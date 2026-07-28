Book Your Next Getaway: New Bank of America Travel Center Makes it Easier to Plan and Book Memorable Travel Experiences

Clients can now access nearly 1 million travel options across hotels, flights, ground transportation, and more

Key points

  • Enhanced Travel Center, powered by Rocket Travel by Agoda, features more than half a million properties worldwide, flights from over 170 airline partners, ground transportation through more than 170 car rental companies, and over 400,000 activities.
  • New platform features improved search tools and expanded booking options, including the ability to mix and match airlines for departure and return flights.
  • Clients enjoy more comprehensive hotel property details, including images, amenities and reviews.

Bank of America today announced the launch of an enhanced Travel Center, making it easier for clients to plan, book and manage travel. The newly redesigned platform powered by Rocket Travel by Agoda the strategic partnerships arm of digital travel platform Agoda, a Booking Holdings company features a wider selection of travel inventory, improved search and filtering capabilities and flexible payment options, includingthe ability to combine credit card rewards with a credit or debit card payment when booking travel.

"As travelers seek meaningful experiences and ways to maximize their rewards, our enhanced Travel Center provides a more flexible and comprehensive way to manage travel," said Mary Hines Droesch, Head of Consumer and Small Business Products & Analytics at Bank of America. "The new destination reflects our continued focus on delivering value and memorable experiences for clients."

A recent Bank of America report shows more Americans (77%) are traveling this summer compared to previous years, with appetite for international travel also increasing. To support growing demand, the Bank of America Travel Center provides access to a global travel network that includes more than half a million properties worldwide, flights from over 170 airline partners, ground transportation through more than 170 car rental companies and over 400,000 activities.

"Financial institutions are redefining what a rewards program can deliver, and travel sits at the heart of that experience," said Damien Pfirsch, Head of Rocket Travel by Agoda. "We're proud to bring together Rocket Travel by Agoda's innovative technology and tailored capabilities, backed by the breadth of Booking Holdings' global travel supply, to power Bank of America's Travel Center to bring travelers greater choice, flexibility and value."

The new Travel Center features:

  • Enhanced search and filtering tools to help clients quickly find options based on timing, price and amenities.
  • Expanded inventory of hotels, flights, car rentals and more providing access to a wider range of destinations and price points.
  • Flexible booking options, including the ability to combine credit card rewards with a credit card or debit card payment and mix and match departure and return flights.
  • Comprehensive hotel property details, including images, amenities and reviews, supporting more informed decision-making. 

Access to the Travel Center varies by card product. Depending on your card type, clients can access the platform through the Mobile Banking app, Online Banking or Erica® and utilize payment and redemption options available for their card. Access to the Travel Center and redemption options for Bank of America cardholders will expand over time. In addition, eligible cardholders enrolled in BofA Rewards can leverage the loyalty program's benefits, including Deals and Lifestyle Benefits, to help plan, pay for and further enhance their travel experiences.

Frequently asked questions

Question: What is the Bank of America Travel Center?
Answer: The Bank of America Travel Center is a digital platform within the Mobile Banking app and Online Banking that allows eligible cardholders to plan, book and manage travel. The enhanced experience brings together hotels, flights and more in one place, with intuitive tools designed to simplify the end-to-end travel booking process.

Question: What's new about the enhanced Travel Center experience?
Answer: The upgraded platform features a more intuitive interface, improved search and filtering capabilities and expanded booking options. Clients can also access more comprehensive travel content. The platform features flexible payment options, including the ability to combine credit card rewards and credit or debit card payments when booking travel.

Question: How can I access the Travel Center?
Answer: Access to the Travel Center is based on your card type.

  • Bank of America® Premium Rewards® and Bank of America® Premium Rewards® Elite cardholders can book travel with card rewards and/or card payments in the Travel Center through the Mobile Banking app and Online Banking.
  • Bank of America® Travel Rewards cardholders can book travel with card payments in the Travel Center through Online Banking.
  • Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards and Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards cardholders can book travel with card payments in the Travel Center. Use Erica® in the Mobile Banking app or Search in Online Banking to access the Travel Center.
  • BankAmericard Rewards® cardholders can book travel with card rewards and/or card payments in the Travel Center through Online Banking.

Question: What travel options are available through the platform?
Answer: The Travel Center provides access to a broad range of travel options powered by Rocket Travel by Agoda, the strategic partnerships arm of Agoda – a Booking Holdings' company. Cardholders can explore nearly 1 million accommodation and booking options worldwide through a tailored Bank of America-branded booking experience, along with additional travel offerings designed to support a seamless planning journey.

Rocket Travel by Agoda
Rocket Travel by Agoda is the strategic partnerships arm of Agoda, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG). Rocket Travel by Agoda partners with global brands to bring their customers rewarding and engaging travel experiences that deliver value, maximize rewards, and build customer loyalty for partners' brands. Learn more at rockettravel.com.   

Agoda
Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 7 million hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

Agoda's business-to-business (B2B) division connects accommodation, flight and activity providers alongside strategic partners to a global audience of intent-driven consumers.  Agoda drives partner success with actionable insights, data-driven solutions, and localized marketing strategies.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact
Carolyn Batt, Bank of America         
Phone: 1.646.983.1369
Carolyn.Batt@bofa.com

 

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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

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