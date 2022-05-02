GamingInvesting News

BOND, the leading creative marketing agency in the entertainment space, announced today it has promoted more than 20 team members in 2022, while also adding more than 60 people to the team in the past twelve months, signaling continued growth as a result of expanded offerings, strong industry relationships and best-in-class creative as the company enters its tenth year.

Front row, l to r: Daniel Landerman, Ali Comperchio, James Van Leer, Patricio Hoter; 2nd Row: Jon Milano, Drea Althoff, Joey Samaniego; 3rd Row: Brent Rockswold, David Lowe, Russell Lee, Chris LeMons; Back Row: Jessica Yi, Michael Elins, Darnell Brisco, Pete Soldinger; Not Pictured: Ben Andron, Brad Burris, Ty Budde, Nadare Izadi, Eunice Ocampo, Kathleen Phillips, Sebastian Ruffini, Autumn Turkel, Tam Vo

Despite the pressures of the pandemic and a volatile employment market, the award-winning, fully-integrated creative agency avoided any furloughs or lay-offs and has significantly increased headcount and offerings for clients, cementing themselves as the all-service destination for entertainment marketing needs, including strategy, A/V, digital and social media, web development, production, 3D, visual identity, print design, branding, motion graphics and more. BOND has expanded its teams with an increased focus on gaming, streaming, and insight and audience sentiment, all significant areas of growth for the company.

Among those promoted recently include Darnell Brisco , EVP and Head of Growth, a role in which Brisco will identify new ways to build on the best of BOND, while creating new opportunities that are unique to BOND's fully-integrated operations; Ben Andron , EVP and Head of A/V, for which he will continue to helm BOND's trailer division; Kathleen Philips , Patricio Hoter , Ali Comperchio , Brent Rockswold and Chris LaMons , all elevated to Creative Directors of A/V; and Peter Soldinger , who has been tapped as VP and Head of Creative Strategy.

"This is such a special moment for all of us here at BOND, thriving on so many levels in the wake of such a uniquely challenging past two years. We've purposefully been an extremely flat organization this first decade and it speaks volumes about the special people that make up this community that the time has come to stretch and grow, together." said Seth Phillips Althoff , Co-Founder and CEO of BOND. "We pride ourselves on being a place that empowers artists and nurtures creativity, and we are so grateful that our amazing team has continuously delivered exceptional work for our clients. As we move into our tenth year and expand our capabilities to really know and excite our audiences, the possibilities are endless."

Additional recent promotions at BOND include:

  • Drea Althoff to VP, Creative Director
  • Ty Budde to VP, Accounts
  • Brad Burris to VP, Creative Director
  • Nadare Izadi to VP, Platforms and Packaging
  • Russell Lee to VP, Creative Director
  • Joey Samaniego to VP, Creative Director
  • Jessica Yi to VP, Finance
  • Michael Elins , Creative Director, Print Finishing
  • Daniel Landerman , Creative Director, Illustration
  • David Lowe, Sr AE , Print
  • Jon Milano , Senior Director, A/V Production
  • Eunice Ocampo, AE , Platforms + Packaging
  • Sebastian Ruffini , ACD, Print
  • Autumn Turkel , ACD, Illustration
  • James Van Leer , Senior Director, Print Production
  • Tam Vo , ACD, Print

ABOUT BOND
Founded in 2012 by Seth Phillips Althoff , Patrick Dillon , Luke Silver-Greenberg and Brian Setzer , BOND works with studios, streamers, networks, as well as video game publishers, offering a full array of creative possibilities. Built for the future, the agency has become known for its seamless integration across all mediums and offerings, blending artful creative, data-driven insights, along with passionate, dedicated client service. BOND is the reigning Clio Awards "Entertainment Agency of the Year" since 2019.  Their work includes some of the top films, shows and video games of the past decade, including The Matrix: Resurrections, the Jurassic World franchise, Star Wars, House of Gucci, Game of Thrones, Mad Max, Euphoria, Spider-Man, Pose, Cobra Kai, Wonder Woman, The Boys, Avengers: Endgame, The Batman, Finch, the Borderlands franchise , and Battlefield 2042 . For more information, visit WeAreBOND.com .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

FAZE CLAN ANNOUNCES "THE ARMORY" & NAMES JAY "JVY" RICHARDSON CREATIVE DIRECTOR

GAMING LOUNGE AND RETAIL STORE TO CELEBRATE FAZE CLAN'S EXPANSION OF CONSUMER PRODUCTS INTO ELECTRONICS & GAMING GEAR

IMMERSIVE POP-UP SPACE WILL BE OPEN WEEKENDS & SELECT DATES FROM MAY 14TH - JUNE 10TH WITH EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-EDITION DROPS & COLLABORATIONS TO BE ANNOUNCED

G.I. JOE is Coming to Puzzles & Survival

- Puzzles & Survival, a zombie-themed match-3 strategy game launched by 37 GAMES, announced today that it will team up with Hasbro, Inc. to bring G.I. JOE to the game on May 6 .

Upon its launch in May, this limited-time collaborative event will pit players against the evil forces of Cobra over the course of six exclusive events, all while still striving to defeat the zombies that have become part and parcel of daily life. In doing so, players will have the chance to engage with the characters that have made G.I. JOE such an iconic action hero brand and enjoy the stunning visual effects and thrilling gameplay that the limited-time event will offer.

Of course, such an exciting crossover event would never have been possible had it not been for the extraordinary dedication of both the game's fans and developers. Their zeal and enthusiasm are doubtless responsible for the game being the subject of many App Store and Google Play recommendations, which cumulatively led to the game being downloaded over 38 million times. As if that wasn't enough, the game also won the SensorTower APAC Best Gameplay Innovation Award in 2021, a well-deserved feat in light of the remarkably innovative spirit that compelled the developers to partner with household names in the first place.

Now you know that G.I. JOE is coming to Puzzles and Survival- and, after all, knowing is half the battle- make sure not to miss out on the opportunity to save the world this May. In the meantime, be sure to download the game now and enter the gift code [PNSGIJOE].

Download: https://pse.is/gijoepns01eng
Official Fan Page : https://www.facebook.com/PnS.37Games

G.I. JOE is a trademark of Hasbro used with permission.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The Company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

Kong Studios moves its HQ to Santa Monica, a hub city for game development companies

  • Kong Studios moves its HQ to Santa Monica CA , a hub city for renowned game companies such as Naughty Dog, Respawn Entertainment and Infinity Ward.
  • In August 2021 , US-based game developer Kong Studios raised $62M USD through Series B financing, instantly earned 'unicorn' status and is now focusing on developing a Triple A (AAA) title for its next project.

- U.S Game developer, Kong Studios Inc (Kong Studios), moved its headquarters from Nevada to Santa Monica, California . Santa Monica is a hub city for many renowned game development companies such as Naughty Dog, Respawn Entertainment and Infinity Ward. Kong Studios plans to ramp up development for its next triple A (AAA) title.

Kong Studios moves its HQ to Santa Monica, a hub city for game development companies.

Kong Studios released its first game 'Dungeon Link', a mobile puzzle RPG, in 2015 and released the second game titled 'Guardian Tales', a mobile adventure RPG in 2020. Guardian Tales is a highly polished game, featuring a well-written story line, and various characters expressed with detailed pixel-art graphics. Guardian Tales made its global grand launch in U.S, Europe , Korea and 230 other nations at the end of July 2020 . In 2021, the game also began its services in China and Japan .

After its release, the game received continuous praise from global users. Guardian Tales achieved $216M USD in sales and a total of 25M downloads only after a year of release. In August 2021 , Kong Studios closed a $62M USD Series B financing round and instantly became a 'unicorn' status company valued at $1B USD .

The success Kong Studios had in the Japanese gaming market right after Series B financing is evaluated as being in a league of its own. In October 2021 , Kong Studios self-published and began service in Japan through its Japanese branch. Within 2 days of launch, Guardian Tales became the most downloaded game for 2 consecutive weeks in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for the free-to-download category.

Guardian Tales not only achieved 1 st place for sales in the Google Play Store and 3 rd for sales in the Apple App Store but was also featured on 'Apple-Featured' which evaluates games based on excellence of quality. The game had successfully launched in the Japanese market, which is considered to be the home of sub-culture games. The feats Guardian Tales made in Japan lead to success in sales as well. After the first quarter of 2022, total sales passed $350M USD and the company is showing steady growth in the global market.

Kong Studios is planning to use its steady growth as a base to expand HQ's role. It plans to expand its IP (Intellectual Property) and related businesses in various areas. Unlike the 2D graphics based games it previously released, Kong Studios is planning to focus on developing a 3D open world sandbox game for the next title. Staff from Kong Studios stated: "HQ's move to Santa Monica is a significant start for Kong Studios Inc. It signifies growth of our company into one capable of developing a triple A (AAA) title. We are planning to actively hire professionals continuously to focus on developing our future title. Anyone prepared to develop a truly special game is always welcome."

Meanwhile, Kong Studios will start the collaboration event with the famous Japanese Anime, 'Slayers NEXT' in Japan for 4 weeks in May. The collaboration event was previously held in February for the global and Korean markets.

Stardock Releases Galactic Civilizations IV

Stardock released Galactic Civilizations IV today. The newest installment of the award-winning space 4X strategy sandbox game series takes the best of what its predecessors had to offer and adds many new features.

As the all-powerful leader of a spacefaring civilization, players seek out new star systems and discover the exciting potential of the subspace realm. With over a dozen starting civilizations and the ability to customize one from scratch, the possibilities for each playthrough are endless.

Professional Basketball Player Mikal Bridges Signs Multi-Year Contract with G FUEL

Phoenix Defensive Standout Mikal Bridges Forges Partnership with The Official Energy Drink of Esports®

G FUEL is pleased to announce that stellar Phoenix Wing Mikal Bridges has joined its elite roster of content creators, signing a multi-year contract with The Official Energy Drink of Esports®.

UFO Gaming Launches The Alpha Version Of Their Debut Game Super Galactic

UFO Gaming released the alpha version of Super Galactic on Monday, April 25th, 2022 .

UFO Gaming Launches Alpha Version of Super Galactic

The previous week, the team held a 3-day campaign that enabled 1,000 community members to try out the alpha version of the new decentralized game. Due to popular demand, they increased that number to 1200.

Twenty lucky winners started their in-game journey with a $50 bonus token reward in their TRC20 wallets.

Super Galactic is the debut game from UFO Gaming ecosystem.

Super Galactic is an Arcade Action game (ARG game) that lets users breed digital super soldiers (NFT's) and use them to go to battle. It's built on the Ethereum blockchain while integrated with the Polygon network. This guarantees low gas fees and minimized transaction times.

The blockchain game combines a decentralized auto battler with an NFT collection of digital assets. These digital super soldiers are warriors that landed on a scavenged world with an alien race that threatens the peace of the world.

In order to play, users need these playable NFT characters that work as game assets. Players can mint these game NFT's by providing liquidity and staking. This can be in the form of the native UFO token or UFO-ETH LP for plasma points inside the staking dApp.

Only 10,000 genesis NFT's will be minted. Each will hold exceptional value and increase its price over time.

1,200 lucky users who participated in a campaign were randomly chosen to be the first Super Galactic players ever.

Players who will play the alpha version of the game will test out items and features. These include two characters, two weapons, and some powers and abilities. When a player discovers a bug, they can report them on the official Discord platform or the native feedback system.

The alpha testing stage is there to iron out any preliminary bugs or glitches. It will also help remove other errors that testers might find while testing the Dark Metaverse. This is to ensure that it will deliver a flawless gameplay experience to players once the full version is released. This stage will last for about three weeks.

UFO Gaming has released this limited alpha version of which will not feature any of the decentralized mechanics of blockchain integration. This will help fine-tune the gameplay for the soon-to-be-released official version.

What does this mean for the future of UFO Gaming?

The gaming industry is changing because of the rapid development of p2e games.

UFO Gaming is a fully decentralized gaming platform that bridges the gap between blockchain and traditional games.

In the future, we can expect this new Dark Metaverse to grow as the independent gaming company continues to grow an exciting new metaverse ecosystem. And with that, an entirely new blockchain gaming sector.

A sector that the UFO Gaming experience is set to shape to their vision and standard in the coming years.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1807974/UFO_Super_Galactic.jpg

