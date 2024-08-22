Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bold Ventures Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 4, 2024, August 1, 2024, and August 19, 2024, it has completed the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering with the placement of 2,712,500 WC Units (as defined below) and 320,000 FT Units (as defined below) for aggregate gross proceeds of $124,500.00 (the "Second Closing

The private placement offering is for up to 8,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.04 per WC Unit for up to $320,000 and up to 12,000,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for up to $600,000 both of which constitute the "Offering".

The Company closed the first tranche of the Offering on July 31, 2024 with the placement of 1,755,000 WC Units for proceeds of $70,200 and together with the Second Closing, the Company has raised $194,700 in total.

Each WC Unit consists of one (1) Common Share and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a "WC Warrant"). Each WC Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) Common Share (a "WC Warrant Share") at a price of $0.06 per WC Warrant Share until the date that is three (3) years after the date of the Second Closing.

Each FT Unit consists of one (1) flow-through common share, priced at $0.05, and one-half (0.5) of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share until the date that is two (2) years after the date of the Second Closing.

The securities issued at this Second Closing of the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring on December 22, 2024.

In order to allow for the completion of additional subscriptions to the offering, the Offering will remain open until the earlier of either (i) the sale of the remaining 3,532,500 WC Units and the remaining 11,680,000 FT Units; or (ii) September 18, 2024.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital, for exploration as qualified Canadian Exploration Expense (in the case of the FT Offering), and for property maintenance and acquisitions.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada.

Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"David B Graham"
David Graham
CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE:Bold Ventures



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

The Conversation (0)
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL)

Bold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
Bold Announces Extension of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Announces Extension of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes to announce that it is extending its non-brokered private placement, announced on July 4, 2024. This involves up to 8,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.04 per WC Unit for up to $320,000 and up to 12,000,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for up to $600,000 both of which constitute the "Offering". The Company closed the first tranche of the offering on July 31, 2024 with the placement of 1,755,000 WC Units for proceeds of $70,200. The Offering will remain open until the earlier of the sale of the remaining 6,245,000 WC Units and the 12,000,000 FT Units and September 18, 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Adds to Management Team

Bold Ventures Adds to Management Team

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce MacLachlan, P.Geo., as a Director, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and Coleman Robertson, P.Geo. as Vice President of Exploration. David Graham will remain the Chief Executive Officer of the Company

With over 40 years of experience in the exploration industry, Mr. MacLachlan is a proven exploration manager and has been a key member of a number of mineral discovery teams. His experience includes management of a wide range of exploration projects from grass roots through to the post discovery stage. Bruce has been responsible for project presentation, marketing and coordination within the investment space. His extensive experience working with multiple exploration companies has included Noranda Exploration, Battle Mountain Gold Co., Canalaska Uranium Ltd., and he was the Exploration Manager with Noront Resources Ltd. and Rare Earth Metals Inc. Bruce is a co-founder and President of Emerald Geological Services (EGS), a consulting company which was created in 2001.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL:TSX.V) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes to announce that, further to its press release of February 1, 2024, it has agreed to the issuance of 400,000 shares of the Company at a price of $0.03 per Share to Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN") in settlement of advertising services provided by INN for the period from February 2, 2024 to August 1, 2024, subject to regulatory approval. The securities to be issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance

INN is based in Vancouver, Canada, and has offices in Toronto, New York and San Francisco. INN has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. INN will expand Bold's name recognition and corporate message via digital and social media platforms resulting in greater market awareness of Bold's high potential projects and management's experience and successful track record of discoveries.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Congratulates First Nations and Province

Bold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Congratulates First Nations and Province

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 8,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.04 per WC Unit for up to $320,000 and up to 12,000,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for up to $600,000 both of which constitute the "Offering

The Offering
Each WC Unit comprises one (1) common share of the Company priced at $0.04 and one full common share purchase warrant (a "WC Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one (1) common share at a price of $0.06 until three years (36 months) following the closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the WC Units will be used for general working capital, property maintenance, exploration and expenses of the offering.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Options Claims in Ring of Fire Region

Bold Options Claims in Ring of Fire Region

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") to option a 100% interest in two claim groups (the "Optioned Claims") to an arms-length party (the "Optionee"). The claims are located in the Ring of Fire Region. The Optioned Claims were staked during a regional airborne Electromagnetic and Magnetic survey flown in 2013 for Bold Ventures and its co-Venturer, a subsidiary of Dundee Resources. The survey resulted in over 14 claim groups being staked at various times over two campaigns. The Optioned Claims have a combined area of approximately 2,595 acres (1,050 hectares) and comprise approximately 90 claim units. The Optioned Claims have seen very little exploration work in the past

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Announces Appointment of Key Personnel

Awalé Announces Appointment of Key Personnel

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of personnel, strengthening the Company's leadership team as it advances the Odienné Project in Côte d'Ivoire toward becoming an exceptional mining camp.

Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources, commented,

"I am delighted to welcome a group of skilled and seasoned professionals to the Awalé team. Awalé is moving into an exciting new chapter and the addition of their expertise will be instrumental in delivering our exploration efforts across our 100% owned properties, as well as advancing our existing discoveries at Odienné. We are all excited and committed to realizing the full potential of both the Odienné Project and delivering maximum value to our shareholders. These appointments also complement our efforts to strengthen our dedicated team in Côte d'Ivoire, where we are actively promoting and recruiting high quality people."

Andrew Smith - VP Exploration

Mr. Smith is an accomplished economic geologist with over 14 years of exploration and mining experience. Andrew has proven discovery success in both greenfield and near-mine gold exploration. He has well-developed skills in both technical and management roles for exploration and development projects across West Africa and Canada. More recently this has included roles as Director of Exploration Geology for Coeur Mining, Chief Geologist for Awalé Resources, and Exploration Manager for Randgold Resources in Senegal. Andrew has an Honours Degree in Geology and Petroleum Geology from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, is a Fellow of the Geological Society of London, and member of the Society of Exploration Geologists.

Ardem Keshishian - VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Mr. Keshishian brings over 15 years of progressive experience in corporate development, investor relations, finance, and capital markets, specializing in the mining sector. Most recently, Ardem served as VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Moneta Gold, a Canadian gold developer with assets in the Timmins Gold Camp, Ontario, until its merger with Nighthawk Gold. Prior to Moneta Gold, He held roles at Royal Road Minerals, Pollitt & Co., Haywood Securities, and Van Berkom & Associates. He is a CFA® charter holder and holds a Bachelor of Science from Concordia University and a Master of Business Administration from the John Molson School of Business. Ardem will be primarily responsible for the Company's business and corporate development initiatives, including managing Awalé's day-to-day investor communications efforts and relationships with the analyst, broker, and investment communities. His role will be pivotal in driving the Company's growth and ensuring strong stakeholder engagement.

Kirmat Noormohamed - Exploration Manager

Ms. Noormohamed is an Exploration Geologist with technical and operational skills developed through more than 25 years in company and consulting roles within the mining and exploration industry across multiple countries in Africa. She has extensive experience from greenfield exploration to feasibility studies as part of diverse teams within multinational companies such as Anglo American, AngloGold Ashanti, Falconbridge, Redback Mining, Kinross Gold, and Teranga Gold where she has led and been part of teams discovering over 2.5 million ounces of gold. Kirmat holds a BSc from Abilene Christian University, United States of America and is currently completing her MBA at University of Illinois.

John Scott - Principal Geologist

Dr. Scott is a results-focused exploration geologist, with more than 27 years of experience within teams that have delivered numerous discoveries and significant business growth in both near-mine and greenfield settings internationally. John's career as a seasoned technical lead has spanned North America, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Australasia. John specializes in practical mentorship to upskill field teams, target generation, identifying mineralization controls, and developing robust geologic models at deposit, district and country scales. John holds a Bachelor of Science with Honors (First Class) from the University of Adelaide, Australia as well as a PhD in Structural Geology from the University of Otago, New Zealand. John is also a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a Member of both the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and the Society for Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits.

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration Company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. The Company currently undertakes exploration activities in the underexplored parts of Côte d'Ivoire. Awalé's exploration success to date has culminated in a fully funded earn-in Joint Venture with Newmont covering one permit and one application (the "Odienné Project JV") within the greater Odienné Copper-Gold Project in the Northwest of Côte d'Ivoire, where three (3) significant gold and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries have been made. The Sceptre East and Charger discoveries have significant scope for growth with future discovery and resource development drilling. The Project has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical fingerprints to Iron Oxide Copper Gold ("IOCG") and intrusive related mineral systems. The 400km2 of granted tenure and 400km2 under application remain underexplored and offer significant upside potential. The Odienné Project JV forms a solid foundation for the Company to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that provides significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

AWALÉ Resources Limited
On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andrew Chubb"
Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Andrew Chubb, CEO
(+356) 99139117
a.chubb@awaleresources.com

Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
+1 (416) 471-5463
a.keshishian@awaleresources.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Large-Scale Copper Targets at Depth Take Shape at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Large-Scale Copper Targets at Depth Take Shape at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Diamond drilling intersects new zones of copper at depth as the deep search EM survey identifies a 1,300m x 500m anomaly for drill testing

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQX:TDTRF

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Reports the Status of Drill Program at Great Burnt Copper Project, Newfoundland

Falcon Reports the Status of Drill Program at Great Burnt Copper Project, Newfoundland

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the status of our inaugural drill program at its 100%-owned Great Burnt Copper Project (the "Property") located in Central Newfoundland. The Company encountered delays earlier this spring due to high water levels in accessing the Property. The Company had to apply for additional permits to build 8 km of additional road to access the drill site, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of the week. The Company will report the status once equipment can be mobilized to the site

Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer and director stated: "Falcon is opportunistically positioned in what is shaping up to be Newfoundland's highest-grade copper district. After a small setback in timing, we are nearly ready to commence operations at our 100%-owned Great Burnt Copper Project. We look forward to reporting back on the start date once confirmed. Scheduled drilling is testing up to ten geophysical anomalies with a maximum of 1100 metres of drilling."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EFF

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - EFF

Trading resumes in:

Company: 1844 Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×