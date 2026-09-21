Bombardier Announces 2025 Winners of its Supplier Recognition Program

- Awards are granted to suppliers who have demonstrated outstanding performance in 2025
- With the renewal of this program, Bombardier is proud to continue its longstanding tradition of recognizing suppliers for their commitment to excellence
- Bombardier presented the awards to suppliers during a ceremony held in Montreal on September 21, 2026
Bombardier is proud to announce the recipients of its Supplier Recognition Program Awards for 2025, which now recognizes the contributions of 36 suppliers in four distinct categories: Diamond Award (33), Environmental Sustainability (1), Quality (1) and Outstanding Partnership (1). Bombardier presented the Supplier Recognition Program Awards during a ceremony that was held in Montreal on September 21, 2026.
Diamond Award
Bombardier awarded 33 of its suppliers with the prestigious Diamond Award for 2025, highlighting their outstanding operational performance, commitment to continuous improvement and upholding high-quality standards.
"The strength of Bombardier's supply chain is built on trusted collaborations with suppliers who consistently deliver on quality, reliability and innovation," said Eric Filion, Executive Vice President, Programs, Procurement, Engineering Support and Product Innovation, Bombardier. "Through our Diamond Awards, we are proud to recognize 33 suppliers whose commitment to excellence sets them apart. We are also pleased to honour recipients in our Quality, Environmental Sustainability and Outstanding Partnership categories, recognizing the leadership, innovation and collaboration that define our supplier community. Together, their contributions play a vital role in supporting our customers, our global service and support network, our manufacturing operations and the continued success of Bombardier."
Suppliers are recognized across three segments – Production, Indirect Goods and Services, and Aftermarket. Bombardier Diamond Award winning suppliers have met the operational performance levels needed to qualify in these specific categories for the 2025 calendar year.
"The future of our industry will be shaped by how effectively we collaborate across the supply chain. At Bombardier, we are committed to deepening our partnerships with suppliers to advance quality, innovation and operational excellence. Together, we are not only meeting today's expectations, but also building the capabilities, resilience and shared success that will support the next generation of aerospace products and services," added David Murray, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Execution and Bombardier Operational Excellence System.
The Diamond Award winning suppliers are:
|Production:
|• Broetje Automation
|• Aerospace Technologies Group
|• Capgemini
|• Dellcom Aerospace
|• IBM Canada
|• Diehl Aviation Laupheim
|(Consulting & Technology Services)
|• F. List Canada
|• IBM Canada
|• Glenair
|(Staff Augmentation Services)
|• Groupe Meloche
|• Kuehne + Nagel USA
|• Luxia Saint-Laurent
|• NAD Global
|• Placeteco
|• Randstad
|• Plastiques Flexibülb
|• Segula Technologies
|• Sealth Aero Marine
|• Sogeclair
|• Techno Aerospace
|• Sterling a Kuehne + Nagel company
|• thyssenkrupp Aerospace Canada
|• Tech Mahindra
|• WireMasters
|• WTW
|Indirect Goods and Services:
|Aftermarket:
|• AAA Canada
|• F. List UK
|• Actalent Services USA
|• Plastiques Flexibülb
|• Aerotek Canada
|• Rolls-Royce Business Aviation,
|• Avis Budget Group
|Customers and Services Division
|• AXISCADES Technology Canada
Environmental Sustainability Award
The recipient of the "Environmental Sustainability" award is evaluated based on leadership in sustainability practices and sustainable innovations. Bombardier is proud to announce this year's Environmental Sustainability Award recipient: Thales Canada, Avionics.
Quality Award
The recipient of the "Quality" award is evaluated based on the delivery of high-quality products, preventing defects and driving a Quality Policy across the supplier's whole organization and their sub-tiers. Bombardier is proud to announce this year's Quality Award recipient: Plastiques Flexibülb.
Outstanding Partnership Award
The recipient of the "Outstanding Partnership" award is evaluated based on alliance, collaboration and exceptional customer support and service. Bombardier is proud to announce this year's Outstanding Partnership Award recipient: RAMM Aerospace.
The world-class performance and reliability of Bombardier's aircraft, as well as the company's track record of excellence and innovation, are achieved through thoughtful collaboration with suppliers and by building partnerships based on trust and respect.
For more information about the Supplier Recognition Program, visit Bombardier's Supplier Recognition webpage.
About Bombardier
At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.
For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.
Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service centres across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.
For Information
For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.
Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at Bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.
Media Contacts
General media contact webform
Stephanie Faraggi
+1 (514) 513-7830
stephanie.faraggi@aero.bombardier.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d9ef771-528a-4c61-9035-5cee29525cd1