Bold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Congratulates First Nations and Province

Bold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Congratulates First Nations and Province

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 8,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.04 per WC Unit for up to $320,000 and up to 12,000,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for up to $600,000 both of which constitute the "Offering

The Offering
Each WC Unit comprises one (1) common share of the Company priced at $0.04 and one full common share purchase warrant (a "WC Warrant") entitling the holder to acquire one (1) common share at a price of $0.06 until three years (36 months) following the closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the WC Units will be used for general working capital, property maintenance, exploration and expenses of the offering.

Each FT Unit comprises one common share of the Company priced at $0.05 and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant. One full common share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant") and $0.10 will acquire an additional common share until two years (24 months) following the closing of the Offering. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for exploration work that qualifies for Canadian Exploration Expenses (CEE).

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay a finder's fee to qualified finders in consideration for their assistance with the Offering. The finder's fees may be payable in cash and/or securities of Bold at the discretion of the Company and in accordance with the rules of the TSXV.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory four (4) month and one (1) day hold period and regulatory approval.

Ring of Fire News
In other news, four First Nations and the Ontario Government have recently signed agreements to support all weather roads and economic development in the north. These agreements signal progress in unlocking economic opportunities and resource development for First Nations surrounding access planned for the Ring of Fire region. The Canadian Press article may be accessed at Four First Nations and Ontario Sign Agreements

About Bold's Koper Lake Project in the Ring of Fire
Bold has a vested 10% carried interest (to production) in the Black Horse Chromite NI-43-101 Inferred Resource of 85.9 Mt @ 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cutoff grade of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG/CACR Website 2023). Bold has a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the claims and is the All Other Metals' Project Operator. Bold also owns a right of first refusal on a 1% Net Smelter Royalty covering all metals produced from the property. The Koper Lake Property is located adjacent to and contiguous with Wyloo Ring of Fire's (formerly Noront Resources Ltd.) Blackbird Chromite deposit and within 300 m of the Eagles Nest Nickel-Copper Massive Sulphide Deposit in the permit stage.

The Ring of Fire access and infrastructure development continues within the environmental permitting process. The two closest First Nations are acting as proponents for the all-weather access and supply roads. Information about Bold's Ring of Fire projects, the Ring of Fire infrastructure development and various critical mineral articles can be accessed on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P. Geo., a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.

About Bold Ventures Inc.
The Company explores for Gold and Base Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located within active gold camps of Northern Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit www.boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"David B Graham"
David Graham
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Bold Ventures BOL:CA TSXV:BOL Base Metals Investing
