations. In the fall of 2020, She won the 2020 BC Food & Beverage Rising Star Award for her development and expansion of Boosh Food. She has expanded Boosh Food into a nationally recognized plant-food brand in Canada where Boosh can be found in over 150 major food retail stores and independent grocers.

Ali Samei - VP Operations / Consultant

Jim Pakulis has over three decades of experience working with public and private entrepreneurial companies in a variety of emerging sectors. He is the former founder, CEO and chairman of TransCanna Holdings Inc., which through his initiative and execution acquired one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis-focused facilities in California. Pakulis has been in senior management positions for numerous publicly traded entities including CEO and chairman of General Cannabis, Inc. which from 2010 to 2012 wholly-owned Weedmaps. He oversaw the growth of General Cannabis from zero to over CAD$16-million in annual revenue.

Maria Hussaini - CPA, Director & CFO

Maria is a Chartered Professional Accountant with sound financial reporting, assurance and tax experience obtained from various roles in public accounting firms. In addition to being CFO of Boosh, she is a financial reporting manager at an accounting advisory practice where she works closely with various publicly traded companies in several industries.

Dave Richardson - Special Advisor

Mr. Richardson has an extensive background assisting emerging growth companies in numerous industries including the plant-based food sector. Mr. Richardson has experience as an investor, executive and founder of multiple technology companies. He is a proponent and defender for sustainability as well as the environment and is an Advisory Board member to several innovative green technology companies, as well as serving as a Director for GreenPower Motor Company.

×