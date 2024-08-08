Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

PEP11 Update

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

Galan Response to AFR Street Talk Article

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Neptune GBX

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Bold Ventures Adds to Management Team

Bold Ventures Adds to Management Team

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce MacLachlan, P.Geo., as a Director, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and Coleman Robertson, P.Geo. as Vice President of Exploration. David Graham will remain the Chief Executive Officer of the Company

With over 40 years of experience in the exploration industry, Mr. MacLachlan is a proven exploration manager and has been a key member of a number of mineral discovery teams. His experience includes management of a wide range of exploration projects from grass roots through to the post discovery stage. Bruce has been responsible for project presentation, marketing and coordination within the investment space. His extensive experience working with multiple exploration companies has included Noranda Exploration, Battle Mountain Gold Co., Canalaska Uranium Ltd., and he was the Exploration Manager with Noront Resources Ltd. and Rare Earth Metals Inc. Bruce is a co-founder and President of Emerald Geological Services (EGS), a consulting company which was created in 2001.

Coleman Robertson graduated from McGill University's Geology program in 2014. Since that time, Mr. Robertson has worked exploring for gold, base metals and rare earth elements. His experience includes a wide range of exploration activities from grass roots to discovery stage projects. Employed by EGS since 2017, Coleman is Vice President of Exploration for EGS and has experience with multiple projects in multiple jurisdictions that have included the Company's Gold and Copper Projects in Northwestern Ontario.

Bold CEO David Graham commented that "We are very excited to have Bruce and Coleman join the team in an official capacity. We have worked closely together for a number of years which makes these appointments a natural fit for Bold."

"I am excited and looking forward to making a positive impact in my new role as President and Chief Operating Officer of Bold Ventures Inc. and contributing to the Company's success through advancing Bold's properties and making new discoveries." said Mr. MacLachlan. "Having worked together frequently over the years, my familiarity with David and the Bold team made this an easy decision."

Coleman Robertson indicated that "I am grateful and eager to take on this significant role in the Company as part of a proven management team. I have worked on the majority of Bold's Ontario gold and critical metals projects and am looking forward to unlocking their mineral potential through systematic exploration. As an employee of Emerald Geological Services since 2017, I have worked with Mr. Bruce MacLachlan extensively and together we have advanced numerous gold, base metal and rare earth element properties in multiple jurisdictions across Canada."

As announced on August 1, 2024, the Company completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering with the placement of 1,755,000 WC Units (as defined below). The private placement offering is for up to 8,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.04 per WC Unit for up to $320,000 and up to 12,000,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for up to $600,000 both of which constitute the "Offering". The Offering will remain open until August 16, 2024.

Each WC Unit consists of one (1) Common Share and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a "WC Warrant"). Each WC Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) Common Share (a "WC Warrant Share") at a price of $0.06 per WC Warrant Share until the date that is three (3) years after the date of the Initial Closing.

Each FT Unit consists of one (1) flow-through common share, priced at $0.05, and one-half (0.5) of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share until the date that is two (2) years after the date of the Initial Closing.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital, for exploration as qualified Canadian Exploration Expense (in the case of the FT Offering), and for property maintenance and acquisitions.

The appointments of Bruce MacLachlan and Coleman Robertson are subject to regulatory approval.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada.

Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"David B Graham"
David Graham
C.E.O.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE:Bold Ventures



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bold VenturesBOL:CATSXV:BOLBase Metals Investing
BOL:CA
Bold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Bold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL)

Bold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL:TSX.V) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes to announce that, further to its press release of February 1, 2024, it has agreed to the issuance of 400,000 shares of the Company at a price of $0.03 per Share to Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN") in settlement of advertising services provided by INN for the period from February 2, 2024 to August 1, 2024, subject to regulatory approval. The securities to be issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance

INN is based in Vancouver, Canada, and has offices in Toronto, New York and San Francisco. INN has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. INN will expand Bold's name recognition and corporate message via digital and social media platforms resulting in greater market awareness of Bold's high potential projects and management's experience and successful track record of discoveries.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Congratulates First Nations and Province

Bold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Congratulates First Nations and Province

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 8,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.04 per WC Unit for up to $320,000 and up to 12,000,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for up to $600,000 both of which constitute the "Offering

The Offering
Each WC Unit comprises one (1) common share of the Company priced at $0.04 and one full common share purchase warrant (a "WC Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one (1) common share at a price of $0.06 until three years (36 months) following the closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the WC Units will be used for general working capital, property maintenance, exploration and expenses of the offering.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Options Claims in Ring of Fire Region

Bold Options Claims in Ring of Fire Region

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement (the "Agreement") to option a 100% interest in two claim groups (the "Optioned Claims") to an arms-length party (the "Optionee"). The claims are located in the Ring of Fire Region. The Optioned Claims were staked during a regional airborne Electromagnetic and Magnetic survey flown in 2013 for Bold Ventures and its co-Venturer, a subsidiary of Dundee Resources. The survey resulted in over 14 claim groups being staked at various times over two campaigns. The Optioned Claims have a combined area of approximately 2,595 acres (1,050 hectares) and comprise approximately 90 claim units. The Optioned Claims have seen very little exploration work in the past

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Completes Electromagnetic Conductor Modelling at Farwell and Amends Option Agreements

Bold Ventures Completes Electromagnetic Conductor Modelling at Farwell and Amends Option Agreements

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has completed geophysical modelling of 6 high priority electromagnetic conductors identified by a helicopter-borne, versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM Plus) and magnetic survey carried out by Bold in 2022. A copy of the report may be found in the Project Reports section found on the Farwell Battery and Precious Metals Project page. Combined with the geological and geophysical work accomplished to date, a drill program to test these targets has been developed

The Farwell Gold and Copper project is located approximately 55km northwest of Wawa Ontario and consists of 133 Cells and Multi Cells comprising 15,901 acres (6,935 hectares). For reporting purposes, the Farwell property has been divided into three areas exhibiting gold and copper mineralization. They are the Farwell Sulphide Zone, the Tundra Gold Horizon and the Koala Gold Area. The focus for this phase of work is the Farwell Sulphide Zone where historical diamond drilling intersected highly anomalous copper values ranging up to 1.47% Cu over 5.2m (Bennett and Thurston 1977). The Farwell property geology and exploration results can be viewed at the Farwell Battery and Precious Metals Project.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Presenting at the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase

Bold Ventures Presenting at the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting an update of the Company's projects at the Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase on April 23, 2024. Located in Thunder Bay, the Exploration Showcase focuses on Northwestern Ontario exploration activities. Bold's discussion will center on its gold and critical minerals properties. Bold's exploration work on these projects over the past three years has positioned them for multiple drill programs

Having focused on critical and precious metals, Bold's management believes that these commodities offer the best opportunities while navigating the future of mineral exploration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Achieves Best Drill Results to Date at Reid

Canada Nickel Achieves Best Drill Results to Date at Reid

Highlights

  • Best Reid interval to date – 661 metres of 0.29% nickel including 100 metres of 0.42% nickel and 40 metres of 0.51% nickel in REI-24-35
  • All 8 holes targeting Reid Central Core intersected core lengths greater than 620 metres with average grades of 0.21% to 0.29% nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce positive assay results from its ongoing 2024 exploration program at its Reid property, located 37 kilometres northwest of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zone 3 2024 Drilling Program Commenced

Zone 3 2024 Drilling Program Commenced

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - August 6, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the 2024 drilling program has started over the weekend at Zone 3. The program will focus with historical confirmation drilling and SGH soil target testing.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Grants Stock Options

Aston Bay Holdings Grants Stock Options

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") advises that it has granted stock options exercisable to acquire 2,300,000 common shares in the Company to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.105 per share with a five-year term and will vest one-third on the date of grant, and one-third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant

About Aston Bay Holdings
Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in Nunavut, Canada and Virginia, USA. The Company is led by CEO Thomas Ullrich with exploration in Virginia directed by the Company's advisor, Don Taylor, the 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award winner for his discovery of the Taylor Pb-Zn-Ag Deposit in Arizona.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

FPX Nickel Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. (" ICP ") to provide market making services (the "Services"), including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium TM in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") and other applicable legislation.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Pursuant to the market-making agreement (the " Agreement ") entered into between the Company and ICP, in exchange for providing the Services, ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month, payable monthly in advance, to be paid from funds the Company has allocated from its current working capital. The Agreement is for an initial term of four (4) months (the " Initial Term ") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each subsequent one-month term called an " Additional Term ") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. ICP does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in FPX Nickel or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time; however, ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. (ICP) is a Toronto -based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium TM , that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km 2 , west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and the Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same distinctive style of awaruite nickel-iron mineralization.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director
Email: ceo@fpxnickel.com
Phone: 604-681-8600

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered ‎"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and ‎uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the duration of the Services and the frequency of any trades in connection with the Services. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/01/c0083.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Results from Crawford PGM Zone Infill Drilling Campaign

Canada Nickel Announces Results from Crawford PGM Zone Infill Drilling Campaign

Highlights

  • Successful infill drilling campaign targeted PGM Zones at Crawford with 45 holes intersecting drill intervals of > 1g/t palladium + platinum
  • Results include:
    • 2.19 g/t palladium + platinum over core length of 76.5 metres in Crawford Main Zone including 3.90 g/t over core length of 13.5 metres
    • 1.15 g/t palladium + platinum over 38.5 metres in Crawford East Zone including 2.94 g/t over core length of 4.5 metres
  • PGM results will be included in development of a Crawford PGM Zone resource estimate and incorporated into the Crawford nickel mine plan

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced additional results from its drilling program targeting the PGM zones that occur along the Crawford Main and East Zone boundaries and within the existing mine plan outlined in the Crawford Nickel Project feasibility study.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Bold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Bold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Canada Nickel Achieves Best Drill Results to Date at Reid

Regional Exploration Identifies New Copper and Nickel Targets

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

Approval to Commence Initial Geological Work Program

Related News

copper investing

Regional Exploration Identifies New Copper and Nickel Targets

Oil and Gas Investing

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

uranium investing

Approval to Commence Initial Geological Work Program

resource investing

Diamond Drilling Underway at Bald Hill Cobalt Copper Prospect, Broken Hill

Rare Earth Investing

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Oil and Gas Investing

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Results and Provides an Operational Update and a Corporate Update

Gold Investing

Under the Sea: The Untapped Potential of Shallow Seabed Mining

×