White Cliff Minerals

Bonanza Grade Silver Identified ±550mtrs from Historic Silver Mines that Produced 34,200,000oz of Refined Silver

Final assays include 7.54% Ag (75,439g/t), 5.35% Ag (53,506g/t) & 13.6% Cu

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is delighted to announce it has received the final batch of assay results from rock chip samples taken during the maiden field program at the Great Bear Project (“Great Bear” or “the Project”), Northern Canada. Results confirm extraordinary silver grades from epithermal structures and polymetallic results from skarn-style mineralisation.

  • Truly outstanding silver results from Slider mark another high-grade discovery. Approximately 550m along strike to the NW from the two historical producing underground silver mines that produced 34,200,000oz of refined silver
  • Slider, a significantly expanded silver region a newly defined area of interest of at least 1.5km x 1.5km:
    • includes a newly identified westerly extension of the two historical silver mines which includes a zone of native silver bearing breccias
    • Results from Slider include bonanza silver concentrations shown below as percentage of silver, grammes of silver and ounces of silver:
    • Additional newly identified E-W structural trend within the Slider region identified over ±450m of strike length returned assays up to 904g/t Ag, 6.5% Cu and 8.1% Zn (F005606)
    • a similar mineralised structure, sampled over 450 m N-S also returned 383g/t Ag and 13.6% Cu (F005649)
  • Charlie, a skarn horizon covering a strike of approximately 900m, previously identified by state geologists has returned consistently high-grade polymetallic results adding further depth to the metal basket at Great Bear:

“Well, this not something you see every day, let alone to find on surface during a maiden field program - possibly the highest- grade silver results published in recent history. It’s remarkable that the team has now delineated a total of six high grade Copper, Gold and Silver mineralised districts at Great Bear. Results to date have included massive, mineralised contents of 42.6% Cu, 42.2% Cu, 39.5% Cu, 38.2g/t Au, 29.7g/t Au and 716g/t Ag and, now, those results have now potentially been outshone by this silver discovery. To reel off, with consistency these results in a maiden campaign from around 15-20% of the overall Great Bear Project Area is great. If we are able to marry these results and structures up with the recently completed geophysics and prove depth potential we will be well placed for significant discovery.

Coming into this campaign, there was a high expectation given what historically had been identified at Great Bear. Pleasingly, we have not only exceeded those historical high grade assay results, but we have also extended mineralisation in all directions and in some cases into the kilometres as districts are identified.

Amazingly, the 1.5 x 1.5 km Slider District remains underexplored. Given these results - there is a lot of upside for additional high grade silver structures to exist.”

Troy Whittaker - Managing Director


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Galan Lithium

Offtake Prepayment MOU

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that it has entered into an offtake prepayment memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Chemphys) in relation to the Company’s Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project in Argentina (Agreement).

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian flag with a customs barricade in front of it.

Canada Slaps 100 Percent Tariff on Chinese EVs, Aligning with US and EU Trade Restrictions

Canada will impose a 100 percent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), following the lead of the US and EU in a move geared at addressing concerns over China’s trade practices within the sector.

Speaking during a three day cabinet meeting in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described China’s trade policies as "unfair" to other nations, particularly in the EV and steel industries.

“Actors like China have chosen to give themselves an unfair advantage in the global marketplace, compromising the security of our critical industries and displacing dedicated Canadian auto and metal workers,” he stressed.

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY)

Beyond Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol with batteries.

Green Technology Metals Gets AU$8 Million from EcoPro for Ontario Lithium Conversion Facility

Green Technology Metals (ASX:GT1,OTC Pink:GTMLF) announced corporate subscription and framework agreements with leading South Korean electric vehicle (EV) battery materials producer EcoPro Innovation.

In a Tuesday (August 20) press release, Green Technology said that under the subscription agreement EcoPro has agreed to invest AU$8 million in the company across two tranches by acquiring 64 million ordinary shares for AU$0.125 each.

Meanwhile, the framework agreement lays the groundwork for the companies to formalise partnerships.

Keep reading...Show less

SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

Highlights

SANTIAGO, Chile , Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A) reported today net loss ( 1 ) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , of (US$655.9) million or (US$2.30) per share, compared to US$1,330.1 million or US$4.66 per share reported for the same period last year.

(PRNewsfoto/Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile, S.A. (SQM))

Gross profit reached US$752.5 million (31.6% of revenues) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , lower than US$1,920.7 million (44.5% of revenues) recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2023 . Revenues totaled US$2,378.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , representing a decrease of 44.9% compared to US$4,315.6 million reported for the six months ended June 30, 2023 .

The Company also announced net income for the second quarter of 2024 of US$213.6 million or US$0.75 per share, a decrease of 63.2% compared to US$580.2 million or US$2.03 per share for the second quarter of 2023. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 reached US$383.9 million , 55.1% lower than the US$855.1 million reported for the second quarter of 2023. Revenues totaled US$1,293.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 37.0% compared to US$2,051.7 million for the second quarter of 2023.

SQM's Chief Executive Officer, Ricardo Ramos , stated, "We are very pleased to highlight that during the second quarter, we entered into a partnership agreement with Codelco to extend our operations in the Salar de Atacama until 2060. Together with Codelco, we are working to fulfill the remaining conditions for the partnership to take effect in 2025. The most pivotal of these is the consultation process with the communities surrounding the Salar de Atacama. We are committed to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement with the Atacameño communities founded upon the most rigorous standards, transparency and promotion of the human rights of these communities."

He continued by saying, "In the second quarter, we continued to see positive sales volumes growth in the lithium, iodine and fertilizer businesses. While sales volumes in the lithium and iodine businesses again reached record levels, increasing by more than 20% and 11%, respectively, compared to the same period last year, sales volumes in the fertilizer business confirmed the strong demand recovery trends anticipated since the beginning of the year, increasing by more than 20% compared to the same period last year."

Mr. Ramos further stated, "The strong sales volumes growth in the lithium business in the second quarter was offset by significantly lower average realized lithium prices, as a result of lower market prices when compared to the same period last year. We see this pricing trend continuing in the second half of this year, with current lithium price indices in China nearly 20% lower than the average lithium price indices in the second quarter of 2024. This trend could have a negative impact on our realized prices, which reflect the prevailing market price trends, in the second half of the year. Given current price levels, we anticipate that some lithium producers may reduce their output, as many projects, especially greenfield, are not economically viable at these prices. In our situation, while we continue to advance our previously announced expansions, we are currently reevaluating specific markets and initiatives that may be less attractive in the near term under these conditions."

Mr. Ramos closed by saying, "In light of our confidence in the long-term growth of the lithium industry, we launched SQM International Lithium to focus on developing SQM's lithium business outside of Chile . Leveraging our expertise in exploration, project development, M&A and innovation, SQM International Lithium's objective is to expand the portfolio of lithium assets we have with various partners outside of Chile , allowing us to increase SQM's production volumes by at least 100,000 metric tons of LCE per year by the end of this decade."

About SQM

SQM is a global company that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Santiago Stock Exchange (NYSE: SQM; Santiago Stock Exchange: SQM-B, SQM-A). SQM develops and produces diverse products for several industries essential for human progress, such as health, nutrition, renewable energy and technology through innovation and technological development. We aim to maintain our leading world position in the lithium, potassium nitrate, iodine and thermo-solar salts markets.

For further information, contact:

Gerardo Illanes / gerardo.illanes@sqm.com
Irina Axenova  / irina.axenova@sqm.com
Isabel Bendeck / isabel.bendeck@sqm.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Maria Ignacia Lopez / ignacia.lopez@sqm.com
Pablo Pisani / pablo.pisani@sqm.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make concerning the completion and implementation of the proposed partnership with Codelco, the development of Salar Futuro Project, Company's capital expenditures, financing sources, Sustainable Development Plan, business and demand outlook, future economic performance, anticipated sales volumes and sales prices, profitability, revenues, expenses, or other financial items, anticipated cost synergies and product or service line growth.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are estimates that reflect the best judgment of SQM management based on currently available information. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are outside of our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements, including our ability to successfully implement the Sustainable Development Plan. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Readers are referred to the documents filed by SQM with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 20-F, which identifies other important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to SQM on the date hereof and SQM assumes no obligation to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

(1) Includes the net effect of accounting adjustments for the payments of the specific tax on mining activities for the exploitation of lithium for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , in a total amount of US$1,106.9 million . For more detail, please refer to Note (1) to this Earnings release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sqm-reports-earnings-for-the-six-months-ended-june-30-2024-302227225.html

SOURCE Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile , S.A. (SQM)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mandrake Resources

Lithium Brine Supply Agreement Signed with Electroflow

Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX: MAN) (Mandrake or the Company) has executed a Lithium Brine Supply Agreement (LBSA) with US- based Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) provider Electroflow Technologies, Inc. (Electroflow) which will see Mandrake supply (on a non- exclusive basis) Electroflow’s DLE pilot plant with brines from its Utah Lithium Project.
Keep reading...Show less

×